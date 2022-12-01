Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
newyorkalmanack.com
Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History
Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round
One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
Wild Moose Seen Less Than a Mile From “Moose on the Loose” Deli
For a long time, there were few moose sightings in Upstate NY. It wasn't until the 1980's that they made their return to the region. As of 2018, an estimated 600 - 700 moose live in the Adirondacks, according to the New York State DEC (Petrequin, News 10). Typically found in forestry, it's no surprise one was spotted in Warren County this week, but the name of a shop nearby is freakishly on the nose...
WNYT
Watervliet lights block party returns
A block party in Watervliet is also sprucing up some old holiday traditions this weekend. Part of Eighth Avenue turned into candy cane lane Saturday, bringing out all kinds of festive decorations. Neighbors wanted to bring back an old tradition of lighting up all the houses, so they threw a...
WNYT
Magic of Christmas coming to Albany
The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
WNYT
Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week
It’s been 10 days now since 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. Our cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Samantha’s...
Albany hosts tree lighting at Academy Park
The city of Albany's Holiday Tree lighting ceremony took place Friday evening in Academy Park.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
Troy Victorian Stroll: Gilded Age photo-ops, music, more
Sunday is the 40th Troy Victorian Stroll. The event attracts nearly 15,000 visitors every year and offers food, shopping, music, and other activities for all ages.
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years
On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city.
Schenectady Yacht Club Dock Master facing fraud charges
A Broadalbin man has been arrested in connection with an investigation at the Schenectady Yacht Club. New York State Police said Derek J. Sutherland, 49, is accused of forging multiple documents while working as a Dock Master at the Yacht Club.
Collar City Mushrooms brings mushroom magic with Troy farm
Avery Stempel is the Founder and Primary Pleurotus of Collar City Mushrooms. The Troy-based location serves as an indoor urban vertical mushroom farm, production facility, mycological education center, and community gathering space.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Let the Excite-MINT Begin at Stewart’s Shops
UPSTATE NEW YORK — Just in time for the holiday season, Stewart’s Shops limited-edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is back. This peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green mints is now available in half gallons at all Stewart’s Shops. And the true sign that the holidays...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend Kicks Off
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Festivities for the 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend extend through Sunday, Dec. 4. Following Thursday night’s Tree Lighting ceremony and the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Claus to their Broadway cottage, the event - presented by the Downtown Business Association - features live music and strolling performers along Broadway through the weekend.
DEC Warns of an Aggressive Otter Stalking People in Albany
Since it's the Christmas season, we have to ask: It's not "Emmet" Otter is it?. The answer is no, so I guess this critter would be called "Condemn-It" Otter. Of all the things that could potentially terrorize Upstate New York residents, ie taxes, gas prices, and inclement weather, it's hard to hard to imagine a cute and seemingly harmless creature creating so much stir in Albany - but that's what's happening here.
Comments / 0