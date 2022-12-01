Read full article on original website
svvoice.com
Kaiser Santa Clara Receives Top Marks for Patient Safety
The Leapfrog Group recognized Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara hospital with a top score of “A” in its biannual Hospital Safety Grades report, which examined and assigned letter grades to nearly 3,000 hospitals throughout the United States. Hospitals received grades based on approximately two dozen measures that analyze patient...
Nonprofit raises 6 figures for proposed landmark in Silicon Valley
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN)– Three years after unveiling an ambitious proposal to build a world-class landmark in Silicon Valley, organizers on Tuesday raised $170,000 to bring the plan one step closer to reality. Leaders from Urban Confluence Silicon Valley, the nonprofit behind the project, also announced this week the proposed landmark in downtown San Jose […]
Santa Cruz County discusses use for $2.2 million given for homeless housing
ANTA CRUZ, CALIF (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom awarded $2.2 million to help tackle homelessness in Santa Cruz County. The money will transform a building that was once a medical office into a multi-occupant home, as CEO of Housing Matters Phil Kramer explains. “These units, these seven units, will provide housing for folks,” Kramer said. “And The post Santa Cruz County discusses use for $2.2 million given for homeless housing appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Take a step back in time at the Railway Express Agency building in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Inside the old Railway Express Agency building in Salinas model trains move along the track in a world of their own, although a familiar one to us. Over the course of two decades the Monterey & Salinas Valley Railroad Historical Society has built the Central Coast in miniature.
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million
All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
amateurtraveler.com
Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night
San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 monthly in guaranteed income program
This project is one of the few that will focus specifically on families experiencing homelessness. Advocates say giving families this money gives them the ability to use the money for what they need the most.
Palma School teacher shaves head after students raise nearly $5,000 to fight cancer
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Palma School teacher kept his word after his student exceeded his fundraising expectations. Matt Thorup, an English teacher, shaved his head to an auditorium full of laughing students. He challenged his students to raise more than $4,000 for the American Cancer Society. They ended up raising $4,919.25. The post Palma School teacher shaves head after students raise nearly $5,000 to fight cancer appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- A second grader from Hollister is not asking Santa for toys or video games this Christmas. All young Anthony Cordova Jr. wants is for the world to be a better place for all. In a letter to Santa, Anthony wrote: Dear Santa, This year what I want is different. I am not The post Hollister second grader asks Santa to help the needy for Christmas appeared first on KION546.
cupertinotoday.com
San Jose voters elect Matt Mahan Mayor
After the most expensive mayoral race in the history of the country’s 10th largest city, San Jose voters have elected a new mayor: Matt Mahan. Mahan currently holds the District 10 seat on the City Council and edged out a victory over political veteran and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez. The current tally from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters shows Mahan ahead with 51.2% of the vote, or a margin of just 6,034 votes of the over quarter-million cast.
Robinson: For the sake of San Jose, an appointment please
Appointing new members to the San Jose City Council is in the best interest of the city, can provide unity of government and is more in line with the reasoning of our national founders than an expensive special election. The simple facts are these: A special election will cost around $10 million of taxpayer dollars... The post Robinson: For the sake of San Jose, an appointment please appeared first on San José Spotlight.
sanjoseinside.com
150 Homeless Families in Santa Clara County to Receive $1,000 per Month for Two Years
A coalition of community partners today launched the Silicon Valley Guaranteed Income Project, a two-year project that will give 150 Santa Clara County families who are experiencing homelessness or unstable housing $1,000 per month in no-strings-attached cash assistance for 24 months. The $3.6 million program is designed “to help participants...
losgatan.com
Los Gatos High principal recalls helpless moments cradling student overdosing on opioid
Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn’t the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student—watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
NBC Bay Area
University Announces Plans to Permanently Close Historic Bay Area Railroad
Volunteers hoping to restore the fire-damaged historic Swanton Pacific Railroad in the Santa Cruz mountains were dismayed this week to learn the university in possession of the land is aborting plans to rebuild. A dean with Cal Poly University informed the volunteer-run Swanton Pacific Railroad Society by email the school...
sfstandard.com
Masks Up: Covid Is Back in the SF Bay Area
Put off getting your Covid booster? Now might be the right time. Sewage plants in San Francisco are reporting rising amounts of Covid particulate in the city’s wastewater, according to data from the Department of Public Health. Covid-related hospitalization rates have also jumped, nearly doubling between October and November.
KSBW.com
Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returns after two-year hiatus
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Lighted Boat Parade returned Saturday after two years of being canceled because of COVID-19. Small and large boats took to the harbor with lots of music and joy. Crowds came out even despite the rain. “It's disappointing that it's raining, but we...
