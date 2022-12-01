ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

Is now the time to buy a Bay Area home?

SAN FRANCISCO -- Economists in recent months have been sounding the recession alarm.With interest rates heading up and housing prices trending down, the question a lot of people are asking: should I buy or should I wait?Some housing experts say that, if you're not in a rush, it may be wise to wait. According to the California Association of Realtors, the Bay Area housing market peaked in April. That was when people paid the highest median price for a single family home, $1,540,000. It dropped to $1,250,000 in October.San Francisco actually peaked in March of this year at $2,060,000. ...
marinmagazine.com

11 Things to Do With Your Kids This Holiday Season in The Bay Area

It’s the time of the year for holiday cheer: watch the Nutcracker, listen to some Christmas music and enjoy an afternoon tea with your teddy. Here’s the info on all that and more:. 11 Things to Do With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF. Lifetime memories don’t...
bayareaparent.com

Top Holiday Events in Silicon Valley and South

It promises to be a festive 2022 holiday season. Here's where to find great events in Silicon Valley and south. A Celtic Christmas – Dec. 11. Now in its 27th season of touring nationally, Tomáseen Foley's family-friendly show recreates the joy and innocence of a night before Christ-mas in a remote farmhouse in his native parish in the west of Ireland in the 1950s. 3 p.m. $34-49. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. bit.ly/3LPlfB1.
metrosiliconvalley.com

Sam’s Downtown Closes Its Stables

Across the street from a swanky new West San Carlos Street apartment complex sits an old brick building bedecked with the “Sam’s DOWNTOWN FEED & PET SUPPLY” sign in a vintage western font. The vestige of the valley’s agricultural legacy, shrouded by a shrinking business district that...
amateurtraveler.com

Fun Things to do in Downtown San Jose at Night

San Jose, California, is more than computer chips and software nerds. The largest city in the San Francisco Bay area has professional sports, live entertainment, cool restaurants, urban breweries, and wineries. If you are looking for a night out in the city, here are some suggestions from a long-time resident of San Jose.
NBC Bay Area

Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits

The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday. The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway. Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway. But despite...
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
sfstandard.com

A Break in the Rain Is Coming Today

After a gray and rainy Saturday, SF should get some sun today. The National Weather Service Forecast for Sunday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for a chance of rain in the morning before 10 a.m., which should clear in late morning to reveal partly sunny conditions and highs in the upper 50s.

