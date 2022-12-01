ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Belgium out of World Cup as Croatia advances with 0-0 draw

By STEVE DOUGLAS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21M2NJ_0jU6it9a00

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The ball reached Romelu Lukaku right in front of goal with seconds remaining. Score, and he'd send Belgium into the round of 16 of the World Cup.

Somehow, he missed.

Belgium and its aging generation of players were eliminated from the tournament Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco.

Minutes after the game, Belgium coach Roberto Martinez announced he'd be leaving his role after more than six years — a decision he said he had reached before the World Cup started.

His departure could easily have been delayed.

Lukaku, Belgium's record scorer but only recently back from injury, came on as a halftime substitute and squandered several great chances, the best coming in stoppage time when Thorgan Hazard's cross fell to him at the back post, barely 2 meters (yards) out. The ball struck Lukaku's midriff and instead of rolling into the net, it bounced back across the front of the goal and was gathered by Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Earlier, Lukaku hit the inside of the post with the goal virtually unguarded. Another chance, from a header in front of goal, sailed over the bar following a cross from Kevin De Bruyne..

Lukaku punched the side of the dugout as he walked off after the final whistle, knocking the plexiglass screen out of place. Moments earlier, he was sobbing in the arms of Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry.

“We could have won this game by three goals and we’d be walking away feeling very different,” Martinez said.

“I thought (Lukaku) moved very well, got in great situations, and what was missing was the finish. It was the difference between hitting the post and going in, and hitting the post and going out.”

Croatia, the 2018 runner-up led by Luka Modric, will attempt to make another deep run at the World Cup after also reaching the semifinals in 1998.

The Croats will next play Japan on Monday.

“This is a team mix of experience and youth,” said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić, who added of Belgium: “We were lucky that they didn’t take their chances.”

Belgium is facing the break-up of its talented but underachieving squad after failing to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites. What has long been called Belgium’s “Golden Generation” — now featuring six players with more than 100 appearances — is set to split with the World Cup semifinal appearance in 2018 as its peak.

The team, which has faced reports of infighting and divisions between players during the tournament in Qatar, scored only one goal in three games and saved its best performance until its final match. It came too late.

The fitness issues of Lukaku — injured for most of this season with thigh and hamstring problems — have proved to be a huge blow for the team. The Inter Milan striker missed the 1-0 win over Canada, came on as an 81st-minute substitute in the 2-0 loss to Morocco, and then played the second half against Croatia.

Throughout the tournament, De Bruyne in particular has found himself in great positions around the area but with no one to feed.

With Lukaku there, Belgium suddenly had a presence up front to concern Croatia’s defense, even if he was visibly not fully fit. His lack of match sharpness proved costly when it came to his finishing.

De Bruyne and Lukaku will be back for the European Championship in 2024 and probably the next World Cup in 2026. But the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Axel Witsel and Dries Mertens might have played their last major tournament.

Maybe even Eden Hazard, who was dropped for the Croatia game and — at the age of 31 — has lost his old powers after so many injuries.

Martinez, who is likely to resume his career as a club coach, said he had more regrets about the loss to Morocco than the draw with Croatia.

“I think today we were ourselves again,” he said.

VIDEO REVIEW

Croatia was awarded a penalty in the 15th minute when Andrej Kramaric tumbled under the challenge of Yannick Carrasco. The decision was overturned after an offside was spotted on video review, with Modric ready to take the penalty.

BEST DEFENDER

Dalić described Josko Gvardiol as the “best defender in the world” after the center back produced a clearance off Lukaku's bootlaces in the final minutes. “He's only 20,” Dalić said. "Even if he’s not currently No. 1, he will become No. 1.”

MISSING OUT

Belgium failed to get out of its group for only the second time in its last eight appearances at the World Cup. The other time was in 1998.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks Monday in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Neymar returns to Brazil’s lineup, scores at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar started against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup on Monday and scored in the first half to move one goal shy of Pelé's all-time scoring record with Brazil. Neymar converted a 13th-minute penalty kick to help...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pelé to watch Brazil's World Cup match from the hospital

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé will be cheering on his country's national team on Monday in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. "In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father," the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé. "I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!"
KIRO 7 Seattle

Messi scores again, Argentina into World Cup quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina's players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil's national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao's World Cup match against South Korea on Monday. The 82-year-old Pelé...
KIRO 7 Seattle

World Cup 2022: Portugal coach 'really didn't like' Ronaldo's reaction to being subbed off

DOHA, Qatar — Portugal has spent the entirety of the 2022 World Cup trying to keep a collective straight face amid drama surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo. While he played poorly at Manchester United, head coach Fernando Santos stood by him. When he gave an explosive interview on the eve of the tournament and split with his club, players steered clear of the subject. But on Monday, Santos finally snapped.
KIRO 7 Seattle

US college hoops game clashes with World Cup fever in London

LONDON — (AP) — Kentucky and Michigan finally played their London game, but organizers aren’t exactly running a fast break to get back to the British capital. The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase was delayed because of the coronavirus, and Sunday's game tipped off an hour before England played Senegal for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Enlargement back on EU's agenda at Western Balkans summit

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — The war in Ukraine has put the European Union's expansion at the top of the agenda as officials from the Western Balkans and EU leaders gather Tuesday for a summit intended to reinvigorate the whole enlargement process. The EU's executive commission has repeatedly...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dominique Lapierre, French author and journalist, dies at 91

NICE, France — (AP) — French writer Dominique Lapierre, who was celebrated for his novels about the World War II struggle to liberate Paris and depicting a life of hardship in a Kolkata slum, has died. He was 91. Lapierre died Friday, a local newspaper in southern France...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Belarus opposition figure returned to prison after surgery

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping stage anti-government protests, was taken back to prison after undergoing an operation for a perforated ulcer, her father said Monday. Alexander Kolesnikov was able to visit his...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
146K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy