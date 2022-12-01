Read full article on original website
Nothin’ happening at 38th and Chicago, yet
The area around the intersection at 38th and Chicago has achieved a stasis after the death of George Floyd. There are numerous major issues that need resolution. The most recent one to surface is the agreement of the city to purchase the former Speedway station and to cure any environmental issues that might restrict its development. It seems that most individuals in the area, along with the city, see the site as housing a space that honors George Floyd.
Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire.
Driver dies after falling from Dan Ryan overpass during six-vehicle crash on South Side
CHICAGO - A driver fell from an overpass and died during a six-vehicle crash early Saturday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side. About 2 a.m., four vehicles were involved in an initial collision in the southbound lanes of the expressway near 26th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
CTA demolishing former Hill Behan Lumber and Pyramid Mouldings sites in the Forest Glen, Indian Woods area near bus storage and maintenance yard
The CTA is demolishing the former lumberyard and gardening center at 5601 N. Elston Ave. and the former Pyramid Mouldings factory at 5353 W. Armstrong Ave. as part of its planned expansion of the adjoining CTA Forest Glen Maintenance and Storage Yard. Immediate plans call for the transit agency plans...
At Least 12 Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Chicago Church
At least 12 people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a Chicago church on Sunday morning, officials say. According to Chicago fire officials, the leak was discovered at the New Philadelphia Church in the 5400 block of South State Street on Sunday. Officials say that 12 individuals were...
CPD officer, CTA bus driver, man sent to hospital after South Austin crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a CPD squad car and sedan collided. The sedan then hit a nearby CTA bus.
West Town Dispensary Okay Cannabis Eyes March Opening After Years Of Planning, State Delays
WEST TOWN — A long-anticipated recreational pot dispensary co-owned by a former alderperson plans to open by March in West Town. Okay Cannabis, 1914 W. Chicago Ave., is under construction next door to West Town Bakery. Owners of the business include former 47th Ward Ald. Ameya Pawar and Scott...
CTA to Install Device That Plays Welcoming Jingle When Someone Opens the Doors Between Train Cars
CHICAGO — As the CTA struggles to return to pre-pandemic service levels, improvements are being considered to entice riders back to Chicago’s buses and trains. One new improvement coming to CTA trains in 2023 will be a device that plays a jaunty, welcoming jingle when the doors between the train cars are opened.
Chicago woman is attacked, robbed while walking with her 9-year-old as 12 more armed robberies are reported
Chicago police officers intervened in an armed robbery that they stumbled upon while on patrol in Lincoln Square on Sunday morning, but the offenders sped away in a car as the cops pointed guns at them, according to a preliminary CPD report. Earlier, a nine-year-old girl and her mother were robbed in West Town while walking home with laundry.
Green City Market moves indoors for the winter
CHICAGO — The Green City Market has made the move indoors and is open for business. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the farmer’s market celebrated its opening day at Rockwell and Nelson in Avondale Saturday. A new feature this year to the non-profit farmer’s market is a triple match program for ‘Link’ […]
Massive holiday display in West Town deflated after officials said it was in violation of city ordinance
CHICAGO - A massive holiday display in West Town has been deflated after officials said it was in violation of a city ordinance. Officials with the Chicago Department of Transportation said the decorations were so big, they were posing a hazard to drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. But, the owner of...
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting
South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
Thieves Steal 3 Vehicles From North Side Auto Body Shop, Surveillance Video Shows
A Chicago business' manager is speaking out after a brazen break-in at his auto body shop this weekend. The theft happened quickly and quietly Saturday afternoon at Cosmetic Auto on Northwest Highway in Norwood Park. “The whole thing takes about three minutes,” said manager Bill Senchuk. “They took two Grand...
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Discusses Invest South/West Inititative To Bring Investment To City’s Black, Latinx Neighborhoods
In 2019, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the Invest South/West Initiative; a plan meant to spur development and investment in 10 neighborhoods on the Windy City’s South and West sides. This month, the mayor and her staff are celebrating the third anniversary of the initiative while at the same...
Chicago police looking for arsonist who has set two fires in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who set two fires on the same night in Bridgeport. The suspect set a fire on South Lituanicia near 33rd on November 27 at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he set another fire on South Halsted near 28th about 45 minutes later.
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
Northwestern’s Ryan Field rebuild takes a hit from Evanston residents, business owners
Some neighbors of Northwestern University are banding together to object to the school’s $800 million plan for rebuilding Ryan Field. A group called the Most Livable City Association said the tax-exempt university is trying to host for-profit events.
Driver shot before crashing car in Calumet City, police say
CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A man was found shot inside a crashed car in Calumet City Friday night. Calumet City police responded to a car crash on Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, police learned the car involved in the crash was being investigated by...
Reichman Jewelers to close Oak Lawn store
Violent robberies at their own store and others in the area have led the longtime owners of Reichman Jewelers in Oak Lawn to close their business, which has been located at 4439 W. 95th St., since 1984. Reichman Jewelers dates back to 1908, and was at 4949 S. Ashland Ave.,...
Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes
Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...
