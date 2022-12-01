Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Orland Park, IL
While Centennial Water Park, Orland Square, and Escapology in Orland Park, Cook County, Illinois, tend to steal the show, you should also try their exquisite restaurants!. If you’re looking for a superb restaurant to dine with family, romantic partners, or even business associates, check out the best restaurants in Orland Park, Illinois!
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
12 Ways to Celebrate an Old Fashioned Christmas in the Chicago Suburbs and Nearby
Step Back in Time at These Warm and Jolly Holiday Events. There is just something so truly delightful and warm about reveling a bit in Christmas past. I love a good old fashioned Christmas experience. It just warms the heart! Plus, some of our local historic homes are just absolutely breathtaking in Christmas decor. I have put together a few of these experiences happening this year so you can enjoy a bit of the holiday spirit of yesteryear:
Illinois Raising Cane’s Decorates Their Restaurant Just Like Clark Griswold’s House in ‘Christmas Vacation’
“That’s the gift that keeps on givin’, Clark.”. We all know and love National Lampoons: Christmas Vacation as one of the most hilarious and most quotable Christmas movies of all time. Chevy Chase absolutely killed it with this 1989 classic, and it’s definitely on my “Mount Rushmore” of...
cwbchicago.com
Nearly 40 people robbed during holdup sprees since Friday, including 5 last night in the West Loop and West Town
Chicago — Nearly 40 people have been robbed since Friday by armed holdup crews prowling the city’s near west and north sides. Five victims were targeted Sunday evening in the West Loop and West Town. Chicago police have issued community alerts about some of the crimes, which a...
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Weekend Break: Bredwell in Barrington
Check out Marcella in this Weekend Break where she visits a custom doggie Chipotle!. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
nomadlawyer.org
St. Mary of the Angels: Best Place To Explore In St. Mary of the Angels, Chicago, Illinois
Tourist Attraction In St. Mary of the Angels in Chicago. Located in Chicago, Illinois, Saint Mary of the Angels is a historic church. It is part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago. It was dedicated in 1920 and closed in 1988. It was restored in 1991. It is a part of the Chicago’s Historic District.
WGNtv.com
Mr. Fix It: Christmas decoration housekeeping
CHICAGO — Mr. Fix It shares some things we should remember when set up our Christmas lights for the season. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
wgnradio.com
It’s time to wake up with Wake ‘N Bakery
From Wake ‘n Bakery, Chicago’s Original Cannabis Infused Bakery & Coffee Shop, co-founder Dr. Mohammed Lotfy is in studio with Steve Dale. Steve learns all about THC, CBD and the delectable cafe offerings at Wake ‘N Bakery, located at 3508 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657.
classicchicagomagazine.com
The New Old Gold Coast Fashion Show
When did you first attend the Annual Gold Coast Fashion Show? Careful, it may be older than you are, more complex and even richer. The 2022 show was 66—born in 1956–it came in two parts and raised a whopping $1 million plus for Pediatric Mental Healthcare. Part One...
earnthenecklace.com
Rob Stafford Leaving NBC5: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?
The people of Chicago have always loved Rob Stafford for his excellent investigative reporting and anchoring. His calm voice and strong demeanor would even make the most horrific news informative and empathetic. And now, after 40 years in the news industry, Rob Stafford is leaving NBC5 at the end of 2022. NBC5 viewers have many questions about his departure and are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about leaving the station.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to Stop in Far Northwest Suburb Saturday
After visiting Bensenville Friday, the popular Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is heading to yet another Chicago suburb. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, will stop in the village of Pingree Grove early Saturday. It'll arrive at approximately 8:45 a.m., just ahead of a 9 a.m. performance by Lindsay Ell & JoJo Mason.
Chicago 7th grader organizes toy drive in memory of best buddy who died of DIPG
CHICAGO — A toy drive spearheaded by a Chicago seventh-grader in memory of his best buddy is helping many in the community. On the city’s South Side, this may be the quintessential version of tough love. Welcome to Letz Box Chicago. It’s a big part of a toy drive that is like no other. “It’s […]
Canadian Pacific's Holiday Train Makes its First Chicago-Area Stop Friday. Here's Where to See It
A musical holiday tradition that travels across North America is heading to the Chicago area Friday, making its first of three suburban Chicago stops. According to a press release, the Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train's 2022 tour launched Nov. 23 in cities across Maine. The colorfully decorated train, which features live music and and raises awareness and money for food banks across the CP network, the release says, is scheduled to stops in more than 60 cities across the country.
Man shot inside vehicle in Chicago's Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man in a vehicle in Brighton Park was shot and wounded on Sunday. The man, 22, was shot in the leg on South Homan near 46th around 4:05 p.m. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
City orders West Town bar to put away inflatables; owner thinks it's political
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago bar owner says his holiday spirit has been deflated.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday night, city inspectors asked the bar to remove their annual holiday decorations from the patio—citing safety concerns. But the owner of the Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town feels like the establishment is being targeted for political reasons.Giant inflatables normally surround the patio at the Irish Nobleman, 1367 W. Erie St. But by Friday night, the patio had been turned into more of an inflatable graveyard.After a visit Friday afternoon from the city, the owner believes this has more...
theeastcountygazette.com
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln Park
A Very Harry Winter returns this season for a limited time at Replay Lincoln Park. Photo byingus.kruklitis.gmail.com/Depositphotos.com. (CHICAGO) It's back in time for the holiday season. The vintage video games bar, Replay Lincoln Park, at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue, has turned its upstairs bar into a Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar for the third season.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
