Reggie and Dro Social Club
Reggie & Dr is a legal cannabis store & social club for CBD hemp flower in Texas. Check out this clip for a look inside.
At least ten customers frustrated with same pool contractor "There was always an excuse."
For many Fox San Antonio viewers, the pandemic has made them rethink how they live, and in some cases make decisions to enjoy life in ways they'd only dreamed of before COVID. One local couple decided to dip into their savings to splurge on a backyard pool. 18-months later, they...
Trivia Rules
Station Address: WOAI, 4335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229. Contest Area: Texas Counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Dewitt, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Kinney, La Salle, Lavaca, McMullen, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, and Zavala. Sponsor(s): WOAI. Prize Provider(s): Sinclair Broadcast Group,...
Parents, attorney speak out against CPS who they say took their 6 small children
SAN ANTONIO - "My name is Jacklyn Davidson and my kids were just taken by Bexar County." Sparking a nationwide search, we are learning new details about the AMBER Alert that went out over the weekend. The alleged incident involved a couple and their six small children that were reported...
CPS Energy restores power to Leon Valley customers after early morning outage
LEON VALLEY, Texas – More than 3,800 CPS Energy customers in Leon Valley were without power early Monday morning. According to the CPS outage map, the outage was first reported at 4:24 a.m. The utility company is investigating the cause of the outage. CPS Energy was able to restore...
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2023 world tour, coming to San Antonio in May
SAN ANTONIO - The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the Alamo City. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced their 2023 world tour on Monday with a May 17, 2023 stop at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The North American leg includes stops in Vancouver, Las Vegas,...
Celebrate the holidays at Sea World San Antonio
The holidays are here and what better place to celebrate than at Sea World San Antonio. Rebecca got an inside look at all their holiday offerings. Select days through January 2, 2023, 1-9pm Facebook:@SeaWorldTexas. Instagram: @SeaWorldTexas.
The Rock N-Roll San Antonio Marathon takes place this weekend
SAN ANTONIO - The Rock N-Roll Marathon is happening this weekend. Runners and walkers will flood the streets of downtown, so it will cause some detours Saturday morning, lasting for about 7 hours. The starting line will be at South Flores and Commerce. The finish line is on South Pecos...
Shop Local SATX: Ceramic Artist Michelle Hernandez
SAN ANTONIO - At the 1906 gallery you will find artists of all kinds, but ceramic artist and owner of MEECHI ceramics, Michelle Hernandez shares another perspective on getting messy. Hernandez started making ceramics 15 years ago and took classes at the University of Incarnate Word and Southwest School of...
Shop Local SATX: Sifuentes Metalsmith & Equinox Jewelry Gallery
SAN ANTONIO - Located front and center of the La Villita Historic Arts Village is Alejandro Sifuentes' studio and gallery showcasing Mexican-American silver and gold jewelry. Alejandro Sifuentes was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, and has always been intrigued by jewelry making. Sifuentes started making jewelry at San Antonio Community College and has been a master of the art for over 40 years.
Shop Local SATX: Graphic Design Artist Robert Tatum
SAN ANTONIO - A whimsical, yet clever artist, Robert Tatum, shares his art all throughout San Antonio and most likely, you have seen his work before. After moving from Los Angeles and leaving the corporate world, Tatum retired 30 years ago in San Antonio where he began to focus on murals, paintings, and graphic design. Tatum's work shows his thoughtfulness in being a wordsmith and making the most unique and original pieces. With pieces like "Gnomebre" showing a Gnome dressed in streetwear and "The Praying Mantis" with a praying mantis having literal praying hands. Tatum is also known for his murals across town and for doing the Poteet Strawberry Festival's signage every year.
Upset neighbor shoots woman after complaining about house party
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by a neighbor after he was upset about a late house party on the West side. Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Noria Street at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, residents were having a...
FOUND! AMBER ALERT discontinued for missing 6 kids, suspect says he's turning himself in
Update 12/3 at 8:54 a.m: An AMBER Alert has been discontinued for the six missing children. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the missing children have been safely recovered. Their mother Jacklyn Davidson was taken into custody for her warrant of interference with child custody. Deputies believe that Jaime Davidson, the father is a suspect and they are actively searching for him.
San Antonio actor makes film debut in Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'
SAN ANTONIO - Getting your first role in a major motion picture is a dream come true for any actor. Now, imagine the director of that movie is Steven Spielberg. That's exactly what Nicolas Cantu, 19, is experiencing right now with the release of 'The Fabelmans.'. "The opportunity was just...
Shooting at South Side park leaves two in critical condition, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people are fighting for their lives after an altercation led to a shooting at a South Side park Friday night, according to the San Antonio police Department. Around 10:30 p.m. police were called to the 200 block of E. Hart Ave. for a shooting in...
UTSA to square-off against Troy in the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Orlando, fl. - The UTSA Roadrunners are headed to the 2022 Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida to take on the Troy Trojans. The Roadrunners (11-2, 8-0 C-USA) are ranked No. 22 in both polls out Saturday, after handling North Texas 48-27 on Friday night in the C-USA Championship Game. UTSA is riding a 10-game win streak, winning 26 of their last 31 games dating back to Nov. 2020. Led by Davey O’Brien Award finalist Frank Harris, the Roadrunners offense has been torching defenses all year.
Police are on the lookout for suspect who struck woman with vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect after he hit a woman with his vehicle and failed to stop and render aid. The incident happened at Hoefgen Avenue and E Commerce street at around 2 a.m. According to officials, a 24-year-old woman was walking across...
Woman in critical condition after she was shot multiple times at house party
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was shot multiple times at a Northeast house party. Police were dispatched to the 8700 block of Trace Creek at around 11:50 p.m. for a shooting in progress. Deputies say that they were in the area when they...
Expect a warmer and more humid start to the work week
SAN ANTONIO - Overcast skies with occasional drizzle. Highs in the low 60s. Temperatures stay pretty steady overnight, with drizzle/mist possible. Starts foggy with pockets of drizzle. Mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Milder, with highs climbing into the middle 70s. Rest of the week. Plenty of clouds. Very mild for...
Man found guilty after severely injuring 4-month-old son in 2018
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Court has found Terrence Wayne Harper guilty of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury after severely beating his 4-month-old son in 2018. According to investigators, they were alerted to the child's injuries on July 13 of 2018. Doctors said the...
