whdh.com
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
universalhub.com
Teen was tooling around the South End with a loaded gun; nabbed because his driver forgot to turn his lights on, police say
Boston Police report arresting a 17-year-old on gun charges Saturday night after officers stopped the driver of the car he was in at Washington and Rutland streets because his car's lights were off. Police report officers on patrol spotted a car wheeling down Washington near West Dedham Street with no...
whdh.com
‘You would never know’: Neighbors react after body found inside Lowell home
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found a body inside a home in Lowell while conducting a wellness check. Even neighbors who had been suspicious of the house for years said they were shocked. Officers said they found the body of a 37-year-old man inside the home on Coburn Street. Investigation...
Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio
WAKEFIELD – No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when a driver crashed into a Wakefield yoga studio.It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Lowell Street.The car crashed into the front window of Curve Wellness Studio, causing damage. It appears that the building is structurally sound after the crash.The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.Wakefield police said the driver was evaluated but declined medical attention.The cause of the crash is under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
liveboston617.org
Officers Arrest 18-Year-Old Suspect on Firearm Charges in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The included reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
universalhub.com
Fire in Roslindale apartment building
Some Boston firefighters didn't have far to go to respond to a fire around 9:45 p.m: It was on the sixth floor of the apartment building at 855 American Legion Highway, right across the street from the firehouse for Engine 53 and Ladder 16 at the intersection of American Legion, Cummins Highway and Canterbury Street.
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Police Looking for Woman Who Used Cigarette as Weapon in Assault
Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who allegedly used a cigarette as a weapon during an assault inside a shopping mall in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The incident happened back on Oct. 15 but Cambridge police just released four images Saturday morning as they continue searching for the woman who allegedly pressed a lit cigarette into the back of another woman's neck inside the CambridgeSide Galleria.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Center Post Office scene of alleged hate crime and bodily harm inflicted #mayorkoch #quincypolice
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy Center Post Office scene of alleged hate crime and bodily harm inflicted. Image via Google Maps. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Center hit with alleged racist threats...
Two dead after car flips during alleged escape from police stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A fatal crash that killed two in Worcester early Saturday morning occurred after the driver of the vehicle sped away from a police stop, according to the Worcester Police Department. Two of the seven occupants of a Toyota Highlander involved in a pedestrian altercation were pronounced...
WCVB
Massachusetts man wanted for murdering Marshfield couple arrested in Miami Beach
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was wanted in connection with the murders of a married Marshfield couple is in custody in Florida. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced Saturday morning that 27-year-old Christopher Keeley, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday.
Bullet-riddled car involved in crash near Stoughton plaza, injures 2
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a multicar crash in Stoughton Friday afternoon was caused by a bullet-riddled vehicle that may have been involved in a crime scene, according to officials. Stoughton Police say they responded to Park Street in front of the RK Plaza around 1:45 p.m....
WMUR.com
Woman arrested in connection to string of thefts at The Mall at Rockingham Park
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from stores at The Mall at Rockingham Park. Salem police said Rachel McKinney, 31, of Wakefield, Massachusetts, was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection to the thefts. Police said a trio...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Announces the Sudden Passing of Active-Duty K-9 Tyson
The Boston Police Department regrets to announce the sudden passing of active-duty BPD K-9 Tyson. Tyson was only six years old at the time of his passing and had served the City of Boston for five years as a dual-purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K-9. Tyson was responsible for numerous high priority arrests, recovered firearms and protective sweeps during his time with the BPD, having a direct impact on the safety of our great city.
whdh.com
17-year-old arrested in stabbing at Downtown Crossing station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy is facing an assault with intent to murder charge in connection with a stabbing earlier this week at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station. Transit police detectives arrested the boy in connection with a stabbing at the station around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Worcester police: 2 people dead in Grafton Street crash that followed roadside run-in
WORCESTER — Two people are dead and several others injured Saturday after a motor vehicle crash on Grafton Street that followed a confrontation in the Canal District, police said. The two people that died were among seven people in an SUV that overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine...
Christopher Keeley, Marshfield double murder suspect captured in South Florida
25 Investigates has learned the nationwide manhunt for Christopher Keeley is over. A law enforcement source said Keeley is in custody in South Florida. A Miami-Dade County jail report shows Keeley was booked at 6:05 a.m, Saturday Morning. Keeley is being held on a fugitive warrant and is ineligible for...
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
liveboston617.org
Boston Remembers the Victims On The 80th Anniversary of the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire
On November 28, 1942, a devastating fire ripped through the popular nightclub, Cocoanut Grove. The fire is recorded as the deadliest nightclub fire in history, killing 492 people. On the night of the fire, the nightclub was incredibly overpacked, many emergency doors were locked, and many of the decorations were...
