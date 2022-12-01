Body of NYC man found off LI nearly 2 weeks after he went missing

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- A Queens man who went missing while working on a boat at a Long Island marina in mid-November was found dead on a beach in Suffolk County this week, police said.

The body of Pierre Morris, 45, was discovered in Shirley around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, nearly two weeks after his disappearance.

He was found off Smith Point County Park, near East Concourse, according to police.

Morris, an employee of H&L Contracting in Hauppauge, was working on a boat at Smith Point Marina on Nov. 18 when he disappeared. He was reported missing around 3:20 p.m. that day by a coworker.

Police believe he went overboard while working on the boat. While his death appears to be a drowning, an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.