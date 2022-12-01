Saudi Arabia is taking vital steps to becoming a leading production force within the Arab region, agreed industry experts speaking at a panel on the topic of international co-production strategies for independent and commercial projects held at the Red Sea 360°. The Red Sea 360°, co-organized by Winston Baker, is a four-day industry event at the heart of the Red Sea Souk, the market arm of the Red Sea Film Festival. The event hosts a series of talks on the entertainment industry, finance and innovation, and is set to welcome over 50 panellists from all over the world for its 2022...

