Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. What exactly is a Pitbull? The fact is that there is no such thing as a “full-blooded” Pitbull. The majority of dogs labeled as Pitbulls are mixed breed dogs, however they are labeled a Pitbull due to a few of the following characteristics. A large broad head, eyes that set low on the skull and well apart, short hair, muscular build, and some physical traits commonly found in bully types such as a Bulldog or an American Pitbull Terrier.

2 DAYS AGO