Report: Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Is Leaving
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly taking a notable hit. According to a report on Monday afternoon, Buckeyes offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is leaving the school to become a head coach. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Major Staff Loss
Ohio State's coaching staff is reportedly going to be looking a lot different next season. "I'm hearing Ohio State Offensive Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Kevin Wilson is expected to be named the new head coach at Tulsa today. Wilson had a great 9 season run at OU from 2002-10, before becoming the Head Coach at Indiana and then OC at tOSU."
Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer
A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Won't Play Against Georgia
Ohio State won't have one of its best players for the Peach Bowl against Georgia on Dec. 31. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will not play for the Buckeyes again. "I want to be out there competing...
Maurice Clarett Reveals His Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction
This year's College Football Playoff features two exciting semifinal matchups — including a Peach Bowl contest between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has a bold prediction for this marquee matchup. He believes the Buckeyes will take...
Cincinnati Reportedly Finalizing Surprising Head Coaching Hire
The University of Cincinnati is making a stunning head coaching hire for its football program. According to Ralph Russo, the school is set to announce Scott Satterfield as its head coach on Monday. This came out of nowhere since Satterfield wasn't known to be a candidate for the job. It's...
Ryan Day Reacts To Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Playoff Decision
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has officially played his final game for Ohio State. The wide receiver announced Monday that he won't compete in the College Football Playoff and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He's dealt with a hamstring injury most of this season following a breakthrough sophomore campaign. In a statement...
College Football World Reacts To Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Decision
Ohio State wide receiver star Jaxon-Smith Njigba will not return for the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff semifinal against the Georgia Bulldogs. The high-level pro prospect will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “I was unable to come back on multiple occasions during the season and the doctors determined I would be...
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati introduces Scott Satterfield as next head football coach
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati has introduced former University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield as the next Bearcat football coach. Watch the full press conference in the video player below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday
Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Leaving For Trent Dilfer's Staff
Trent Dilfer is reportedly set to add an Ohio State assistant to his staff at UAB. Dilfer, who was announced as UAB's head coach last week, is targeting OSU defensive quality control assistant Miguel Patrick to be his defensive line coach, according to Bruce Feldman of FOX/The Athletic. Patrick joined...
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy begs to play Ohio State in College Football Playoff
The 2022 Big Ten Championship Game is a wrap, and for the second consecutive season, the Michigan Wolverines are the Big Ten Champions. The Wolverines defeated Purdue on Saturday night, and they now will start their sites on the College Football Playoff. Following the game, quarterback J.J. McCarthy spoke to the media, and when he was asked about a potential rematch with Ohio State in the CFP, he said, “Bring it on.”
Ryan Day Has Clear Preference For National Title Opponent
The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups were finally set on Sunday afternoon. Georgia, who won the national championship last season, is going to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Some thought that OSU was going to play Michigan in...
Veteran NFL Punter Cut By Team Monday Afternoon
The Cincinnati Bengals have cut veteran punter Kevin Huber after 14 seasons with the organization. Rookie Drue Chrisman will take over as the team's new punter. Huber, 37, was averaging 43.2 yards per punt through nine games this season — his lowest average since his sophomore season in 2010. He pinned 29.03 percent of his 31 punts inside the 20 yard line.
Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan
If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
Report: Bearcats Offered Head Football Coaching Position
Cincinnati is narrowing in on its next head coach.
Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
Danny Kanell Has Message For Ohio State After USC Loss
No team enjoyed USC's loss to Utah more than Ohio State. After all, that result will most likely catapult the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff. Once the Trojans lost to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, Danny Kanell of CBS Sports posted a snarky message on Twitter for the Buckeyes.
NFL World Reacts To Longtime Punter's Surprising Release
Mid-season struggles have been the end of many long careers in the NFL. But for one of the longest tenured players in the league, his time is now up too. On Monday, the Bengals released longtime punter Kevin Huber after sitting him for the last three games. He has since been replaced by Dru Chrisman, who has performed significantly better over these past three weeks.
