Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud on Rom-Com ‘Hotel for the Holidays,’ ‘Riverdale’ Final Season and ‘Aladdin 2’ Updates

One of the glaring gaps in The CW’s midseason schedule has been filled, by way of a premiere date for The Flash‘s ninth and final season. Barry Allen & Co. will be back on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8/7c, where The Flash will lead into Kung Fu‘s midseason premiere at 9 pm. As previously announced, Season 9 will consist of 13 episodes. “The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” Brad Schwartz, The CW’s president of entertainment, said in a statement...

27 MINUTES AGO