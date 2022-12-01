Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Snap Cheery Photo With Santa and Mrs. Clause
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds embraced the spirit of Christmas when they were lucky enough to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in person. The duo posed with the man of the season in quite a cheery snap in a post shared on Reynolds' Instagram. “We met Jessica Claus and...
21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them
If a picture is worth a thousand words, these signs are worth like... probably at least six thousand.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They've Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
