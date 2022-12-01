Read full article on original website
Related
Saudi Arabia Tax Incentives Attract International Co-Producers
Saudi Arabia is taking vital steps to becoming a leading production force within the Arab region, agreed industry experts speaking at a panel on the topic of international co-production strategies for independent and commercial projects held at the Red Sea 360°. The Red Sea 360°, co-organized by Winston Baker, is a four-day industry event at the heart of the Red Sea Souk, the market arm of the Red Sea Film Festival. The event hosts a series of talks on the entertainment industry, finance and innovation, and is set to welcome over 50 panellists from all over the world for its 2022...
SFGate
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres.
SFGate
Slamdance Announces 2023 Feature Lineup With ‘Free LSD’ as Closing Night Film
This year’s lineup was chosen from 7,600 submissions — 1, 522 of which were features — and represents projects from 13 different countries. The selections for the Narrative Features and Documentary Features competition categories are directorial debuts without U.S. distribution, with budgets of less than $1 million.
SFGate
‘Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed’ Docuseries to Air New Fourth Episode on TLC, Reveals First Look (EXCLUSIVE)
After the success for Discovery+ of the three-part documentary “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” earlier this year, sibling network TLC will air the series on linear cable for the first time, and will add a fourth episode, “Hillsong: The Newest Revelations.”. The docuseries will air over two nights...
SFGate
Neal Bledsoe Steps Away From Great American Family: ‘My Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community Is Unconditional’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Neal Bledsoe is distancing himself from Great American Family. In an exclusive statement to Variety, the actor, who starred in 2021’s “The Winter Palace” and this year’s “Christmas at the Drive-In” for GAF, explained his choice to step away from the Bill Abbott-led network following the recent remarks made by both the CEO and Candace Cameron Bure, the chief creative officer.
SFGate
Andrew Dominik Says Brad Pitt Is the Reason He Gets Out of ‘Director Jail,’ Not Wanting to Make ‘Bedtime Stories’
“I spend a lot of time in director jail, then my friend Brad Pitt comes down and talks to the parole board and convinces them to let me out. Then I just go out and re-offend again, I’m incorrigible,” said director Andrew Dominik when speaking to an audience at the Red Sea Film Festival about why he doesn’t get the chance to direct as often as he would like.
SFGate
‘Monster: Dahmer’ Becomes Netflix’s Third Title Ever to Cross 1 Billion Hours Viewed in 60 Days
“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” continues to set viewership records for Netflix. The Ryan Murphy-created series debuted on the streamer on Sept. 21, and by the 60-day mark on Nov. 20, it had clocked more than one billion hours of viewing. Only two other titles in...
SFGate
Inside the Streamys, the internet's biggest awards show
LOS ANGELES - The online creator world has boomed during the pandemic. Sunday night, its stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton for the 2022 Streamy Awards, the creator economy's premiere awards show. It was the first year the award show had been hosted in person since the pandemic, and it...
Comments / 0