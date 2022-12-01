Madelaine Petsch and Mena Massoud on Rom-Com ‘Hotel for the Holidays,’ ‘Riverdale’ Final Season and ‘Aladdin 2’ Updates

Read full article on original website
The Flash's Final Season Set for February Premiere at The CW
One of the glaring gaps in The CW’s midseason schedule has been filled, by way of a premiere date for The Flash‘s ninth and final season. Barry Allen & Co. will be back on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 8/7c, where The Flash will lead into Kung Fu‘s midseason premiere at 9 pm. As previously announced, Season 9 will consist of 13 episodes. “The Flash will be remembered as one of the greatest shows in the history of The CW, and everyone involved in its excellent nine-season run should be very proud,” Brad Schwartz, The CW’s president of entertainment, said in a statement...
‘Darby and the Dead’ Review: Modern ‘Mean Girls’ Flickers With Potential
For the most part, Darby Harper’s life resembles other teenage protagonists of comedy-dramas past and present: She lives with a parent whose sole function is to impart critical lessons in brief one-liners; she is an outcast at her high school, a place of perplexing social mores and calcified cliques; and she wields her acerbic humor to study and judge the world around her. Unlike the typical main characters, however, Darby (Riele Downs) can talk to the dead. In Silas Howard’s endearing but uneven film Darby and the Dead, the heroine parlays her sixth sense into a side gig. After school, from...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Backstreet Boys’ ABC Holiday Special to Feature Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor and More Surprise Guests (EXCLUSIVE)
The Backstreet Boys’ upcoming holiday special will be filled with familiar faces. Seth Rogen will narrate “A Very Backstreet Holiday” on ABC, while Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko Okatsuka are all scheduled to make appearances. Rogen first met the band in 2013...
‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Docuseries to Air New Fourth Episode on TLC, Reveals First Look (EXCLUSIVE)
After the success for Discovery+ of the three-part documentary “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” earlier this year, sibling network TLC will air the series on linear cable for the first time, and will add a fourth episode, “Hillsong: The Newest Revelations.”. The docuseries will air over two nights...
How Caroline Polachek’s New Album Became a Globe-Trotting, Rave-Going ‘Whirlwind’
STANDING IN THE kitchen at a house party in Rome not long ago, Caroline Polachek heard a song that struck her deeply. “Ti Sento” (“I Hear You”), the 1985 single by Italian pop group Matia Bazar, is peak Eighties Europop kitsch: sparkling synth-pop paired with big, operatic vocals.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 5: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions, From Beth and Summer’s Bloody Brawl to an Unlikely Truce
Last week‘s “Yellowstone” ended with sexual intrigue, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) grew increasingly skeptical of the women sleeping with both her father (Kevin Costner) and brother Jamie (Wes Bentley). This week, get your saddles ready, because we’re having a branding! But first, a family dinner from hell. On with the recap:
Slamdance Announces 2023 Feature Lineup With ‘Free LSD’ as Closing Night Film
This year’s lineup was chosen from 7,600 submissions — 1, 522 of which were features — and represents projects from 13 different countries. The selections for the Narrative Features and Documentary Features competition categories are directorial debuts without U.S. distribution, with budgets of less than $1 million.
14 Times "Glee" Had Absolutely Bonkers Storylines Surrounding Money
At least you could get free breadsticks at Breadstix.
Andrew Dominik Says Brad Pitt Is the Reason He Gets Out of ‘Director Jail,’ Not Wanting to Make ‘Bedtime Stories’
“I spend a lot of time in director jail, then my friend Brad Pitt comes down and talks to the parole board and convinces them to let me out. Then I just go out and re-offend again, I’m incorrigible,” said director Andrew Dominik when speaking to an audience at the Red Sea Film Festival about why he doesn’t get the chance to direct as often as he would like.
‘Dreamgirls’ Stars Jennifer Hudson and Amber Riley Channel Effie White for ‘And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going’ Duet
Front and center is a position Dreamgirls character Effie White constantly fought to stay in — and the women who have portrayed her in film and on stage carry that uphill battle with them long after the curtains close and the credits roll. On the latest episode of the...
Neal Bledsoe Steps Away From Great American Family: ‘My Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community Is Unconditional’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Neal Bledsoe is distancing himself from Great American Family. In an exclusive statement to Variety, the actor, who starred in 2021’s “The Winter Palace” and this year’s “Christmas at the Drive-In” for GAF, explained his choice to step away from the Bill Abbott-led network following the recent remarks made by both the CEO and Candace Cameron Bure, the chief creative officer.
‘Max’ Could Be the Name of Merged HBO Max/Discovery+ Service
Lawyers for Warner Bros. Discovery are vetting Max as the name for the combined HBO Max/Discovery+ service, CNBC reported, citing anonymous sources. While other names are being considered, Max is the top choice, per the report. More from Variety. A rep for Warner Bros. Discovery declined to confirm that “Max”...
People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos
The Try Guys addressed the elephant in the room by replacing Ned Fulmer's body with an animated pink elephant and more.
One of San Francisco's oldest movie theaters, the 4 Star, is finally about to reopen
The landmark first opened more than a century ago.
Inside the Streamys, the internet's biggest awards show
LOS ANGELES - The online creator world has boomed during the pandemic. Sunday night, its stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton for the 2022 Streamy Awards, the creator economy's premiere awards show. It was the first year the award show had been hosted in person since the pandemic, and it...
