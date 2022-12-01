Read full article on original website
KXLY
Clouds and cold all week – Mark
No major changes are expected today, with clouds and light flurries possible. Temps will remain below average all week, around 30 degrees for our highs, and low 20s for the overnights. There is an increased chance of snow starting Thursday and through the weekend. Plan your day. The clouds will...
KXLY
Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt
Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
KXLY
Snow showers on a cloudy Sunday – Matt
Some cloudy and snowy days are ahead of us, and that all begins on Sunday. Light snow will come across the Blue Mountains around lunchtime and stick across the Palouse into Sunday evening. Snow will continue to track north into the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Silver Valley/St. Joe regions and will linger into early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place on Sunday for these areas. Our northern counties meanwhile are unlikely to see more than a flurry out of this one.
KXLY
Isolated snow showers tonight followed by COLD weather in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking isolated snow showers Thursday evening in north Spokane and Kootenai Counties. We are also tracking drier, COLDER air moving in from the north. Bundle up and watch your step as you head out the door Friday morning. Temperatures will start out in the single digits and low teens. All of the wet, slushy roads and sidewalks will refreeze, and they will stay frozen for the foreseeable future. High temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s. Expect low clouds and fog with only a slight chance of some clearing in the afternoon.
Northwest snowpack soaring, defying recent trends
SPOKANE, Wash. — The ski areas are open and the snow is deep and plentiful across the mountains of the Inland Northwest. Snowpack around the region is off to the best start in at least 10 years. For the Spokane River basin, it’s the most water content in the snowpack since 2007. Copyright 4 News Now So far this winter...
KXLY
Very cold first weekend of December – Mark
The arctic air has moved in, and high pressure will keep us dry for the next several days. Our high will be in the 20s, with overnight lows in the single digits, to low teens into next week. Use caution and be careful out there with icy surfaces for walking and driving.
KXLY
The cold has settled in – Mark
We’ll have a bitter cold start, and very cold conditions that will continue into next week. Take care of yourself and your pets with this arctic air staying around. Get your layers on and limit time outdoors. There will be icy walkways and driving, with no warm up expected soon.
KXLY
More snow showers tonight after a day of record-breaking snow – Kris
We are tracking more snow showers from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. 1-4″ of additional snow in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is possible. Kootenai County is still under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Thursday. Plan your Thursday. It’s going to be a tricky Thursday morning commute...
Browne’s Addition neighbors asking for earlier notice on street snow plowing
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you live in Browne’s Addition, you’ve probably noticed snow plows out clearing the roads. Some people there say they would have liked more of a notice that the City’s plows would be out this weekend. People living in Browne’s Addition will need to get creative about parking their cars in the area this weekend. “That’s the...
Coeur d’Alene In Winter – Best Things To Do In A Winter Wonderland
There’s no shortage of fun things to do in Coeur d’Alene in winter. Whether you’re looking for outdoor or indoor activities this vibrant town is perfectly poised to deliver an amazing experience. Surrounded by Idaho’s famous lakes, skiing, and some of the best winter carnivals you won’t be disappointed.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Snowflakes, sleds and shovels: Storm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin, and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
KXLY
WINTER STORM WARNING: major winter storm approaching this evening – Kris
We are tracking a major winter storm approaching the Inland Northwest Tuesday evening. A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the region. Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a bear. By the time most folks will be hitting the road for work and school, several hours’ worth of heavy snow will be waiting. Several schools have already canceled school for Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the chance of snow will continue through the day. With that in mind, the evening commute will likely be dicey as well.
KXLY
WINTER STORM WARNING; heavy snow leading up to the Wednesday morning commute – Kris
We are tracking a major winter storm in progress across the Inland Northwest. A WINTER STORM WARNING will continue through Thursday morning. Wednesday morning’s commute is going to be a bear. By the time most folks will be hitting the road for work and school, several hours’ worth of heavy snow will be waiting. Several schools have already canceled school for Wednesday. The heaviest snow will fall between 3 and 9 a.m. Wednesday, but the chance of snow will continue through the day. With that in mind, the evening commute will likely be dicey as well.
Post Falls neighbors hear loud boom, no explosions in nearby area
POST FALLS, ID. — If you live in Post Falls, you probably heard a loud boom-like sound in the area. Multiple viewers reached out to 4 News Now letting us know that there was a loud boom in the area at around 7:15 p.m. According to Northern Lakes Fire District PIO Chris Larson, he says there were rumors going around...
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
Extreme Team: Holiday lights at Cowley Park grand reveal!
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday night, Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team flipped the switch and turned on the holiday lights at Cowley Park, an annual tradition to cheer up the kids up at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital. It’s a part of 4 News Now’s Making Spirits Bright project, and the lights will stay on all throughout the holidays. The...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
Gallery: Snowfall around the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Inland Northwest woke up with heavy snowfall. Several inches of snow have fallen through Spokane and North Idaho, with some areas likely to get more than a foot of snow throughout the day. More snow is on the way through Wednesday night and Thursday...
