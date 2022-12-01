Tour new Genesis ER on December 3

Bring out your fabulous four-legged friends and capture some priceless holiday memories with good old St. Nick!. You’re invited to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic for Pet Photos with Santa. Santa’s Head Elf, Bernard, misplaced his camera at the North Pole, so bring your camera or phone for pictures as the Jolly Man in Red brings Christmas cheer to you and your pets. Pet photos are available for a suggested donation, and all proceeds benefit the Quad City Animal Welfare Center to help loving pets find a forever home and get the medical treatments they need.

1 DAY AGO