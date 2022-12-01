ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

viatravelers.com

17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Merced, California

If you’ve been to Merced, California, I’m sure you can attest to the beauty of this city. Here are the most incredible things to do in Merced, California, that anyone should check out. Merced, California, has been around since its establishment in 1889. This gorgeous city, located in...
westsideconnect.com

Dos Rios Ranch set to be newest California park

At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.
teslarati.com

Tesla Semi wows the crowd at the Modesto Christmas parade

The Tesla Semi wowed the crowd attending the Modesto, California, annual Celebration of Lights Christmas parade. Tesla recently delivered the first of its all-electric Class 8 Tesla Semi vehicles, which have three times the power than other diesel trucks on the road, to Frito-Lay and Pepsi on Thursday. After taking delivery of the vehicle, Frito-Lay debuted the Class-8 truck at the Modesto Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3rd.
97X

Son Gains Super Strength To Save His Father From Being Crushed By A Car

A 15-year-old boy in Oakdale, California is being deemed a hero after he saved his father's life. Father, Matthew Wilkinson was home one Monday night fixing the breaks on his truck when something terrible happened. As Matthew was working underneath his truck, his teenage son came out to the garage...
mymotherlode.com

Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center

Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort

The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
yourcentralvalley.com

Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
kingsriverlife.com

Fresno Bully Rescue: Checkers & Sy

Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. What exactly is a Pitbull? The fact is that there is no such thing as a “full-blooded” Pitbull. The majority of dogs labeled as Pitbulls are mixed breed dogs, however they are labeled a Pitbull due to a few of the following characteristics. A large broad head, eyes that set low on the skull and well apart, short hair, muscular build, and some physical traits commonly found in bully types such as a Bulldog or an American Pitbull Terrier.
FOX40

‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday.  The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car.  The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex

A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash

A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
mymotherlode.com

Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes

Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.

