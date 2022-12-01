Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tuesday marks the first-ever U.S. auction for leases to develop commercial-scale floating wind farms in the deep waters off the West Coast. The live, online auction for the five leases — three off California’s central coast and two off its northern coast — has attracted strong interest — 43 companies from around the world. It marks America’s first foray into floating wind turbines; auctions so far have been for ones that are anchored to the seafloor. The need for energy that does not put more carbon into the atmosphere is increasing as climate change takes a toll. Environmentalists and tribes say they want to make sure the offshore and coastal development is done right.
wcn247.com
Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has thrown out bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, leaving him facing only records falsification charges. Federal Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled Monday. He says prosecutors failed to allege an explicit example in which Benjamin provided a favor for a bribe. He says that's an essential element of bribery and honest services fraud charges. Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned after his arrest last April. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for his influence to fund a nonprofit organization with state money.
wcn247.com
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. (AP) — The unmarked graves in a forgotten West Virginia burial ground known locally as Little Egypt contain the remains of dozens of coal mine workers who died in a 1912 mine explosion. For Paul Evans, a Democratic state lawmaker and retired school teacher, they are a reminder of the dangers of undoing mine safety regulations, currently under debate in the state Legislature. Evans says he worries about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws, himself included, were defeated in the Nov. 8 election. With Republicans gaining an even tighter grip on the Legislature, lawmakers are expected to make another run at further deregulating the agencies that monitor mine safety.
wcn247.com
USS Arizona survivor: Honor those killed at Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (AP) — This week the U.S. Navy and the National Park Service will host a remembrance ceremony at Pearl Harbor on the 81st anniversary of the 1941 Japanese bombing. Many call USS Arizona sailor Lou Conter and others in the nation’s dwindling pool of Pearl Harbor survivors heroes, but he rejects that characterization. The 101-year-old says the 2,403 men who died in the attack are the heroes and should be honored ahead of everybody else. Conter isn't attending the annual ceremony in Hawaii this year because his doctor says the trip from his California home would be too strenuous. He plans to watch a video stream from home, and has recorded a message that will be played at the ceremony.
Comments / 0