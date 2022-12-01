Read full article on original website
Internet is still slow and expensive in some parts of Alaska
Audio will be available later today. Rural Alaska's Internet access is twice as expensive as it is in Anchorage and much slower. Federal grants are bridging that gap, but the most remote communities are still years away from access.
Poet Mary Norbert Korte died in November at age 88
Poet Mary Norbert Korte left her life as a nun in the 1960s to pursue dual passions for beat poetry and the preservation of California's redwood forests. She died in November at age 88. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. A poet who spoke out for the preservation of California's mighty old-growth redwoods...
With Iowa No Longer First, Campaigns Will Have To Evolve
As Democrats plan for a presidential campaign season without Iowa at the top of the calendar, we look at the impact the decision could have on the state — and how the act of running for president itself may never be the same going forward. This episode: White House...
A Florida family turned Hurricane Ian debris into a festive Christmas garbage pile
Audio will be available later today. Debris from Hurricane Ian debris is still piled up in some Florida neighborhoods. One family brought joy to their nieghborhood by decorating their garbage pile for the holidays.
