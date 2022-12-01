Read full article on original website
Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Look: Ohio State Star Has 6-Word Message For Michigan
If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff as projected, will Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba make his return to the field?. Smith-Njigba, arguably the top wide receiver in college football heading into the 2022 season, has missed most of the year due to injury. But will he be back...
Look: Nick Saban Took A Shot At Ohio State
It's safe to say that Nick Saban believes Alabama is more deserving of a College Football Playoff spot than Ohio State. Saturday night, Alabama's head coach appeared on FOX's Big Ten Championship Game halftime show. The Alabama head coach was arguing for his team to get in over Ohio State or TCU.
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
College Football Playoff Rankings prediction: Ohio State takes No. 4; Kansas State, Utah surge in final top 25
The 2022 college football season has reached the finish line with Championship Weekend giving us all the clarity we needed to project the College Football Playoff, New Year's Six bowl games and the final CFP Rankings of the year. That does not mean that the CFP Selection Committee has an easy job ahead if it, though; it's just that many of them are cut and dried.
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
Ohio State football: Buckeyes trying to flip 2023 QB
The Ohio State football team is hitting the recruiting trail hard this week. Ryan Day and Corey Dennis are trying to flip a four-star recruit. The Ohio State football team received welcomed news as both USC and TCU lost over the weekend, opening the door for the Buckeyes to slide into the playoffs. But with the recruiting dead period having ended last Friday, Buckeye coaches are hitting the recruiting trail.
Dick Vitale Has a Strong Opinion on Ohio State-Alabama CFP Debate
The legendary college basketball analyst weighed in on one of college football’s most heated debates.
Fox Sports horrifies Big Ten Championship viewers with Jim Harbaugh ref cam
Have you ever wondered what it's like to get the full Jim Harbaugh ref experience, from the frenzied, unblinking eyes staring at you to the constantly agape mouth?. For some reason, Fox Sports decided the country's answer to that question should be "yes." With officials wearing hat cams at the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and Purdue, it was only a matter of time before Harbaugh went off.
Danny Kanell blasts Ohio State, idea of letting Buckeyes 'back their way' into CFP
Danny Kanell was not a happy camper after Utah beat USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. Kanell went on an anti-Ohio State tirade on social media. The main problem Kanell has with the scenario is teams like Ohio State can back door their way into the College Football Playoff. While Kanell disagreed with the idea, he understands that Ohio State should get in over Alabama.
Ryan Day Believes Ohio State-Michigan Rematch In National Championship Would Be “Historic”
For the fourth time in nine seasons, the College Football Playoff will feature two teams from the same conference after No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State clinched a spot in this year’s semifinals. Alabama and Georgia have done it twice before, creating an all-SEC national championship in...
Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game
Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
Michigan, Ohio State could forever make this the Year of the Big Ten
After myriad debate points, a handful of upsets, a dash of drama, and as wild a Championship Weekend as we've had in some time, the College Football Playoff is now upon us. It wasn't even all that controversial either — outside a few folks from the Yellowhammer State who view it as Alabama's birthright every season.
Chris Holtmann anxiously requests score updates during press conference, expresses support for Buckeye football
Chris Holtmann is keeping up with the games this weekend just like everyone else. Holtmann asked for a score update of the Kansas State-TCU game at the end of a post-game press conference. Ohio State hoops played St. Francis (PA) Saturday and Holtmann wanted some score updates afterward. The Buckeyes...
Ohio State coach Ryan Day visits offensive lineman commit Josh Padilla
COLUMBUS — Ohio State made its first in-home visit of the formal contact period on Friday. The Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day visited four-star Dayton (Ohio) Huber Heights Wayne offensive lineman Josh Padilla. Padilla is the No. 16 rated interior offensive lineman and the No. 238 overall prospect according...
LeBron James sends gifts to Ohio State women's basketball team
LeBron James loves all things Ohio State. With all the talk of equality for women’s sports across the college and professional landscape, James put his money where his mouth is. The Ohio native and honorary Buckeye sent the Ohio State women’s basketball team some gifts and well-wishes as the...
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
