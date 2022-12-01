Tour new Genesis ER on December 3
The new Emergency Department at Genesis Bettendorf HealthPlex is having a Holiday Open House and the public is invited. Visitors can tour the new ER, located at 2140 53 rd Avenue in Bettendorf on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There will be family friendly activities to introduce kids to the emergency room in a stress-free way. Holiday cookie decorating, face painting, crafts, games, hot cocoa and free family photos with Santa will make it a fun morning for everyone.
The department officially opens on December 8.
