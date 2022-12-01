ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Bay Area

Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win

Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Bossip

Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Sporting News

Stephen Curry full court shots: Viral video of Warriors star causes internet to debate if it's real or fake

Watching Stephen Curry bury 3-pointers from absurd range is nothing new for NBA fans as his status as the greatest shooter all time has long been cemented. With seemingly every major shooting record to his name, Curry's ability to shoot from anywhere on the court has terrorized NBA defenses for the better part of a decade, not to mention the crowd he draws just to watch him hit warm-up shots pregame.
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Dropped from Nike Contract After Promoting Antisemitic Film

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer under contract with Nike after the two sides have parted ways, a spokesperson told Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Nike initially suspended its relationship with the veteran guard in November after he shared an antisemitic film on social media and refused to disavow antisemitism.
Bleacher Report

Stock Up, Stock Down for NBA's Top 2023 Free Agents

A quarter of the way into the 2022-23 NBA season, there's now plenty of material, minutes and numbers from which to draw meaningful takes. And today, the subject of those takes is the 2023 free-agent class. In these first couple of months of the campaign, plenty have likely improved their...
Bleacher Report

New Trade Ideas for NBA's Top Contenders

The NBA trade market will soon heat up in a hurry. Every club has reached the quarter mark of the 2022-23 campaign, which is typically the point at which teams can trust the statistical sample size and use it to determine what degree of buying or selling should be done. Also, the date of Dec. 15 looms large in any trade discussions, since that's when most players who signed contracts this offseason can start being moved.
Bleacher Report

Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries

The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.

