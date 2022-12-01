Read full article on original website
Jamestown Welcomes Christmas With A Parade, Tree Lighting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown rang in the holiday season on Saturday night with a Christmas Parade and municipal tree lighting. While the fireworks display was called off due to high winds, hundreds of residents lined Third Street downtown to take part in the annual tradition, which featured a variety of over 80 floats from local businesses, groups, government organizations and the Jamestown High School Marching Band.
Village of Fredonia Begins Holiday Season with Miracle on Main Street
Adverse weather did not prevent the Village of Fredonia from ushering in the holiday season on Saturday. The village held its annual Miracle on Main Street celebration, which featured plenty of vendors, activities for children, a parade, and appearances from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Festivals Fredonia Chairman Larry Fiorella tells WDOE News that it was a very successful event despite the windy and rainy conditions early on...
WATCH: 2022 Jamestown Christmas Parade On Channel 716
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown celebrates the holiday season with a Christmas parade, tree lighting and fireworks display. You can watch the festivities live starting at 6 o’clock on Channel 716 on Roku and WNY News Now’s 24/7 streaming network in the live streaming video player above, or, by clicking here. When the parade is not live, a replay of our latest newscast will air.
Annual Jamestown Food Drive Giving Local Soup Kitchen Donations
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An annual three day food drive to benefit one of Jamestown’s largest soup kitchens is kicking off next week. Their 10th year gathering donations, organizers Keith Martin and Cherie Rowland are accepting donations; they have gathered more and more every year. “We’re...
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens for 18th season
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It’s a Western New York holiday tradition: the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opened Friday night for its 18th season – with lots of new changes for families to enjoy. This event has faced some hardships as well – having to adjust to Covid-19 restrictions and...
Open skating kicks off winter season at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center
The Erie Zoo closed this past weekend for the 2022 season. However, things are just getting started at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. Throughout the year, the zoo has utilized the ice center in many ways, but during the winter, it becomes a hotspot for locals. Flo Fabrizio Ice Center serves as a huge source […]
Santa Claus Heads to Sonic Drive-In for Free Family Photos
Santa has cleared his busy schedule, and plans on heading to Sonic Drive-In on Saturday, December 10th. Sonic said you can skip the lines at the mall and get a free photo with Santa Claus. Mr. Claus will be at the Drive-In from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday. Additionally, weather permitting...
Annual Craft Fair Held at McDowell Intermediate High School
McDowell Intermediate school was packed on Sunday with dozens of vendors for their annual craft show. This was the first year the craft fair was held in McDowell. Over 70 vendors from around the region had a chance to show off their artwork and handmade goods. Some vendors said they have been coming to this craft fair for years and always enjoy the event, while others are experiencing it for their first time.
What To Know About Saturday’s Christmas Parade In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown’s Christmas Parade takes place on Saturday night. Here’s what you need-to-know before you head downtown to take part, or, if you plan to on watch TV. Where and when is the parade?. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. at...
Charitable Jamestown Family Leading Saturday’s Holiday Parade
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY NEWS NOW) – A Jamestown family is being recognized for their charitable efforts as this year’s grand marshals of the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Saturday. “I think for us, we’re really honored. I mean obviously there are tons of people doing really great things in...
Chautauqua County Community Supports Christmas Care Packing Drive
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Chautauqua County community turned out to support military mother’s during their Christmas care packing drive on Saturday. This annual tradition is hosted by the Lake Erie NY Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers of America, where hundreds of boxes were packed during a morning assembly line at Fluvanna Community Church near Jamestown.
Downtown Jamestown’s Christmas Parade Takes Place Saturday, December 3
The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on West Third Street before the Third Street Bridge and continue down Third Street to Tracy Plaza in front of the Jamestown Municipal Building. Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Pat Smeraldo said this year’s theme is “Season of Joy,” “Last year was about diversity...
Bradford Christmas Parade Tonight
Bradford’s Christmas Parade returns to Main Street tonight. Main Street will close at 5:15 to allow set-up for the parade. The parade itself starts at 6:00 at Davis Street, and will continue down Main Street to Mechanic Street. Floats will stop in front of CNB bank for judging. The...
Night at the Shelter Fundraiser for Erie Humane Society to Return in February
The Erie Humane Society announced the return of its Night at the Shelter Fundraiser. The 3rd Night at the Shelter fundraiser is scheduled for February 3rd, 2023. The Erie Humane Society said in a Facebook post, they are still searching for 6 more volunteers. Volunteers will spend the night in...
Erie Reptile Expo releases 2023 schedule
Erie Reptile Expo occurs on the last Sunday of every month and is a place for reptile enthusiasts to gather and share reptile knowledge with customers, hoping to send them home with a new pet. Now, they’re continuing their tradition by releasing their new schedule for 2023. The reptile expo Vendors bring a large selection […]
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie …. High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type …. Your Health: new treatment changes the game for Type 2...
PHOTOS: Let's go surfing on Lake Erie in December!
Pictures were sent to WBEN from WNY Photos showing a surfer on the shore of Lake Erie on Saturday afternoon in Hamburg. Wind gusts were up to 60 miles-per-hour with the average wind speed around 30 miles-per-hour. Read more here:
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
