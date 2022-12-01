ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who repeatedly punched Bronx T-Mobile employee, stole $600 sought by NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a suspect who punched a Bronx T-Mobile store employee multiple times during a robbery last month, authorities said.

Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, a man known as Danny, entered a Metro T-Mobile store located 11 West Tremont Ave. in Morris Heights, and asked a 28-year-old store employee "if she could call customer service".

As the employee turned around, the suspect walked behind the counter, forcefully pushed the store employee away from the counter and attempted to take money from the cash register.

The employee attempted to stop the suspect who punched her in the face three times before removing $600 from the register.

The suspect then fled on foot northbound on Davidson Avenue towards West Burnside Avenue.

The worker sustained pain and swelling to her face but refused medical attention.

The suspect was last seen wearing a tan colored sweatshirt, a multi-colored winter hat, black jeans and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 9

