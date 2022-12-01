Read full article on original website
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept.: State of emergency lifting doesn't negate proper COVID-19 care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Jan. 1, Marion County Health Department officials are stressing that the pandemic — and the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that come with it — will still be around.
WVU Extension Spotlight: The 4-H Camp Scholarship
Donna Gail Michel was a lifelong 4-H’er and a 4-H All Star for more than 60 years. She was even the chief of the West Virginia 4-H All Stars in 1981. To say she loved 4-H is an understatement.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Bridgeport will conduct a municipal election June …
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU AD Wren Baker Press Conference 12/5/22
West Virginia director of athletics Wren Baker and president E. Gordon Gee discuss their vision for the future of the Mountaineer athletic program. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Virginia Kathryn Cerullo
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia Kathryn Cerullo, age 96, of Buckhannon, WV, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. She was born January 22, 1926, in Harrison County, WV, a daughter of the late John and Mary Keener Boyce.
Beverly George Fleshman
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly George Fleshman, 74, formerly of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her residence in Fairmont. Beverly was born in Clarksburg, WV, on April 28, 1948, a daughter of the late Charles and Vera B. Cochran George.
Ernest 'Dale' Sutton
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ernest “Dale” Sutton, 75, of Nutter Fort passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Berea, WV (Ritchie County) on July 30, 1947, a son of the late Harold and Harriet Davis Sutton.
Deputies: Man charged with stabbing another to death in Monongalia County, West Virginia confessed in interview
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A detective testified the man charged with stabbing his boyfriend to death admitted to doing so. Detective Jon Friend of the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office took the witness stand on Monday morning during a preliminary hearing for Chance Austin Williams, 23, who is charged with the first-degree murder of 47-year-old Fairmont resident Jamey Lynn Corbin.
Poor second half doesn't change Huggins opinion of Xavier
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — One thing was certain after Xavier University wiped out an 11-point first-half West Virginia lead and played a nearly flawless second half to beat the Mountaineers, 84-74, and that is that Bob Huggins still doesn’t have any good thoughts about the Musketeers. In...
Nola Chambers
TUNNELTON — Nola Rae (Wiles) Chambers, 92, of Tunnelton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 with family by her side. She was born on Aug. 11, 1930, in Tunnelton, the youngest daughter of the late Ona P. Wiles and Lenora Grace (Bolyard) Wiles.
