Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets A Photo With LeBron James After Loss To Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet after losing to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
NBA Insider drops big truth bomb on possible Lakers trade target
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
Sporting News
Stephen Curry full court shots: Viral video of Warriors star causes internet to debate if it's real or fake
Watching Stephen Curry bury 3-pointers from absurd range is nothing new for NBA fans as his status as the greatest shooter all time has long been cemented. With seemingly every major shooting record to his name, Curry's ability to shoot from anywhere on the court has terrorized NBA defenses for the better part of a decade, not to mention the crowd he draws just to watch him hit warm-up shots pregame.
LeBron James Makes NBA History On Friday Night
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is now 13th all-time in total regular games played in the history of the NBA.
Opinion: The Warriors Should Sign This Former 6th Overall Pick
I believe the Golden State Warriors should take a look at Willie Cauley-Stein.
Lakers News: "Big Shot Rob" Horry Talks Russell Westbrook's Masterful Passing
Russell Westbrook is letting the game come to hi
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors
Draymond Green has not revealed any interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers
BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Bucks Game
LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.
"They picked the wrong coach at the time" - Stephon Marbury on why the 2004 USA Olympic Team failed terribly
It is unknown if Starbury and Brown ever ended their feud which began at the 2004 Olympics.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Dropped from Nike Contract After Promoting Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is no longer under contract with Nike after the two sides have parted ways, a spokesperson told Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Nike initially suspended its relationship with the veteran guard in November after he shared an antisemitic film on social media and refused to disavow antisemitism.
Bleacher Report
Stock Up, Stock Down for NBA's Top 2023 Free Agents
A quarter of the way into the 2022-23 NBA season, there's now plenty of material, minutes and numbers from which to draw meaningful takes. And today, the subject of those takes is the 2023 free-agent class. In these first couple of months of the campaign, plenty have likely improved their...
Bleacher Report
New Trade Ideas for NBA's Top Contenders
The NBA trade market will soon heat up in a hurry. Every club has reached the quarter mark of the 2022-23 campaign, which is typically the point at which teams can trust the statistical sample size and use it to determine what degree of buying or selling should be done. Also, the date of Dec. 15 looms large in any trade discussions, since that's when most players who signed contracts this offseason can start being moved.
Bleacher Report
Baker Mayfield Cut by Panthers After Lamar Jackson, Garoppolo Injuries
The Carolina Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, allowing the veteran quarterback to hit waivers before the stretch run of the regular season. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Mayfield requested his release after being informed he would be the third quarterback on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker.
Comments / 1