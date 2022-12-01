Read full article on original website
Eater
Where to Dine for Hanukkah in Las Vegas 2022
Hanukkah starts at sundown on December 18, and for eight days, the Festival of Lights celebrates with dreidels, oil-based foods such as doughnuts and latkes, and lighting the menorah. The holiday extends until December 26 and menus are available at local restaurants every day of the holiday, unless otherwise specified. Here is a look at where to celebrate Hanukkah with food in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience
Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
Allegiant Stadium tops international venues grossing over $182 million
As an eventful year comes to an end, Billboard's 2022 end-of-the-year Boxscore charts have been released, naming Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium as the No.1 international stadium.
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
travelweekly.com
Abandoned Vegas bus station is now the site of art exhibition
The latest edition of the Bortolami Gallery's "Artist/City" initiative is displayed in a former Greyhound bus terminal next to the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas through Feb. 26. The Artist/City initiative pairs artists with unconventional urban spaces. The Bortolami Gallery, located in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower...
travellemming.com
25 Date Ideas in Las Vegas for Every Occasion (By a Local)
I’m a Las Vegas local and hopeless romantic, and in this guide, I share 25 of the best date ideas in Las Vegas. These date ideas range from casual date nights to romantic and memorable date nights out in Las Vegas. I also mention a few hidden gems and also budget-friendly Vegas dates.
From Law to Desserts, Lin Jerome Co-Creates a Food and Beverage Empire in Las Vegas
It’s hard not to be influenced by all of the lights and action while growing in up Las Vegas, Nevada, even if it is a little. Known for amazing food and entertainment and unbeatable hospitality, “Sin City” is also home to a group of food and beverage concepts that singer turned lawyer and later entrepreneur Lin Jerome started with her business partner Alexandra Lourdes.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
travelweekly.com
It's life in the fast lane with these Las Vegas Grand Prix hotel packages
Las Vegas' largest resort operators are offering race-and-stay packages for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix next Nov. 16 to 18. Among them is MGM Resorts International, which will build a temporary grandstand in front of the famous Fountains of Bellagio for its guests. Access to those prime seats is currently only available through MGM Resorts.
Tony Hsieh estate to sell some downtown Las Vegas real estate holdings
Tony Hsieh invested more than $350 million in revitalizing downtown Las Vegas before his unexpected death. Now, his estate will sell some of those holdings, DTP Companies announced Friday.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems
Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
news3lv.com
New taproom opening on Las Vegas Strip with $1 million bar tab up for grabs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A massive new taproom is opening on the Las Vegas Strip and one lucky guest will win a $1 million bar tab. All you must do is show up when doors open at 6 p.m. tonight, December 2, at BrewDog Las Vegas, and you will be entered into the raffle.
Sand Dollar Lounge Performs a Holiday Miracle
Walking into either Miracle on Spring Mountain or Sippin’ Santa at the Plaza Hotel Casino—the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
kalkinemedia.com
Great Santa Run Las Vegas
Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Event-filled weekend in Las Vegas with Pac-12, NFR
Several major events are taking place in Las Vegas throughout the weekend, from NFR and Pac-12 to First Friday, Raiders Game Day, and more.
Courthouse News Service
Downtown Vegas adds splashy resort to revitalized mix
LAS VEGAS (CN) — Downtown Las Vegas sees 24 million visitors annually. One might think the area could rest on its laurels and be fat and happy. But that thinking wouldn’t take into account Derek Stevens, whose vision and drive has resulted in the first, built-from-the-ground-up casino development downtown in 30 years.
jammin1057.com
Try This Fried Squid Stick Next Time You’re In Las Vegas
A Las Vegas restaurant has an interesting item on their menu that takes calamari to a completely different level. It’s a finger food like no other, and it’s fried to pure perfection. This fried squid stick is a must-try food item when you’re conquering your Las Vegas eats bucket list.
Opening dates for Olive Garden, Born and Raised released as North Las Vegas ‘restaurant row’ grows
B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse is open for business, and it won't be long for Olive Garden, Born and Raised, and Panera Bread -- among more than 20 restaurants in a cluster along East Craig Road.
