Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Cheers To The Grand Opening of this Brand New Brewery in Central Maine
Nothing is better than checking out new spots to drink. Especially during the holiday season. Yesterday I was Christmas shopping at the Marketplace in Augusta and stopped at El Agave's Mexican Restaurant to have a little chips, salsa, and margarita. A brand new brewery has opened in Lewiston and I...
WGME
New city leaders to be inaugurated in Portland, Westbrook
PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday is a big day for local leaders. The Portland City Council will swear in newly elected councilors Pious Ali and Regina Phillips. They will serve three-year terms. The city says the ceremony will take place during the city council's inaugural meeting, which starts at 6...
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
WGME
Oxford Hills school district to hold meeting on controversial gender identity policy
PORTLAND (WGME) – A controversial gender identity policy will be taken up in the Oxford Hills school district Monday night. Parents on both sides of the issue say they are concerned about safety and protection. MSAD 17 documents say the gender identity policy was proposed to prevent harassment and...
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
Augusta, Maine Area Family Looking For Their Child’s Lost, Homemade Quilt
We get a lot of requests here at the radio station, and we're not talking just songs. People reach out to us because we are lucky to have a voice that reaches a lot of people. People like you who are reading this article right now. You might have caught...
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
We all tend to wonder about how many people live in our city, state, or county, and it seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. But I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Now, I don't...
WGME
Portland school district payroll problems nearing resolution
PORTLAND (WGME) – Payroll problems continue to plague some Portland school district employees. While the district said most of the issues would be resolved by Friday, the teachers union says that's not the case. In a letter this week, Superintendent Xavier Botana said edtechs should be paid correctly on...
wabi.tv
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
wabi.tv
Community Health and Counseling Services announces Landlord Liaison Project
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is collaborating with Community Health and Counseling Services for their new Landlord Liaison Project. Landlords in Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties who want to help the housing needs of people experiencing homeless can apply for funding. The funds, coming from MaineHousing, would address...
WGME
Windham snowmobile club replaces expensive bridge to keep trails open this winter
WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club is rebuilding their second largest bridge over their 40 miles of trails. Volunteers began taking apart the old bridge Sunday and plan to rebuild it next week. The sixty foot bridge hangs over the Pleasant River at Mineral Springs Farm, one of their...
Local organizations continue push to create housing for asylum seekers
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments is ramping back up its fundraising efforts as part of a plan to help create new transitional housing units for asylum seekers. "We have an opportunity here to resettle families here in our community who will invigorate our workforce and...
WPFO
Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
Up in smoke: Marijuana plant growing facility catches fire
GORHAM, Maine — This was not the proper way to light up. An overheated lamp caused a fire at a medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Maine on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Gorham fire Chief Kenneth Fickett, the fire destroyed the plants and a grow room inside...
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
First in the nation health insurance model now available in Cumberland Co.
WESTBROOK, Maine — Having unlimited access to your doctor seems too good to be true, but Dr. Dianna Gagnon says that's exactly the kind of flexibility her patients have. "I typically don't have appointments on Friday, but I do today for a new mom with a newborn who wants to do her new patient appointment at home," Gagnon said, talking about how she runs her practice.
newscentermaine.com
Transportation leaders discuss current challenges, potential solutions in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — "Where Challenges Meet Opportunity" was the slogan of this year's Maine Transportation Conference. Inside the Augusta Civic Center Thursday, hundreds of transportation leaders and workers gathered to discuss current challenges facing our state and how we can move forward. “The recruiting and retention of employees is...
Man’s Body that Washed Up on Sears Island ID’d as UMaine Student
Maine police are investigating after a man's body was found washed up on Sears Island in Searsport. UPDATE: Officials have identified the man as missing University of Maine student, Chase Dmuchowsky. WGME-TV reports the man's body was found, abandoned, near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in October. A group of hikers...
