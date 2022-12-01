Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Two West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
WOWK
New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
wchstv.com
Charleston police set to host third annual Wonderland and Toy Drive
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department plans to spread holiday cheer to area residents during its third annual Wonderland and Toy Drive. The holiday-themed event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, Dec. 6 and running through the Charleston Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
South Charleston, West Virginia, celebrates annual Christmas parade
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Frosty the Snowman was a jolly, happy soul,” went the song as a team danced to it in South Charleston’s Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined South Charleston’s streets for the parade Saturday afternoon. Attendees were treated to candy, along with marching bands, fire trucks, and a lot […]
wchstv.com
Charleston's Education Alliance helps students adjust to post-pandemic learning
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The COVID-19 pandemic affected everything from the economy to health care. Education officials show concern the pandemic might have long-term affects for students who are at a pivotal stage in their lives. The ACT college readiness benchmark score has hit a 30-year low, with only...
Former Huntington, West Virginia council member convicted of malicious wounding
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Huntington Council member was convicted Thursday on charges in connection to a 2019 shooting. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s office, Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, on one count of malicious wounding and one count of “use or presentment of a firearm during the […]
wchstv.com
POLL: Which team do you think will win the Myrtle Beach Bowl - Marshall or UConn?
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Myrtle Beach, the second home for many West Virginians, will be the place to visit Dec. 19 for many Marshall University fans. The date will be on the calendars for many Thundering Herd fans when Marshall squares off with UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Eyewitness News wants to know which team you think will win the game. Take our poll below to voice your opinion.
Remembering Nichole Lively: Raising awareness for addiction recovery in West Virginia
Nichole Lively from Huntington, West Virginia tragically lost her battle with addiction earlier this week.
Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
Photos: Sunday morning fire with heavy smoke in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington City Fire Marshall is investigating after crews responded to reports of smoke in the Jackson Avenue area. According to Huntington Fire Department (HFD), crews were dispatched to a smoke investigation near 1030 Jackson Ave. on Sunday morning. Upon responders’ arrival, they found a working structure fire with heavy smoke […]
Names released of two arrested for alleged shooting, pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 4, 2022, at 4:45 p.m.): The Charleston Police Department provided an update on the Sunday morning shooting in the 500 block of South Ruffner Road. According to CPD, officers responded to shots fired and found evidence in and around a residence. Officers were unable to find a victim, CPD says. Witnesses told police […]
wchstv.com
Two homes damaged in Huntington fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two houses were damaged in a fire Monday morning in Huntington. Crews said people occupying the first home that caught fire on 28th Street at the corner of Elmwood Avenue were able to get out unharmed. The second home, which was being used as storage, was unoccupied.
Nitro, West Virginia, helps boy celebrate 13th birthday with parade of lights
Thursday a young man from Nitro, WV celebrated his first birthday as a teenager. It's a milestone that his doctors said he'd never reach. The community marked the special occasion with an impromptu parade featuring Weston Rasberry's favorite thing, flashing lights!
wchstv.com
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the December 2019...
wchstv.com
Woman charged with malicious wounding after altercation with two others in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged Sunday after she was accused of cutting another woman with a knife during an argument in Huntington, police said. Kelly Smith, 43, of Elkton, Maryland, is charged with malicious assault and attempt to commit a felony, according to the Huntington Police Department.
shawnee.edu
Lucasville native finds his community at Shawnee State University
A senior from Lucasville, Ohio, senior Jake Lynn always knew he would attend Shawnee State University. While growing up with the university essentially in his backyard, he still found himself surprised by the community he was able to gain once he became a student. “Being here I have gotten to...
wchstv.com
Marshall set to face UConn in Myrtle Beach Bowl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCHS) — Marshall University is bowl bound following a 8-4 campaign under second-year head coach Charles Huff. The Thundering Herd had a strong finish to the 2022 season, winning its final four games to secure third place in the Sun Belt Conference's eastern division. The Herd...
2 West Virginia cities near bottom of list of best and worst cities for singles
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia are in the bottom half of a list of best and worst cities for single people, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The study ranked cities based on three categories: economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities. Out of 182 cities, Huntington is at 150 […]
