Read full article on original website
Related
Is now the time to buy a Bay Area home?
SAN FRANCISCO -- Economists in recent months have been sounding the recession alarm.With interest rates heading up and housing prices trending down, the question a lot of people are asking: should I buy or should I wait?Some housing experts say that, if you're not in a rush, it may be wise to wait. According to the California Association of Realtors, the Bay Area housing market peaked in April. That was when people paid the highest median price for a single family home, $1,540,000. It dropped to $1,250,000 in October.San Francisco actually peaked in March of this year at $2,060,000. ...
marinmagazine.com
11 Things to Do With Your Kids This Holiday Season in The Bay Area
It’s the time of the year for holiday cheer: watch the Nutcracker, listen to some Christmas music and enjoy an afternoon tea with your teddy. Here’s the info on all that and more:. 11 Things to Do With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF. Lifetime memories don’t...
bayareaparent.com
Top Holiday Events in Silicon Valley and South
It promises to be a festive 2022 holiday season. Here's where to find great events in Silicon Valley and south. A Celtic Christmas – Dec. 11. Now in its 27th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley's family-friendly show recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christ-mas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish in the west of Ireland in the 1950s. 3 p.m. $34-49. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. bit.ly/3LPlfB1.
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
A viral video shows a pair of masked bandits robbing a Palo Alto, California, Apple store in broad daylight as staff warns customers not to intervene.
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
Student Lookout: Firefly Coffee, the Lighted Boat Parade and some holiday shopping recs
Hello all, and welcome to another edition of Student Lookout, your weekly scoop on all things Santa Cruz. This week's edition shares with you local goods, holiday shopping, and what you didn't know about Banana Slugs.
metrosiliconvalley.com
Sam’s Downtown Closes Its Stables
Across the street from a swanky new West San Carlos Street apartment complex sits an old brick building bedecked with the “Sam’s DOWNTOWN FEED & PET SUPPLY” sign in a vintage western font. The vestige of the valley’s agricultural legacy, shrouded by a shrinking business district that...
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
amateurtraveler.com
Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night
San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Casa de Fruta offers homemade sauces, jelly’s and ice creams
If anyone could give you a grand tour of the Casa de Fruta complex on Highway 156 it is managing partner Suzan Slater, who was practically born in the fruit stand that her father Eugene and his brothers George and Joseph opened in 1943. “The story goes that a week...
The Almanac Online
Comings and goings: Cocoa & Butter and Wahlburgers shutter, Tootsie's reopens and more
As the end of 2022 nears, the local dining scene is in a state of flux. Two eateries have recently closed, a popular East Bay bagel shop has opened its doors, a Stanford spot has returned after renovations and a new hotel's restaurants have been announced. Pho Hà Noi, an...
VIDEO: As Apple employees watch helplessly, thieves take $35K in merchandise on Black Friday
Two people who entered the Apple store in downtown Palo Alto on Nov. 25 during a busy Black Friday sales event made off with an estimated $35,000 in merchandise, Palo Alto police said. The theft, captured on video, was reported at 340 University Ave. at 4:17 p.m., acting police Capt....
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
padailypost.com
$35,000 heist at Apple Store goes viral, employees tell customers not to interfere
A customer at the Apple Store in downtown Palo Alto recorded a Black Friday heist by two men, and the video shows the thieves ripping iPhones off the cords while employees usher customers out of their way. “Should we stop them?” one customer can be heard asking in the crowded...
NBC Bay Area
Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits
The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
The Koi Palace team opens new Bay Area dim sum restaurant Koi Palace Contempo
Willy Ng is a Bay Area restaurant legend.
sfstandard.com
A Break in the Rain Is Coming Today
After a gray and rainy Saturday, SF should get some sun today. The National Weather Service Forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chance of rain in the morning before 10 a.m., which should clear in late morning to reveal partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s.
Comments / 0