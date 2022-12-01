Oswego County, NY — The stepfather of a teen with cerebral palsy who died in 2021 is set to head to trial nearly two years after his death. Anthony Waldron is facing a second degree murder charge in relation to Jordan Brooks' death. Brooks, who had cerebral palsy, died weighing just 55 pounds in May 2021. Authorities say he died of malnourishment and sepsis, with exposed bones and sores covering his body and with a useless, rusty, urine-stained wheelchair with a moldy seat. Pages of court documents say he ultimately died from neglect at the hands of his parents, and there were multiple attempts by teachers to help the 17-year-old before his death.

