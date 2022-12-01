Read full article on original website
NPR
A Colorado web designer says a law is preventing her from doing wedding web designs
The question of discrimination was back before the Supreme Court today. Justices heard more than two hours of arguments in a test of public accommodations laws that protect same-sex couples from discrimination. You may recall that four years ago, the high court sidestepped the issue in a case involving a Colorado baker who refused to make custom wedding cakes for same-sex couples. NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg reports.
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
It's back. It's beautiful. It's bigger and better than ever. It's NPR's Books We Love, a searchable compendium of the best books of the year. Today we'll be getting a handful of those picks from one of our favorite NPR book people. I'm Glen Weldon, and today we're talking about books we love on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
NPR
Now, you can taste a bit of world heritage with a walk to your local bakery
Half a century ago, the United Nations cultural and educational arm, UNESCO, decided to start listing places and cultural practices around the world that it says are of outstanding universal value to humanity in hopes that member countries will make sure they are preserved for future generations. If you wanted to visit all of the sites - and by now there are thousands - you will have to rack up a lot of frequent flyer miles. But now you can taste a bit of world heritage with a trip to your local bakery. That's because this week the baguette, that quintessential bit of French gastronomy, was added to UNESCO's list of, quote, "intangible cultural heritage." We wanted to know more about what makes the baguette so critical to French culture and identity, as well as - who are we kidding? - delicious. So we took a trip to a local French bakery, or boulangerie, to see for ourselves what magic lies in these crunchy, crusty loaves.
NPR
Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor Bob McGrath dies at 90
One of the original cast members of TV's "Sesame Street" has died. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports on Bob McGrath, who was 90 years old when he passed away at his home in New Jersey. MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: Generations of children remember Bob McGrath as one of the friendly...
NPR
How yeast will teach NASA about the dangers of space
This morning, a NASA spacecraft is passing by the moon on its way back to Earth. There are no astronauts on the capsule, but there is life on board. NPR's Geoff Brumfiel reports on microscopic space travelers. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: Space is dangerous, and one of the most dangerous things...
NPR
'One Mississippi...' How Lightning Shapes The Climate
Evan Gora has never been struck by lightning, but he's definitely been too close for comfort. "When it's very, very close, it just goes silent first," says Gora, a forest ecologist who studies lightning in tropical forests. "That's the concussive blast hitting you. I'm sure it's a millisecond, but it feels super, super long ... And then there's just an unbelievable boom and flash sort of all at the same time. And it's horrifying."
NPR
Consider This from NPR
These past few years have brought about a lot of grief. DANA JACOBSON: This week, COVID-19 surpassed heart disease as the leading cause of death in the United States. GAYLE KING: We're going to begin this hour with news we hoped that we would never have to report to you. The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has now reached 1 million Americans. That's according to the White House.
NPR
A Maine community comes together to save a candlepin bowling tradition
A candlepin bowling alley in Maine is hanging on with support from its community, and hoping to revive the sport across New England. We report next on a bid to save candlepin bowling. People with ties to New England and Canada's maritime provinces know this game, this disappearing sport that resembles but is not the same as other forms of bowling. Reporter Tressa Versteeg begins our story by showing what candlepin bowling is.
NPR
There's a lithium mining boom, but it's not a jobs bonanza
It will take a lot of work to switch from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones. And a lot of work means a lot of jobs for Americans. That's the pitch made by the Biden administration, among others. But as NPR's Camila Domonoske reports, this transition is not a recipe for a mining jobs bonanza.
