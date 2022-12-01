Read full article on original website
Related
Religious Americans worried about climate change are diverse
Highly religious Americans concerned about warming temperatures around the globe are racially and ethnically diverse, according to survey results from a recent Pew Research Center report. The big picture: While few very religious Americans say they’re worried about climate change, people of color largely make up the share who do...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Putin signs law expanding ban on "LGBT propaganda"
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law on Monday expanding the country's prohibition of so-called "LGBT propaganda," the latest crackdown on LGBTQ rights in the country. Driving the news: The new law will prohibit the dissemination of such "propaganda" across "social networks, in the mass media, films and advertisements,"...
Blinken: U.S. to deal with Israel based on policies, not "individual personalities"
U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said in a speech at the J Street conference in Washington on Sunday that the Biden administration will engage with the new Israeli government according to its policies, not based on specific ministers. Why it matters: It's the first public and official comment by...
Trump: Capitol rioters have been treated "unconstitutionally"
Former President Trump shared words of support Thursday with the families of people charged with attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Driving the news: "People have been treated unconstitutionally in my opinion and very, very unfairly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it," Trump said in a video played during a fundraiser hosted by the Patriot Freedom Project, which assists those charged in the riot.
False holiday suicide myth is driven by media, analysis says
The perception that the suicide rate rises with the holiday season is a myth driven by false media narratives, the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) said in an analysis released Monday. Why it matters: Allowing people to think that suicide is more likely this time of year can have a...
Clintons create platform for discussions on equality
People from around the globe convened at the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock Friday to talk about women's rights being indistinguishable from human rights. The event was hosted by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and vice chair of the Clinton Foundation Chelsea Clinton. Why it matters: Roughly 50%...
The pandemic's impact on teen brains
The stress of living through the pandemic aged adolescent brains by at least three or four years, according to a new study out of Stanford University. Plus, pressure mounts in Iran's protests. And, a supply and demand mismatch for remote jobs. Guests: Axios' Sabrina Moreno and The Washington Post's Miriam...
