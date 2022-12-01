ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investigators now say UI killings may not have been targeted; security boosted on campus amid planning for spring semester

By EMMA EPPERLY
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Source: UW Huskies safety Cameron Williams to enter transfer portal

UW junior safety Cameron Williams will enter the transfer portal, according to a source. The 6-foot, 207-pound Williams — who started 10 games from 2019 to 2021 — played sparingly in the first four games this fall before notifying the coaching staff of his decision to redshirt and to maintain an extra year of eligibility. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Comments / 0

Community Policy