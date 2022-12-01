ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?

MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
92 Moose

Cheers To The Grand Opening of this Brand New Brewery in Central Maine

Nothing is better than checking out new spots to drink. Especially during the holiday season. Yesterday I was Christmas shopping at the Marketplace in Augusta and stopped at El Agave's Mexican Restaurant to have a little chips, salsa, and margarita. A brand new brewery has opened in Lewiston and I...
WGME

New city leaders to be inaugurated in Portland, Westbrook

PORTLAND (WGME) – Monday is a big day for local leaders. The Portland City Council will swear in newly elected councilors Pious Ali and Regina Phillips. They will serve three-year terms. The city says the ceremony will take place during the city council's inaugural meeting, which starts at 6...
92 Moose

Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
WGME

Portland school district payroll problems nearing resolution

PORTLAND (WGME) – Payroll problems continue to plague some Portland school district employees. While the district said most of the issues would be resolved by Friday, the teachers union says that's not the case. In a letter this week, Superintendent Xavier Botana said edtechs should be paid correctly on...
wabi.tv

The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
wabi.tv

Community Health and Counseling Services announces Landlord Liaison Project

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor is collaborating with Community Health and Counseling Services for their new Landlord Liaison Project. Landlords in Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties who want to help the housing needs of people experiencing homeless can apply for funding. The funds, coming from MaineHousing, would address...
WGME

Windham snowmobile club replaces expensive bridge to keep trails open this winter

WINDHAM (WGME) - Windham Drifters Snowmobile Club is rebuilding their second largest bridge over their 40 miles of trails. Volunteers began taking apart the old bridge Sunday and plan to rebuild it next week. The sixty foot bridge hangs over the Pleasant River at Mineral Springs Farm, one of their...
WPFO

Jury awards $300K to state trooper who alleged illegal spying

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- The Maine State Police violated the law in 2018 when supervisors removed a now retired trooper from a joint law enforcement task force and transferred him to the agency’s intelligence unit in Augusta, a jury found Friday. Jurors deliberated for more than five hours before...
960 The Ref

Up in smoke: Marijuana plant growing facility catches fire

GORHAM, Maine — This was not the proper way to light up. An overheated lamp caused a fire at a medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Maine on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Gorham fire Chief Kenneth Fickett, the fire destroyed the plants and a grow room inside...
Q97.9

I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine

We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
NEWS CENTER Maine

First in the nation health insurance model now available in Cumberland Co.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Having unlimited access to your doctor seems too good to be true, but Dr. Dianna Gagnon says that's exactly the kind of flexibility her patients have. "I typically don't have appointments on Friday, but I do today for a new mom with a newborn who wants to do her new patient appointment at home," Gagnon said, talking about how she runs her practice.
newscentermaine.com

Transportation leaders discuss current challenges, potential solutions in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — "Where Challenges Meet Opportunity" was the slogan of this year's Maine Transportation Conference. Inside the Augusta Civic Center Thursday, hundreds of transportation leaders and workers gathered to discuss current challenges facing our state and how we can move forward. “The recruiting and retention of employees is...
92 Moose

Man’s Body that Washed Up on Sears Island ID’d as UMaine Student

Maine police are investigating after a man's body was found washed up on Sears Island in Searsport. UPDATE: Officials have identified the man as missing University of Maine student, Chase Dmuchowsky. WGME-TV reports the man's body was found, abandoned, near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge in October. A group of hikers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy