ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KSAT 12

Feds indict San Antonio health care CEO for theft, embezzlement

SAN ANTONIO – Federal investigators have indicted the CEO and owner of a San Antonio home health care company on nine counts related the theft of nearly $140,000 of employee health insurance premiums, court records obtained Friday by KSAT show. According to an indictment unsealed this week, Superior Home...
KSAT 12

Cellphone business owner from San Antonio sentenced to 44 months in prison for fraud case

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 44 months in prison on Wednesday for selling cellphones that he did not have access to. Sergio Soto, Jr., 35, “heavily advertised” used cellphones in bulk through his two businesses, iPhone Buyerz and Phone Dropz, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
KTSA

Two men arrested, charged with trying to buy guns with stolen credit cards

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men accused of trying to buy guns with stolen credit cards in San Antonio are facing charges. David Melendez and Ramon Garcia were apprehended Thursday after a week-long investigation focused on reports of credit card abuse and fraudulent identification while purchasing guns. San...
easttexasradio.com

Amber Alert For Six Children Discontinued

Earlier Today- An Amber Alert was issued Saturday morning in Texas for six children, all under 12. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Elaina Davidson, white, female, 11 years old; Raylan Davidson, white, male, nine years old; Savanna Davidson, white, female, seven years old; Maddilyn Davidson, white, female, four years old, Avangeline Davidson, white, female, two years old, and Declan Davidson, white, male, one year old.
Ash Jurberg

Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grant

Popular San Antonio based burger company Whataburger has announced it is giving away $2 million as part of its commitment to serving local communities. They are giving away over "$2 million in scholarships to eligible students across its 14-state footprint for the 2023-2024 academic year through the company's two scholarship programs—the Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship and the Whataburger Family Foundation Scholarship."
news4sanantonio.com

Lawmaker proposes Bexar County find child welfare solutions for the rest of Texas

SAN ANTONIO – As the Texas Governor announces new leadership next year to oversee the broken child welfare system, child abuse remains a deeply-rooted, tragic problem in our community. The Trouble Shooters show you a new way lawmakers hope to tackle the problem and how you at home have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy