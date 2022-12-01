ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Asks for Help After Van Broken Into

Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is asking for the community's help in getting their wheels back. Events and Program Coordinator Rhianna Brand says their van, lovingly called the Billboard, was broken into sometime between Thanksgiving evening and 6 a.m. the following day. "The wires were cut, and the doors were...
Annual Holiday Decorating Of Wyoming’s Thermal Nuclear Devices

It's that time of year again. Everyone is bringing out their Christmas decorations. What better way to say "Joy To The World" they joining F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne Wyoming for their annual decorating of the nations thermal nuclear devices?. Imagine a thermal nuclear missile decorated in garland...
Ivinson Memorial Hospital Hosting A Holiday Open House

The Pinecone Gift Shop at Ivinson Memorial Hospital is hosting its annual holiday open house this Saturday, December 3rd from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm in the West Atrium. Shoppers can enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies. Complimentary gift wrapping will be available as well as a free gift with purchase for the first 50 customers!
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!

It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
Ex-Cheyenne Little Theatre Bookkeeper Faces Embezzling Charges

A Cheyenne woman has been charged in federal court in Cheyenne with embezzling a quarter of million dollars from the Cheyenne Little Theatre. Carissa [some media outlets report that her name should be spelled "Carrisa"] J. Dunn-Pollard worked as a bookkeeper for the theatre from 2016 until earlier this year.
