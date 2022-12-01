Read full article on original website
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
wfxrtv.com
Big delays expected on Interstate 81 this week
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation southbound Interstate 81 lanes will be closed at two locations this week and are expected to impact traffic significantly. VDOT asks drivers to pay attention to message boards, expect delays, and consider alternate routes. Starting Monday, December 5...
wfxrtv.com
Local vendors call for community support this holiday season
The holiday season is here and that means a lot of people are looking to buy gifts for their loved ones. For small businesses, this time of year can be crucial for keeping their company afloat. Local vendors call for community support this holiday …. The holiday season is here...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
wfxrtv.com
Liberty introduces Jamey Chadwell as next head football coach
It didn't take long for the Flames to find the man to succeed Hugh Freeze as their next head coach. WFXR has team coverage of Liberty's historic day as it welcomes Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell to take over the football program. Liberty introduces Jamey Chadwell as next head football …
wfxrtv.com
Local organizations going door to door to stop gun violence
When it comes to gun violence prevention, officials say resources are often lacking or not even known. Local gun violence prevention organization "Peacemakers" are making it their mission to bring aid to those who need it. Local organizations going door to door to stop gun …. When it comes to...
WSLS
New diner opens in Downtown Salem
SALEM, Va. – A new diner has opened in the Roanoke Valley. You can enjoy breakfast, cocktails, and more at the West Salem Diner, which opened officially on Wednesday, according to their Facebook page. They’re located in a restored building in Downtown Salem – their space was once West...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
wfxrtv.com
Foodie Friday: West Salem Diner
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. This Friday we highlighted a brand-new restaurant in Salem called the West Salem Diner. The building that houses the diner has a rich history and...
wfxrtv.com
A new face with Flames football: Liberty University introduces new head coach
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A press conference was held Sunday afternoon to introduce Jamey Chadwell, Liberty University’s new head football coach. The event served as an opportunity for the students, fans, and anyone in the community to learn more about Chadwell and his hopes for the team as he joins the Liberty family.
wfxrtv.com
One dead in tractor-trailer crash on I-81 south: Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police says they are investigating a tractor-trailer crash that left one dead in Rockbridge County on Interstate 81 south. Troopers say the crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4th at mile marker 202 near Raphine. The crash closed all southbound lanes. Troopers say southbound lanes are now open.
wfxrtv.com
65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The 65th annual Salem Christmas Parade has officially come to town bringing holiday cheer and the holly jolly man himself… WFXR’s own John Carroll. John Carroll will be lighting the Salem Christmas Tree and of course, Santa Claus will also be present. The...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire
A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital. The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities. When crews arrived at the scene, the...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested in 2019 homicide case in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police have announced they have made an arrest in the murder case of 24-year-old Salonya Evans. Police say throughout the course of the investigation 32-year-old Kai Lansana was a suspect. Lansana was arrested in Frankfort Kentucky on Nov. 9 by the U.S. Marshals Service he was then held in jail there until he was extradited back to Roanoke.
WSET
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
wfxrtv.com
One man dead after car crash in Rockbridge Co.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) says it is investigating a car crash that left one man dead in Rockbridge County. Troopers say the crash occurred on Route 631 near Old Buena Vista Road on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to a press release, a Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 631 at approximately 6:10 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road hitting a parked Ford Escort. VSP says the driver of the Ford Explorer then hit a tree and overturned.
