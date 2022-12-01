Read full article on original website
This woman gave birth and won the lottery -- on the same day
A North Carolina woman had a day she'll never forget after both giving birth and winning the lottery. Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, delivered her baby girl on November 9, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery. Just hours later, Hernandez learned that she...
71-Year-Old Killed In Weekend Chautauqua County Crash
ARKWRIGHT, NY (WNY News Now) – A 71-year-old woman was killed, with several others hurt, following a two-vehicle crash over the weekend in Chautauqua County. New York State Police report that South Dayton resident Linda Kraemer was ejected from a Ford F-150 pickup truck during the collision on Saturday night.
State Police Seek Witnesses for November Incident in Summit Township
Pennsylvania State Police are asking any witnesses for information on a November incident in Summit Township. Troopers did not disclose the nature of the incident or what happened but said it happened between Nov. 14 and 16 on Townhall Rd. The suspect may have been driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado...
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
Arizona secretary of state seeks investigation of Republicans who balked at certifying election
The Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Friday asked state and local prosecutors to investigate and take enforcement action against two Republican officials who had balked at certifying their county's election results by the legal deadline. In the referral letter, State Elections Director Kori Lorick said Cochise County Supervisors Tom...
