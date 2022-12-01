Read full article on original website
Missed The Laramie Christmas Parade? Here Are Some Photos
In case you missed the Laramie Christmas Parade that happened last Friday, we got you covered!. It was a pretty cold evening, but Laramie folks still came out to see the parade and the kids were beyond happy to get a second round of Halloween with all the candies that were given out! It was a really fun night of candies, lights, and just holiday cheer going on.
THIS WEEKEND: Laramie Plains Museum Holiday Open House
Join the Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion for their favorite Holiday Tradition: a Holiday Open House!. Happening this weekend, the Holiday Open House 2022 is their gift to the community. So come tour the beautifully decorated Mansion at no cost! Come to the front porch of the Mansion to begin the tour.
This Weekend In Laramie: Winter Fun Edition
Wait, how did we get into December so fast? The crazy snow attack we got this morning certainly hit me reality that we are at that time of year. But hey, don't let the snow stop you from doing fun activities this weekend. Laramie has a lot to offer, starting with the Christmas Parade we have this evening! Don't miss out!
Don’t Miss Out The UWYO Holiday Market 2022 THIS FRIDAY
The University of Wyoming's Holiday Market will be happening this Friday!. Many booths from local artists and craftsmen with personal and handcrafted gifts for sale will be available for all of your holiday shopping!. Nearly 50 vendors will sell a wide assortment of products. You'll definitely find something!. This year's...
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap
Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
Hey Laramie Ladies, Here’s Your Invitation To A Night Out
Calling all ladies, the Rasmussen Jewelers-Laramie is inviting you for a girls' night out! They are hosting an Ugly Sweater event, where they will also be hosting giveaways every half an hour, as well as a hot cocoa bar, a drawing, and a sweater contest!. Join them for a chilled,...
Laramie’s Snowed In? Here Are Some Indoor Activities Ideas
Oh, we know how Laramie winter is. Most of the time it just gets too cold or the snow gets terribly bad, and we're snowed in. We adults usually have no trouble just taking the day to rest and not do anything. Sounds pretty heavenly if you ask me. But...
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie
How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Hosting A Holiday Open House
The Pinecone Gift Shop at Ivinson Memorial Hospital is hosting its annual holiday open house this Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the West Atrium. Shoppers can enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Complimentary gift wrapping will be available as well as a free gift with purchase for the first 50 customers!
Laramie, You’re Invited To Celebrate Christmas In Centennial
Seneca Creek Studios is inviting you for a fun holiday cheer in Centennial this weekend. You are invited to a whole day of activities for the family as part of the 19th Annual Christmas in Centennial holiday celebration!. Various activities await. Shop the holiday market full of local vendors at...
University of Wyoming Student Targeted by Church Elder in Student Union
A University of Wyoming student has been targeted by Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who put up a sign in the UW Student Union that stated: "God created male and female and [blank] is a male." The subject of the sign asked that their name not be revealed...
Cheyenne Meals On Wheels Van Broken Into
That's according to a post on the organization's Facebook page:. Elton John was easily one of the best live shows we've ever seen. What an absolutely legendary performer. Here are about 20 pictures we took at the Ball Arena show in Denver on November 4th, 2022.
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
The City of Laramie Is Inviting You To An Open House
The City of Laramie is proud to announce its Public Works Municipal Operations Center project is nearly complete and most staff have moved in, according to a release. To celebrate the occasion, The City will be hosting a public open house on December 6, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM. Please join them in the Municipal Operations Center-North Campus Administrative Building, 4373 N. 3rd St.
Fort Laramie National Historic Site Hosts Holiday Event
Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be hosting its annual “Christmas on the Frontier” program, this December 10. The program will highlight the holiday spirit of the 19th century on the grounds of this world-recognized historic site, according to a release. The event will begin at 1:00 p.m....
Blizzard Warnings For Areas Of SE Wyoming Today
While a winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on southeast Wyoming on Monday night and Tuesday has moved out of the area, parts of the region are under a blizzard warning this morning, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to...
UPDATE: Suspects In Local Burglaries In Jail In Colorado
UPDATE: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has now posted the following update on its Facebook page: The suspects have been located and arrested in Colorado. Colorado warrants, extradition and local charges are pending. Original Post: The Laramie County Sheriff's Office, Pine Bluffs Police Department, and the Kimball Police Department are...
Three Impaired Drivers Arrested During Border War Operation In Wyoming
Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, November 12, according to a release by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming...
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
Storm Could Hit Cheyenne, Laramie With Over Six Inches of Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Cheyenne and Laramie could get up to six inches of snow with a winter storm that is expected to hit the area later today. The agency says higher elevations of the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains could get up to...
