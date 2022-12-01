Investigators now say UI killings may not have been targeted; security boosted on campus amid planning for spring semester

Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Source: UW Huskies safety Cameron Williams to enter transfer portal
UW junior safety Cameron Williams will enter the transfer portal, according to a source. The 6-foot, 207-pound Williams — who started 10 games from 2019 to 2021 — played sparingly in the first four games this fall before notifying the coaching staff of his decision to redshirt and to maintain an extra year of eligibility. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Yakima Herald Republic
WSU’s Brennan Jackson will return to Cougars, Renard Bell’s Cougar career comes to an end
PULLMAN – Brennan Jackson, an accomplished edge rusher and veteran leader for Washington State’s football team, will return to the program next year for his sixth and final collegiate season. “I think one more year here is what I want to do,” Jackson told reporters Friday. “I want...
Comments / 0