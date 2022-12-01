ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecting Vets

Defense Department begins hiring suicide prevention workforce

By Dod News
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUkuY_0jU6qkJJ00

Last month the Defense Department released the Annual Report on Suicide in the Military for 2021, which showed a 15% decrease in suicides from 2020 to 2021. But that hasn't meant the department can shift focus away from suicide prevention, the deputy secretary of defense said.

"There's so much more work to do, and we will not be satisfied as long as there is a single suicide remaining in the force — and that includes the family members of the force," Kathleen H. Hicks said during an online discussion Tuesday with Washington Post Live.

One example of work being done by the department involves creating the healthy climates necessary to address a range of problematic and harmful behaviors, including suicide. This will be accomplished, in part, with a new and dedicated primary prevention workforce focused on community-based prevention.

"We have worked across a bipartisan coalition in Congress to support the department having a prevention workforce that will ultimately be about 2,000 people," Hicks said. "We have, right now as we speak, several hundred openings available."

Interested professionals can apply for those positions by visiting www.usajobs.gov, Hicks said. The public health or social science professionals who sign on to be part of that workforce will be responsible for helping to provide military commanders with the tools needed to reduce a wide range of risk factors — such as substance misuse, toxic leadership or financial stress — and build up important protective factors — such as healthy coping mechanisms and cohesion — that will ultimately prevent harmful behaviors.

"[These are] all the factors that go into causing stress and harm behaviors, including ... suicide," Hicks said. "We are quite confident that's a very science-based approach that we're using. It's the largest effort like ... this that has ever existed at an unprecedented scale …. This prevention workforce will be a first-of-its-kind, and we're going to do it right here in the United States military because that's what we owe our people and their families."

Also, part of the effort to continue to reduce suicides in the military, Hicks said, is the removal of any stigma associated with seeking mental health care.

"We have a number of initiatives underway now to make sure we remove that stigma, not just that it's not ... bad to seek help, if you will, for your behaviors, for your mental health, but really that it's a sign of strength," she said.

One example of a program designed to help reduce the stigma of seeking mental health assistance is the REACH program, which stands for "Resources Exist, Asking Can Help." The program was initially piloted at six installations across the department and was shown to reduce a service member's reluctance to seek assistance. The department continues to expand the program for military spouses and remote and overseas locations.

Finally, Hicks said the department continues to focus on "lethal means safety," which includes the safe storage of firearms and other means for suicide, such as medications. In the military and across the country, she said, firearms are the most common method of suicide.

"We know, and it's well documented, that if we can create a little time and space between that ideation, that idea of having concerns about ... potentially committing suicide and those lethal means — obviously, firearms being foremost, but also medications — if we can create that time and space, create some safety, then that reduces the likelihood of suicide."

As part of its focus on lethal means safety, the department continues implementation and evaluation of CALM, or Counseling on Access to Lethal Means education. CALM trains mental health professionals and others who work with at-risk individuals on ways to reduce access to safely store lethal means for suicide including firearms and medications.

If you, or someone you know, needs help, support is available 24/7. Service members and their families can call Military OneSource at 1-800-342-9647, or chat at militaryonesource.mil. Service members, veterans, and their loved ones can also call the Military Crisis Line/Veterans Crisis Line at 988, press 1 or at 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, chat at veteranscrisisline.net or text to 838255.

Comments / 3

Related
Connecting Vets

Vets with cancers covered by PACT Act to have claims prioritized by VA

The PACT Act added more than 20 conditions, including various cancers, to the VA’s presumptive list, helping vets get their earned benefits by reducing the evidence necessary to find that a condition was caused by burn pits or other toxic exposures.
insightscare.com

Lisa Klco: Mental Health Made Accessible, Affordable and Patient-centric

Happy are those who find hope in the darkness, Happiness in misery, and healing; when in pain!. But this transition may take a deep toll on one’s mental well-being, if ailments are not treated in due time. Understanding this significant factor of mental health, Lisa Klco—CEO of Nōmina Integrated Health, has embarked on a journey to support the mental health needs of every Canadian.
Connecting Vets

Paxlovid reduces risk of Long COVID, VA study finds

The medication Paxlovid can reduce the risk of symptoms of “Long COVID,” which affects millions of people in the U.S. and around the world. That is the conclusion of a study by the St. Louis Veterans Affairs Health System released Monday. “Paxlovid reduces the risk of severe COVID-19...
Axios

False holiday suicide myth is driven by media, analysis says

The perception that the suicide rate rises with the holiday season is a myth driven by false media narratives, the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) said in an analysis released Monday. Why it matters: Allowing people to think that suicide is more likely this time of year can have a...
The Independent

Experts say impact of pandemic still affecting university students’ mental health

Psychology student shares trick about reframing anxiety as excitement. University students are continuing to struggle with mental health difficulties triggered by the pandemic, according to experts. Growing numbers of young people are seeking help from peer-run helplines citing anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts. Nightline, the student-run listening and information services...
HealthDay

988 Mental Health Hotline Back in Business After Daylong Outage

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A national hotline that people can call in a mental health emergency went down for a day before it was restored late Thursday. Those in crisis could still reach counselors by texting 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org during the outage. The U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline was also down.
moneytalksnews.com

9 Tips for Combating Retirement Depression

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on NewRetirement. A study published in the Journal of Population Ageing found that those who were retired were about twice as likely to report feeling symptoms of depression than those who were still working. And, research from the London-based Institute of Economic Affairs found...
ktalnews.com

Trust in US military remains below 50 percent: survey

Public trust in the U.S. military remains below 50 percent, according to a new survey released by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. About 48 percent of Americans say they have a great deal of trust in the military, slightly up from 45 percent last year. Confidence in the...
The Hill

It’s simple math: We need immigration reform now

The U.S. economy has a math problem. Today, there are two open jobs for every one American. Meanwhile, the economy shrugs off this math dilemma and steadily adds thousands of jobs each month, pushing the unemployment rate down further. Today, just 3.7 percent of our nation’s working people are unemployed according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy