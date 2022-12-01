Half a century ago, the United Nations cultural and educational arm, UNESCO, decided to start listing places and cultural practices around the world that it says are of outstanding universal value to humanity in hopes that member countries will make sure they are preserved for future generations. If you wanted to visit all of the sites - and by now there are thousands - you will have to rack up a lot of frequent flyer miles. But now you can taste a bit of world heritage with a trip to your local bakery. That's because this week the baguette, that quintessential bit of French gastronomy, was added to UNESCO's list of, quote, "intangible cultural heritage." We wanted to know more about what makes the baguette so critical to French culture and identity, as well as - who are we kidding? - delicious. So we took a trip to a local French bakery, or boulangerie, to see for ourselves what magic lies in these crunchy, crusty loaves.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO