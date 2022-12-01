ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

whdh.com

Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
whdh.com

‘You would never know’: Neighbors react after body found inside Lowell home

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found a body inside a home in Lowell while conducting a wellness check. Even neighbors who had been suspicious of the house for years said they were shocked. Officers said they found the body of a 37-year-old man inside the home on Coburn Street. Investigation...
CBS Boston

Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio

WAKEFIELD – No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when a driver crashed into a Wakefield yoga studio.It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Lowell Street.The car crashed into the front window of Curve Wellness Studio, causing damage. It appears that the building is structurally sound after the crash.The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.Wakefield police said the driver was evaluated but declined medical attention.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.
WCVB

Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
liveboston617.org

Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect on Firearm Charges in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
universalhub.com

Fire in Roslindale apartment building

Some Boston firefighters didn't have far to go to respond to a fire around 9:45 p.m: It was on the sixth floor of the apartment building at 855 American Legion Highway, right across the street from the firehouse for Engine 53 and Ladder 16 at the intersection of American Legion, Cummins Highway and Canterbury Street.
nbcboston.com

Cambridge Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cigarette as Weapon in Assault

Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who allegedly used a cigarette as a weapon during an assault inside a shopping mall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The incident happened back on Oct. 15 but Cambridge police just released four images Saturday morning as they continue searching for the woman who allegedly pressed a lit cigarette into the back of another woman's neck inside the CambridgeSide Galleria.
WCVB

Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
WMUR.com

Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
bpdnews.com

The Boston Police Department Announces the Sudden Passing of Active-Duty K-9 Tyson

The Boston Police Department regrets to announce the sudden passing of active-duty BPD K-9 Tyson. Tyson was only six years old at the time of his passing and had served the City of Boston for five years as a dual-purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K-9. Tyson was responsible for numerous high priority arrests, recovered firearms and protective sweeps during his time with the BPD, having a direct impact on the safety of our great city.
whdh.com

17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

