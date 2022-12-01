ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle faced 'very real threats in the UK,' says former police chief

By Ariana Baio
 4 days ago

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US, the couple faced heavy scrutiny from the public - especially Meghan.

When the Duchess of Sussex became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, she began facing intense sexist and racist bullying from people online and media outlets.

Now a former top Metropolitan Police official is revealing that threats made against Meghan were "very real" and "disgusting".

In an interview with Channel 4 News , Neil Basu, the former assistant commissioner for specialist operations said there has “absolutely” been a genuine threat to Meghan’s life on multiple occasions.

“If you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it... the kind of rhetoric that’s online, if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time,” Basu said.

Basu worked at the Met Police for 30 years, he stepped down from his role in November.

Having worked in counter-terrorism policing while at the Met, Basu was in charge of royal protection and witnessed the bullying Meghan faced daily.

"We had teams of people investigating it," he said. "People have been prosecuted for those threats."

He called those threats "disgusting and very real."

During an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey , Prince Harry and Meghan spoke about some of the hate they received while serving as working members of the Royal Family.

The couple attributed the bullying as part of the reason they stepped down from their roles and moved to the US, however, security concerns remain at the forefront of their minds.

During their interview with Oprah, the couple expressed their concern that the Royal Family had cut off their security detail leaving them unprotected from the very threats that plagued them while in the UK.

Besides physical protection, the two have also retreated from their public-facing roles because of negative media coverage, which contributed to bullying.

Related
Indy100

Piers Morgan calls Meghan Markle 'Pinocchio' over shot in Netflix documentary

It seems Piers Morgan’s long-standing vendetta against Meghan Markle is showing no signs of stopping after the TV host dubbed her “Princess Pinocchio”.Last week, an official teaser for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary “Harry & Meghan” was released by Netflix.The 1-minute and 12-second-long clip gave viewers a taste of what they can expect from the documentary: candid interviews and a behind-the-scenes insight into the couple’s time in the royal family.But it was enough to rile up their familiar critics, including Morgan, who has once again accused Markle of lying.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterMorgan responded to...
CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Indy100

Piers Morgan 'traumatised' after hearing his voice in Harry and Meghan's Netflix doc

Piers Morgan has claimed he is “traumatised” after a voice clip was used in a trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary. Today, Netflix revealed that the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan documentary will be released in parts, with the first volume landing on the platform on Thursday 8 December. In a clip shared on Netflix’s Twitter page, a 1-minute trailer to promote the documentary series featured a couple of snippets from media coverage about Markle in particular. One snippet related to the moment she and Harry got engaged, and heard a newsreader's voice say: “You hear that? That is the...
Indy100

Paparazzi begs Elon Musk for an autograph - and he gave a surprising response

Tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk had a surprising response for paparazzi who asked him for his autograph.On Saturday (3 December), Musk reached Dulles International Airport in Virginia, which is 26 miles away from Washington, DC.In footage shared by TMZ, Musk can be seen about to get into a Tesla, with security guards in tow, as he was met by photographers outside.Many of them shouted out to Musk, begging him for his signature. One photographer can even be heard saying, “but it’s Christmas!”Despite this, Musk revealed that he wouldn’t be doing any more signings - ever.Sign up to our...
Indy100

Matt Hancock debated telling Covid-positive Trump to follow advice on ‘drinking bleach’, diaries reveal

If you thought Matt Hancock’s comeback campaign was limited to his third place performance on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, we regret to inform you that the disgraced former health secretary has now got a book to promote too.Pandemic Diaries, which Mr Hancock penned with right-wing journalist and GB News presenter Isabel Oakeshott, is out on Tuesday and looks to share “the inside story of Britain’s battle against Covid”.Extracts and teasers have already been shared in the Mail ahead of publication, with one revelation relating to an entry from October 2020 after US president Donald...
Indy100

Football legend Neville Southall schools Nigel Farage on Tory Britain on his own GB News show

Football legend Neville Southall has told Nigel Farage everything he needs to know about the state of Tory Britain.Speaking on Farage's GB show, the former Wales international goalkeeper said the party doesn't do enough for vulnerable people and said Boris Johnson and Donald Trump were "dangerous".Southall said: "I believe in looking after the most vulnerable and I think that's what any good country should be doing and we don’t seem to be doing it, we seem to be loading it on the top."We should be looking at the bottom of the rung and the most vulnerable people of our society...
Indy100

Tory minister's galaxy brain explanation for why nurses shouldn't get a pay rise is unbelievable

A Tory minister has said striking nurses should drop their demands for a pay rise and the reason why is bonkers.Speaking to Sky News' Sophy Ridge, party chairman Nadhim Zahawi said striking made the UK seemed divided during Putin's war in Ukraine.He said: “This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,“I think people need to remember that Putin is using energy as a weapon, because he’s failing so badly in his illegal war on Ukraine,” he added.He warned that chasing higher...
Indy100

Comedian London Hughes gave an incredible response to the Lady Hussey race scandal

Even more celebrities and public figures are weighing in on the ongoing scandal surrounding Lady Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother and a former lady-in-waiting to the Queen, who resigned after making “offensive” comments to a Black woman at a royal reception.Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space - which provides support for African and Caribbean heritage women affected by domestic and sexual abuse – was approached by Lady Hussey during the event on Violence Against Women and Girls.In a post on Instagram, Ms Fulani wrote that Lady Hussey – who she referred to in the caption as SH –...
Indy100

Which MPs are standing down at the next general election?

Even though it could still be (at most) two years away, politicians are still looking ahead to the next general election and whether they will contest the seat once again – with Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison being the latest Conservative MP to say they will not.Davison, who juggles a presenting job on GB News alongside her role in the House of Commons, announced her intention to stand down at the next election on her Facebook page on Friday.Confirming she would continue to represent constituents until the election is called, she wrote: “I will always be humbled to have had...
Indy100

The Tories just suffered a historically bad by-election defeat in Chester

The Tories have just had a shocker in a Chester by-election and it is not a good sign for elections to come.Labour's Samantha Dixon retained the seat for her party in what was the first by-election since Boris Johnson (and Liz Truss) left office.She got 17,309 votes, a 61 per cent share and nearly 11,000 more than the Conservative candidate.Even worse for the Tories, Labour got a better result than in 2019 when the gap between the parties was 6,164 votes, meaning there has been a 13.8 per cent swing to Labour.It is also the worst result for the Conservatives...
Indy100

People thought Prince William had had a hair transplant in badly framed photo

People on Twitter thought Prince William had a startling new hair transplant for a moment - but it turned out to be a very badly framed photo.The snap making the rounds on the platform is of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Wednesday (30 November), their first day of a US visit.In the image, the royal couple could be seen sitting courtside with others at the Boston Celtics game against Miami Heat.However, someone sitting right behind Prince William wore their hair down, making it look like he had gotten a new hairdo, which is a surprise given his thinning...
Indy100

Labour MP mocks Matt Hancock upon his return to parliament

Matt Hancock is back in the House of Commons, and the jokes about his time on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - on which he came third - are coming in quick and fast.Speaking in the chamber as an independent MP, after his decision to jet off to Australia saw him have the Conservative Party whip removed, Mr Hancock kickstarted the second reading of his Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill.You know, the condition he went on I'm A Celeb for in the first place, but was only seen mentioning it three times out of 21 episodes?Unlike...
Indy100

Angela Rayner's charity DJ set is worth 51 seconds of your time

Angela Rayner did a charity DJ set and it is something to be seen.Rayner played N-Trance Only Love Can Set you Free at the event last night to raise funds for a scheme to provide emergency beds, food and support to those living on the streets of Greater Manchester. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham organised the event and battled against Steve Rotheram in a musical head-to-head as well.Before the event, Rayner told The Manc: “I can’t wait to get on the decks and show everyone why Manchester is clearly the best city when it comes to music. I’ve got a lot...
Indy100

The 12 UK industries that have gone on strike this year

2022 will be remembered as the year of three prime ministers, record-breaking temperatures, the war in Ukraine, and strikes.Over the last 12 months a number of industries, all with employees dealing with inflation eating away at their paychecks, have taken action in a bid to force employers to improve pay and conditions.Indeed, some 560,00 working days were lost in August and September and industrial actions are mounting in the months ahead.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterFrom rail workers to nurses, a range of workers downed tools this year.Here is 2022 in strikes:1. Rail workersPerhaps the most high-profile strikes...
Indy100

National Rail had mic-drop response to 'complaint' about Sir Paul McCartney

The National Rail had a mic-drop response to a "complaint" that Sir Paul McCartney stole their seat on the train. The account, No Context Brits – famed for its British sarcasm, irony and humour – took to the platform with an image of the former Beatles member sitting on the train. The viral tweet read: "Hello, @nationalrailenq. This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate." It didn't take long for the British network to hit back with a witty response, referencing one of The Beatles' well-known songs,...
Indy100

Liz Truss thought being called a 'human hand grenade' was a compliment

Liz Truss regarded being known as a "human hand grenade" as a compliment, her former aide has said.Speaking to the BBC, Asa Bennett - who wrote the former prime minister's speeches - said she took the insult, that Boris Johnson's former aide Dominic Cummings used about her, as a "compliment, not an insult"."She's been dismissed and mocked by people in Westminster and the media over the years... And so she's found then that she could laugh these things off," he said."She can embrace the jokes, and that's a part of her personality. Then she could see that she was bullet-proof...
Indy100

Elon Musk says there’s a ‘significant' risk someone will try to kill him

Elon Musk might be the world’s richest man but he’s definitely not the most popular. No one knows this better than the Chief Twit himself, who has revealed there could well be a target on his head.During a two-hour Q&A on Twitter Spaces over the weekend, Musk said: “Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant.”He added: “It’s not that hard to kill me if somebody wanted to, so hopefully they don’t and fate smiles upon the situation with me and it does not happen.”Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
Indy100

Indy100

