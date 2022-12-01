Read full article on original website
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Asks for Help After Van Broken Into
Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is asking for the community's help in getting their wheels back. Events and Program Coordinator Rhianna Brand says their van, lovingly called the Billboard, was broken into sometime between Thanksgiving evening and 6 a.m. the following day. "The wires were cut, and the doors were...
Annual Holiday Decorating Of Wyoming’s Thermal Nuclear Devices
It's that time of year again. Everyone is bringing out their Christmas decorations. What better way to say "Joy To The World" they joining F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne Wyoming for their annual decorating of the nations thermal nuclear devices?. Imagine a thermal nuclear missile decorated in garland...
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Hosting A Holiday Open House
The Pinecone Gift Shop at Ivinson Memorial Hospital is hosting its annual holiday open house this Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the West Atrium. Shoppers can enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Complimentary gift wrapping will be available as well as a free gift with purchase for the first 50 customers!
Suspect Falls Through Floor Into Wyoming SWAT Team’s Hands
This is the story of a man who makes nothing but bad decision and has the worst luck EVER!. Wednesday, November 30th. It was a joint SWAT team operation. They were after 3 suspects in Cheyenne. The found who they were looking for on the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.
University of Wyoming Student Targeted by Church Elder in Student Union
A University of Wyoming student has been targeted by Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who put up a sign in the UW Student Union that stated: "God created male and female and [blank] is a male." The subject of the sign asked that their name not be revealed...
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!
It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges
A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
Cheyenne Under Winter Storm Warning, Blizzard Warning For Summit
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service as of 6 a.m. Tuesday had Cheyenne listed under a Winter Storm Warning. The agency said that while snow should taper off today, Cheyenne could see wind chills of -15 on Wednesday. The agency had the Buford and Vedauwoo as well as...
