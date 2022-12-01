ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wchstv.com

Two West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
WOWK

New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
wchstv.com

Charleston police set to host third annual Wonderland and Toy Drive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department plans to spread holiday cheer to area residents during its third annual Wonderland and Toy Drive. The holiday-themed event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, Dec. 6 and running through the Charleston Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
WOWK 13 News

One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
WOWK 13 News

South Charleston, West Virginia, celebrates annual Christmas parade

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Frosty the Snowman was a jolly, happy soul,” went the song as a team danced to it in South Charleston’s Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined South Charleston’s streets for the parade Saturday afternoon. Attendees were treated to candy, along with marching bands, fire trucks, and a lot […]
wchstv.com

Charleston's Education Alliance helps students adjust to post-pandemic learning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The COVID-19 pandemic affected everything from the economy to health care. Education officials show concern the pandemic might have long-term affects for students who are at a pivotal stage in their lives. The ACT college readiness benchmark score has hit a 30-year low, with only...
WOWK 13 News

Former Huntington, West Virginia council member convicted of malicious wounding

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Huntington Council member was convicted Thursday on charges in connection to a 2019 shooting. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s office, Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, on one count of malicious wounding and one count of “use or presentment of a firearm during the […]
wchstv.com

POLL: Which team do you think will win the Myrtle Beach Bowl - Marshall or UConn?

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Myrtle Beach, the second home for many West Virginians, will be the place to visit Dec. 19 for many Marshall University fans. The date will be on the calendars for many Thundering Herd fans when Marshall squares off with UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Eyewitness News wants to know which team you think will win the game. Take our poll below to voice your opinion.
WOWK 13 News

Winner of 2022 Dispatcher of the Year in Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Dispatch Center awarded its 2022 Dispatcher of the Year to Carrie Breech. The Portsmouth Dispatch Center serves Scioto, Pike and Lawrence counties. The dispatch center says Breech’s work ethic and dedication to serving the community was the reason she was chosen. Breech is from Scioto County, near West Portsmouth. […]
WOWK 13 News

Photos: Sunday morning fire with heavy smoke in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington City Fire Marshall is investigating after crews responded to reports of smoke in the Jackson Avenue area. According to Huntington Fire Department (HFD), crews were dispatched to a smoke investigation near 1030 Jackson Ave. on Sunday morning. Upon responders’ arrival, they found a working structure fire with heavy smoke […]
wchstv.com

Two homes damaged in Huntington fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two houses were damaged in a fire Monday morning in Huntington. Crews said people occupying the first home that caught fire on 28th Street at the corner of Elmwood Avenue were able to get out unharmed. The second home, which was being used as storage, was unoccupied.
wchstv.com

Woman charged with malicious wounding after altercation with two others in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged Sunday after she was accused of cutting another woman with a knife during an argument in Huntington, police said. Kelly Smith, 43, of Elkton, Maryland, is charged with malicious assault and attempt to commit a felony, according to the Huntington Police Department.
shawnee.edu

Lucasville native finds his community at Shawnee State University

A senior from Lucasville, Ohio, senior Jake Lynn always knew he would attend Shawnee State University. While growing up with the university essentially in his backyard, he still found himself surprised by the community he was able to gain once he became a student. “Being here I have gotten to...
wchstv.com

Marshall set to face UConn in Myrtle Beach Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCHS) — Marshall University is bowl bound following a 8-4 campaign under second-year head coach Charles Huff. The Thundering Herd had a strong finish to the 2022 season, winning its final four games to secure third place in the Sun Belt Conference's eastern division. The Herd...

