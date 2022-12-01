CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

2 HOURS AGO