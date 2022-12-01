Read full article on original website
Related
viatravelers.com
17 Fun & Best Things to Do in Merced, California
If you’ve been to Merced, California, I’m sure you can attest to the beauty of this city. Here are the most incredible things to do in Merced, California, that anyone should check out. Merced, California, has been around since its establishment in 1889. This gorgeous city, located in...
westsideconnect.com
Dos Rios Ranch set to be newest California park
At the point where the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers converge near Grayson, River Partners has been leading the decade-long effort to turn the clock back for the 2,100 acres at Dos Rios Ranch. What was a working dairy and almond orchard has been transformed into and environment resembling the natural habitat it once was, long before the soil was ever tilled.
teslarati.com
Tesla Semi wows the crowd at the Modesto Christmas parade
The Tesla Semi wowed the crowd attending the Modesto, California, annual Celebration of Lights Christmas parade. Tesla recently delivered the first of its all-electric Class 8 Tesla Semi vehicles, which have three times the power than other diesel trucks on the road, to Frito-Lay and Pepsi on Thursday. After taking delivery of the vehicle, Frito-Lay debuted the Class-8 truck at the Modesto Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3rd.
Son Gains Super Strength To Save His Father From Being Crushed By A Car
A 15-year-old boy in Oakdale, California is being deemed a hero after he saved his father's life. Father, Matthew Wilkinson was home one Monday night fixing the breaks on his truck when something terrible happened. As Matthew was working underneath his truck, his teenage son came out to the garage...
Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno Nightcrawler
In 2007, a family in Fresno, California, heard their dogs barking night after night and decided to install a security camera outside, to capture images of the possible human or animal intruder that was spooking the dogs.
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
mymotherlode.com
Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center
Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle possibly plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne. No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. There is a stop sign at the intersection where a large window on the left side of the building was shattered and the frame was damaged. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”
Fiery crash on HWY 99 leaves woman dead, man arrested: CHP
A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of colliding with a car on Highway 99, resulting in a fiery crash that killed the other driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Storm brings increased road risks to Fresno drivers
Thursday's heavy downpour caused some slippery issues for drivers in Fresno.
KCRA.com
'My son is my hero': Oakdale teen lifts truck enough to free trapped father beneath
OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father earlier this month after being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal Monday night, he couldn’t put off...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort
The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
Fire ruins Fresno restaurant, Christmas plans
A Fresno Fire investigator is working to determine what sparked an early morning fire at Zamora's Carnitas.
goldrushcam.com
Police Discover a Stolen Gun, Large Capacity Drum, and Drugs While Investigating a Group Gathered at a Fresno Apartment Complex
December 4, 2022 - Late Friday night, Northwest patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a group in the parking lot, specifically about a person with a firearm in his waistband. With the help of Air1 and K9, officers tactically approached, and the group was quickly detained. One...
yourcentralvalley.com
Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
kingsriverlife.com
Fresno Bully Rescue: Checkers & Sy
Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. What exactly is a Pitbull? The fact is that there is no such thing as a “full-blooded” Pitbull. The majority of dogs labeled as Pitbulls are mixed breed dogs, however they are labeled a Pitbull due to a few of the following characteristics. A large broad head, eyes that set low on the skull and well apart, short hair, muscular build, and some physical traits commonly found in bully types such as a Bulldog or an American Pitbull Terrier.
‘Chipotlane’ locations open in Roseville and Ceres, another in Sacramento to come soon
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — Drive-thru Chipotle pickup locations opened in Roseville and Ceres on Thursday. The drive-thru locations, known as “Chipotlane,” is a concept based on customers collecting their pre-paid online orders without getting out of their car. The Ceres “Chipotlane” is at 2870 Service Road while the Roseville location is at the Blue Oaks Plaza […]
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash
A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
mymotherlode.com
Difficult Driving Conditions Spur Numerous Crashes
Sonora, CA — The icy roads are creating traffic issues in the Mother Lode this morning. The CHP reports that Jamestown Road, near Mt. Brow Road, will be closed for several hours due to a big rig crash. It happened at around 5:30am and is blocking both traffic lanes. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 0