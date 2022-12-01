'The Amazing Race 34's' Aubrey Ares and David Hernandez Reveal How Their Lowest Race Moment Led To Their Engagement

EXCLUSIVE: Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) and Sandrine Holt (American Gigolo) are set for major roles opposite Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel’s upcoming revival series on Disney+, sources tell Deadline. Written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, the new installment centers on Cox’s title character Daredevil, otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock, who is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night. D’Onofrio reprises his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin. Details about Levieva and Holt character are being kept under wraps; I hear they may be playing love interests for the...

14 MINUTES AGO