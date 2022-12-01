ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

southsidepride.com

Nothin’ happening at 38th and Chicago, yet

The area around the intersection at 38th and Chicago has achieved a stasis after the death of George Floyd. There are numerous major issues that need resolution. The most recent one to surface is the agreement of the city to purchase the former Speedway station and to cure any environmental issues that might restrict its development. It seems that most individuals in the area, along with the city, see the site as housing a space that honors George Floyd.
CBS Chicago

Fire damages Tommy's on Higgins bar in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An investigation is underway after a fire at a bar in Norwood Park. The fire started just after 10 p.m. when smoke was pouring out of the roof and windows of the apartment building above Tommy's on Higgins, located at 6954 W. Higgins Ave.The family who lived in the apartment above the bar was one of the employees. The bar owner Tommy Migon said they are now displaced an the family has four or five kids.The bar owner said he's grateful no one was injured.   CBS 2's Marissa Perlman learned the bar has been a local hangout for Chicago first responders for years. "I got a phone call from one of my employees, it's really sad," Migon told CBS 2. "It appears to be some kind of electrical from the back coming into the building, it's still under investigation I'm not sure. It made it through the panels in the basement and by the time everything happened... I want to say thanks to the fire department." A note saying "Thank you CFD" is hanging on the door. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire. 
NBC Chicago

At Least 12 Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Chicago Church

At least 12 people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a Chicago church on Sunday morning, officials say. According to Chicago fire officials, the leak was discovered at the New Philadelphia Church in the 5400 block of South State Street on Sunday. Officials say that 12 individuals were...
WGN News

Green City Market moves indoors for the winter

CHICAGO — The Green City Market has made the move indoors and is open for business. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the farmer’s market celebrated its opening day at Rockwell and Nelson in Avondale Saturday. A new feature this year to the non-profit farmer’s market is a triple match program for ‘Link’ […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org

South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting

South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police looking for arsonist who has set two fires in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who set two fires on the same night in Bridgeport. The suspect set a fire on South Lituanicia near 33rd on November 27 at about 9:15 p.m. Police said he set another fire on South Halsted near 28th about 45 minutes later.
WGN News

3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot before crashing car in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A man was found shot inside a crashed car in Calumet City Friday night. Calumet City police responded to a car crash on Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, police learned the car involved in the crash was being investigated by...
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Reichman Jewelers to close Oak Lawn store

Violent robberies at their own store and others in the area have led the longtime owners of Reichman Jewelers in Oak Lawn to close their business, which has been located at 4439 W. 95th St., since 1984. Reichman Jewelers dates back to 1908, and was at 4949 S. Ashland Ave.,...
theeastcountygazette.com

Gentrifying Chicago Neighborhoods Have Skyrocketing Property Taxes

Most Cook County property owners will get their tax bills by the weekend, and the increase may force them to leave their decades-old neighborhoods. The fastest-gentrifying Chicago neighborhoods have skyrocketing property prices. That’s excellent if you’re selling, awful if you’re renting, and incredibly bad if you’re struggling in a gentrifying...

