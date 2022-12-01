ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
newyorkalmanack.com

Ballston Spa’s Hides-Franklin Spring: Some History

Some mineral springs quickly failed, others were opened to the public, and still others were bottled and sold around the country. Perhaps the most successful bottling operation involved the Hides-Franklin Spring. This business is probably one of the few in the country to be founded by a spirit. A Ballston Spa blacksmith and member of the Spiritualist Society named Samuel Hides purchased a farm on Malta Avenue between Hyde Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.
96.9 WOUR

This Clifton Park Store Celebrates Christmas and New York, Year Round

One of New York States most impressive stores for Christmas shopping is right here in the Capital Region but the holiday decorations are just part of the attraction. That is saying a lot when we also have Macy's Herald Square kicking off the season this Thanksgiving with their annual parade. Don't forget FAO Schwarz, now located at Rockefeller Center. What do we have Upstate that these 2 stores don't.
Q 105.7

Wild Moose Seen Less Than a Mile From “Moose on the Loose” Deli

For a long time, there were few moose sightings in Upstate NY. It wasn't until the 1980's that they made their return to the region. As of 2018, an estimated 600 - 700 moose live in the Adirondacks, according to the New York State DEC (Petrequin, News 10). Typically found in forestry, it's no surprise one was spotted in Warren County this week, but the name of a shop nearby is freakishly on the nose...
WNYT

Watervliet lights block party returns

A block party in Watervliet is also sprucing up some old holiday traditions this weekend. Part of Eighth Avenue turned into candy cane lane Saturday, bringing out all kinds of festive decorations. Neighbors wanted to bring back an old tradition of lighting up all the houses, so they threw a...
WNYT

Magic of Christmas coming to Albany

The magic of Christmas is also coming to Albany Sunday afternoon. The Albany symphony is hosting a performance at the Palace Theater, that Santa himself is expected to turn up for. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be carols, and a sleigh full of performers. For tickets, we’ve set...
WNYT

Search for Samantha in Schenectady in its 2nd week

It’s been 10 days now since 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey was reported missing by her mother. The scene at Riverside Park in Schenectady was active Sunday, with multiple agencies busy searching for the girl. Our cameras captured marine rescue boats on the river and a helicopter searching from overhead. Samantha’s...
Hot 99.1

Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls

I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security

The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years

On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city.
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Yacht Club Dock Master facing fraud charges

A Broadalbin man has been arrested in connection with an investigation at the Schenectady Yacht Club. New York State Police said Derek J. Sutherland, 49, is accused of forging multiple documents while working as a Dock Master at the Yacht Club.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Let the Excite-MINT Begin at Stewart’s Shops

UPSTATE NEW YORK — Just in time for the holiday season, Stewart’s Shops limited-edition Peppermint Stick Ice Cream is back. This peppermint flavored ice cream with red and green mints is now available in half gallons at all Stewart’s Shops. And the true sign that the holidays...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend Kicks Off

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Festivities for the 36th Annual Victorian Streetwalk Weekend extend through Sunday, Dec. 4. Following Thursday night’s Tree Lighting ceremony and the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Claus to their Broadway cottage, the event - presented by the Downtown Business Association - features live music and strolling performers along Broadway through the weekend.
103.9 The Breeze

DEC Warns of an Aggressive Otter Stalking People in Albany

Since it's the Christmas season, we have to ask: It's not "Emmet" Otter is it?. The answer is no, so I guess this critter would be called "Condemn-It" Otter. Of all the things that could potentially terrorize Upstate New York residents, ie taxes, gas prices, and inclement weather, it's hard to hard to imagine a cute and seemingly harmless creature creating so much stir in Albany - but that's what's happening here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy