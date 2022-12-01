Read full article on original website
Is it safe for babies and children to wear a coat in a car seat? Experts weigh in
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's very easy to think by bundling up your child before you head out that door, you are doing them good. However, if you're putting them in a car seat with a jacket on, you could unknowingly be causing them harm. Safe Kids Greater Toledo, a...
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio Diner
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
thevillagereporter.com
Ohio Treasurer Sprague, Village Of Pioneer Announce OMAP Deal Savings
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Market Access Program (OMAP) administered by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague has helped the Village of Pioneer (Williams County) enter the market to refinance outstanding debt and save an estimated $31,513.42 in interest costs over the next year. “Through OMAP, local governments can leverage the state’s...
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
13abc.com
Neighbors make potentially life-saving rescue in Toledo fire turned house explosion
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Vosper Ct. Friday evening. That fire quickly sparked an explosion causing major damage to the south Toledo home. The people inside weren’t hurt though, thanks to some incredibly brave neighbors. Kim Murray and Johna Rushlow...
13abc.com
13abc First Alert Winter Forecast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
Monroe Residents Wait Hours in Line at New Chick-fil-A…Why?
People get so excited when they find out there's a new Chick-fil-A opening that they're willing to wait in line for hours just to be one of the first to get a taste. That's exactly what happened earlier this week when Chick-fil-A opened in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe’s newest restaurant, Chick-fil-A...
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies In Detroit To Adopt For Christmas
There may be a chill in the air, but this time of the year always means warm hearts! Sadly, the cold weather can make things rather tough for pups that don’t have a home, especially in a place like Detroit. Still, there are some amazing shelters in the area that are doing all they can to house and care for some of the CUTEST pups you ever did see. If you’re interested in adopting a wonderful dog in need of a home this Christmas season, well, this is the place for you! We’ve gone ahead and looked up some of the best boys and girls from all around Detroit (and the surrounding area) to show you some of the needs out there right now. We promise that you can’t get through this article without letting a little “Awww” slip at least once. Be aware, though, that adopting a pet is a commitment for the life of the pet and not a decision to jump into without an understanding of the work required. If you’re home is ready to add a furry new family member, let’s get to it! Here are some of the cutest pups in Detroit who are looking for their forever home.
Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...
Artist destroys her own art on the spot while raising money for non-profit
TOLEDO, Ohio — Artist Brenda Singletary doesn’t create art to see it destroyed, but she’s willing to pay that price to raise money for worthy causes. Singletary held an art burning on Saturday to raise money for Once is Enough, a non-profit organization that helps families affected by domestic violence.
thesalinepost.com
CP Holiday Train Roars Through Milan On Coast-to-Coast Trip
People lined along the Norfolk Southern railroad in Southeast Michigan Thursday night and Friday morning to glimpse the colorful CP Holiday Train as it roared down the tracks. The Saline Post watched the train from Milan. It passed by to a smattering of applause and hoots from the appreciative groups...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Car crashes into south Toledo T-Mobile Thursday evening
TOLEDO, Ohio — A car crashed through the front windows of a T-Mobile in the 3000 block of Glendale Avenue in south Toledo Thursday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to Toledo police. The cause of the...
WTOL-TV
Support animals in need this holiday season | Good Day on WTOL 11
Meet Indy, a 'spokespup' from Toledo Animal Rescue. If you can't adopt a pet, there are many other ways you can support animals and shelters.
fox2detroit.com
Family loses father to carbon monoxide poisoning and now need a home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor hotel was killed on the job by carbon monoxide poisoning. While Charles Suire's wife and children are struggling to cope with the tragic loss, they're also faced with finding a new place to live. "It was an...
Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan
If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
WLWT 5
CPD: Michigan woman robbed of $15,000 cash after Facebook Marketplace scam
CINCINNATI — A Facebook Marketplace sale goes terribly wrong. A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy a used car. Police say there are more victims falling for this scam. "I just lost all my life savings," victim, Nijme Fardous, said. Fardous wanted a new car....
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: The debate over legalizing cannabis
Here's some good, clean fun at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl use shampoo to discover the hops and skips behind the "Kaye Effect". The lead Republican sponsor of a proposal that would make it harder to amend Ohio's constitution defended his proposal in its first committee hearing Thursday. Central...
WTOL-TV
Gastroenterologist, WTOL 11 Anchor raise awareness for Crohn's & Colitis
TOLEDO, Ohio — At WTOL 11, we take pride in telling your stories each day. Sometimes, we share ours as well, in hopes of connecting with you at home. I was first diagnosed with Crohn's Disease about eight years ago, shortly after moving to Toledo. I'm opening up about this disease I've been managing for almost a decade to raise awareness during Crohn's & Colitis Awareness week.
13abc.com
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank. The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members. Both the...
