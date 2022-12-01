Read full article on original website
Related
Attorney for family in Amber Alert issued over weekend to speak Monday
SAN ANTONIO — An Amber Alert issued this weekend now takes a bizarre twist. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued the alert for six children who were believed to be in danger. The children were found safe, and their mother was arrested. But now she is speaking out against authorities.
KSAT 12
Affidavit: Man arrested after holding employees at gunpoint during robberies at Exxon, Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is behind bars after robbing multiple stores and threatening employees at gunpoint, according to an arrest affidavit. Nathan Diaz, 27, was arrested Sunday for aggravated robbery, court records show. On November 16 at 3:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of IH 35...
KSAT 12
Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement
SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
6 abducted children recovered by law enforcement officials, 1 suspect remains at large
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for six abducted children law enforcement officials believe to be in grave or immediate danger.
KSAT 12
Cellphone business owner from San Antonio sentenced to 44 months in prison for fraud case
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 44 months in prison on Wednesday for selling cellphones that he did not have access to. Sergio Soto, Jr., 35, “heavily advertised” used cellphones in bulk through his two businesses, iPhone Buyerz and Phone Dropz, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
KSAT 12
Lead investigator tells jurors that ex-Border Patrol agent admits to killing 4 women
SAN ANTONIO – One of the lead investigators looking into the deaths of four prostitutes in Laredo testified late Thursday afternoon that the suspect in the killings admitted to the slayings. “I’m the one who did it,” Capt. Federico Calderon of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office said on the...
KTSA
Two men arrested, charged with trying to buy guns with stolen credit cards
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men accused of trying to buy guns with stolen credit cards in San Antonio are facing charges. David Melendez and Ramon Garcia were apprehended Thursday after a week-long investigation focused on reports of credit card abuse and fraudulent identification while purchasing guns. San...
KSAT 12
2 men arrested in connection with fraudulent purchases of firearms around San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to the Bexar County Jail after being caught trying to purchase firearms with stolen credit cards around town, according to San Antonio police. David Melendez, 32, and Ramon Garcia, 28, were arrested Thursday without incident. For the last week, SAPD’s Financial Crimes...
easttexasradio.com
Amber Alert For Six Children Discontinued
Earlier Today- An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning in Texas for six children, all under 12. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Elaina Davidson, white, female, 11 years old; Raylan Davidson, white, male, nine years old; Savanna Davidson, white, female, seven years old; Maddilyn Davidson, white, female, four years old, Avangeline Davidson, white, female, two years old, and Declan Davidson, white, male, one year old.
Man suspected of DWI crashes into SAPD SUV at scene of accident
SAN ANTONIO — A pickup truck driver is under investigation for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a San Antonio Police car that was blocking off traffic for another crash that happened earlier. It happened around 1:15 a.m.Sunday on I-10 at West Avenue northwest of downtown. While officers...
Texas Woman Torches Boyfriend’s House After Woman Answers His Phone
Jealousy takes on many forms but for one Texas woman, it meant committing a couple of felonies. According to NBC DFW, a central Texas woman is facing felony charges after she set her boyfriend's house on fire after a woman answered his phone. The 23-year-old woman was video-calling her boyfriend...
Man barricades himself inside home after firing shotgun towards neighbors holding party; SWAT on scene
SAN ANTONIO — A SWAT situation has now lasted for several hours in a west-side neighborhood. Officers responded to the 300 block of Noria St for a shooting in progress around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived, witnesses said they were having a party and the neighbor across...
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant
Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
news4sanantonio.com
Lawmaker proposes Bexar County find child welfare solutions for the rest of Texas
SAN ANTONIO – As the Texas Governor announces new leadership next year to oversee the broken child welfare system, child abuse remains a deeply-rooted, tragic problem in our community. The Trouble Shooters show you a new way lawmakers hope to tackle the problem and how you at home have...
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'I'm protecting my children from CPS' | Mother at center of AMBER Alert and her attorney speak out
SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert was issued for six children who were believed to be in danger in Bexar County, officials said Saturday. Officials said their mother took them after Child Protective Services was granted temporary custody. Bexar County Sheriff's said the six children were found safe and...
Girlfriend of Erik Cantu hires attorney Ben Crump following shooting by former SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO — Erik Cantu's girlfriend, 18-year-old Emily Proulx, has hired his same attorney, Ben Crump. She was a passenger in the vehicle when Cantu was shot by former San Antonio police officer James Brennand in a McDonald's parking lot on Oct. 2. A press release was sent out...
foxsanantonio.com
At least ten customers frustrated with same pool contractor "There was always an excuse."
For many Fox San Antonio viewers, the pandemic has made them rethink how they live, and in some cases make decisions to enjoy life in ways they'd only dreamed of before COVID. One local couple decided to dip into their savings to splurge on a backyard pool. 18-months later, they...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after mother found with ‘obvious signs of neglect’ during exam at hospital, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is in custody after his mother, who he was caring for, was found with “obvious signs of neglect” during an exam at an area hospital, according to Schertz police. Officers were called to Northeast Methodist Hospital at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to meet...
San Antonio Amber Alert: 6 children found safe after reported missing, 1 suspect still at large
One suspect was taken into custody after the children were found, but investigators are still on the hunt for a man who they believe is connected to their abduction.
Comments / 1