Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. to perform at the Amp in August
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will be performing at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview. The concert is scheduled for August 16th at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m. The Goo Goo Dolls, who formed in Buffalo in...
cnycentral.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers to play at the JMA Wireless Dome in April
Syracuse, N.Y. — Live Nation has announced rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers have a scheduled concert at the JMA Wireless Dome. The concert is scheduled for Friday, April 14th at 6:30 p.m. The Strokes and King Princess will also perform, Live Nation said. According to the Red Hot...
cnycentral.com
Meet Cooper: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
North Syracuse, NY — This is Cooper! Cooper is a 2-year-old black mouth cur mix with Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse. He's been with the shelter for 7 weeks. Cooper is a steadfast companion that will be truly grateful for a second chance at life!. He has...
cnycentral.com
Today marks one year since Wayne Mahar's final day with CNYCentral
After 36 years at CNYCentral longtime Chief Meteorologist Wayne Mahar gave his final forecast one year ago today,. Mahar, who joined CNY Central in 1985, built a legendary career in weather forecasting and television broadcasting. He was among the first TV meteorologists to commit to broadcasting the weather outdoors on CNY Central’s own Weather Deck. As one of the first full-time meteorologists in one of the snowiest cities in the country, Mahar was among the industry leaders who led local news broadcast teams to prioritize severe weather.
cnycentral.com
First full week of December will neither look nor feel like it
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you a seasonal downhill or cross-country skier, snowboarder, snowmobiler, or a business owner that thrives on cold and winter weather this time of year?. Unfortunately the weather pattern we'll be in this week does not favor a lot of cold or a lot of snow at least as of Sunday evening.
cnycentral.com
Red Cross Real Heroes: Emergency Services hero Dave Hanson of West Monroe Fire
West Monroe, NY — Red Cross Real Heroes recognizes heroes in our daily lives that help to make a difference in our community. Dave Hanson has volunteered with the West Monroe Fire Department for 42 years. A job that has allowed him to do what he loves. Dave Hanson,...
cnycentral.com
Fire at apartment building in Collegetown-area of Ithaca near Cornell campus
Ithaca, NY — Firefighters remained at Dryden Road for hours in Ithaca after a fire at an apartment building in Collegetown. The fire was reported just after six in the morning Monday at 151 Dryden Road. This is an area where many Cornell students live. Ithaca Fire says crews...
cnycentral.com
Micron awards 40k to Liverpool Central School District for chip camps
Liverpool, N.Y. — The Micron Foundation awarded a 40,000 dollar grant to the Liverpool Central School District to hold chip camps. The grant will provide middle school aged students hands on experience with STEM and other semiconductor jobs. The school district hopes these camps will open up new areas...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police on scene of serious crash for several hours overnight
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police were on scene of what appeared to be a two-car crash near the intersection of James Street and Catherine Street late Sunday night. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported crash around 8:00 p.m. Sunday, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatch.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse will face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl
SYRACUSE — Syracuse football will face Minnesota in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The game will be played at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 2:00 p.m. Televised on ESPN. The team shared the news Sunday. It's a rematch of the 2013 Texas Bowl, the Orange...
cnycentral.com
Update on progress of State Police "Operation Hardhat" campaign
Syracuse, N.Y. — An update was given Friday on the statewide progress made by State Police on "Operation Hardhat." It's been an initiative since April for troopers to patrol work zones and ensure they are safe. It is in memory of Department of Transportation workers who have lost their lives to cars in work zones.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
cnycentral.com
The Cicero Fire Department's advice to avoid fires during the holidays
While you want to avoid fires in your home year round, the holidays present a number of variables that make the disaster more likely. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) nearly one third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems. The Cicero Fire Department's Assistant Fire Chief, Jon Barrett, said spending a few more dollars can make a big difference.
cnycentral.com
Micron continues to build relationships with CNY, some neighbors want more answers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron continues to help the Central New York community. The company most recently awarded the Museum of Science and Technology half a million dollars to continue to grow their exhibits and open up the first ever Micron related exhibit in June. This sponsorship wasn't the first,...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse gets a big 62-61 win over Notre Dame, snaps 3-game skid
SOUTH BEND, IN — Syracuse men's basketball (4-4, 1-0 acc) surprised many in the college basketball world by taking Notre Dame (6-2, 0-1 acc) down to the wire Saturday afternoon and pulled off a much needed win by a final score of 62-61. Snapping a 3-game losing streak and starting off conference play with a huge W on the road against a solid ND squad.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Common Council to consider new law to combat illegal marijuana sales
Syracuse Common Councilors are set to vote on a new law that would help code enforcement officers handle businesses illegally selling marijuana, a problem that city officials said the State of New York has dumped in the city's lap without providing any resources to combat it. "I never thought I'd...
Comments / 0