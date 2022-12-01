Here’s Your Go-To Holiday Gift Guide for Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

The only thing better than receiving the perfect gift is knowing you’ve given one. And if you’re anything like me, the best part of the holiday season is seeing the look on someone’s face when they finally open the present you’ve thoughtfully selected and carefully wrapped. If you’re at a loss for where to begin, I’ve curated a comprehensive gift guide for each zodiac sign , because there’s no way your loved ones will be disappointed.

Finding the perfect gift can be a daunting task, especially if you’re dealing with a particularly stubborn recipient . The last thing you want to do is disappoint them or spend money on something less-than-stellar. Luckily, one of the ultimate cheat codes to nailing gift-giving during the holidays is by using astrology to find a suitable gift for everyone in your life. Each zodiac sign has their own tastes and unique preferences, especially when it comes to gifts. By using someone’s zodiac sign as a guide—or even better, their entire birth chart—there’s no way your present won’t be the hot topic of your next gift exchange. Prepare to hear the words “How did you know I wanted this?” as you and your loved ones unwrap presents during your chosen holiday of celebration.

To make this guide even more helpful to your gift-giving needs—and to your financial budget—I’ve suggested three separate items at varying price ranges for each zodiac sign. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive gift to bring to your next White Elephant or a next-level luxury item to impress your sweetheart , I’ve got you covered.

Your Go-To Holiday Gift Guide For Each Zodiac Sign

Aries

As an active fire sign ruled by the planet Mars, Aries tends to always be on the go, so Aries will enjoy gifts that complement an active lifestyle. A lightweight, unisex bag from BALEINE would be the perfect accessory for Aries to bring everywhere since the BALEINE bag can be used for the gym, travel, and more. But Aries will need some tunes while running around, so the Beats wireless headphones would be the perfect accessory. If Aries wants to track their physical activity, then the red aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent gadget to give Aries.

BALEINE Unisex Gym Bag

BALEINE unisex gym bag from Amazon

Beats Wireless Headphones

Beats wireless headphones from Amazon

Apple Watch series 8

Apple Watch series 8 from Amazon

Taurus

There is no better gift to give Taurus than the gift of relaxation, especially being ruled by the luxurious planet, Venus. So, you can assume that Taurus would love R&R gifts. The Chesapeake Bay Balance + Harmony Candle will surely be a winner, especially with notes of pear and waterlily to put Taurus at ease. However, Taurus will need some loungewear to relax in, so the Moonlight Eco Pajamas will be the perfect outfit. If you want to blow Taurus’s mind on Christmas morning, then a gravity blanket will be the ultimate gift for Taurus to receive!

Chesapeake Bay Balance + Harmony Candle

Chesapeake Bay Balance + Harmony Candle from Amazon



Moonlight Eco Pajamas

Moonlight Eco Pajamas from Nordstrom

Gravity Blankets

Gravity Blankets from Saks Fifth Avenue

Gemini

Nobody loves hosting friends like Gemini does! As a social air sign who is ruled by chatty Mercury, Gemini is a fantastic host. But Gemini will need a new game at their friendly get-togethers, so give Gemini the gift of “ I Should Have Known That! ”! This fun card game will spark conversation as everyone gets to test how well they know each other. Gemini may love a personalized charcuterie board to use for their friendly hangouts. If you want to surprise Gemini, then gift the GoShow LED WiFi Projector to use for binging movies with loved ones.

I Should Have Known That! Game

I Should Have Known That! Game at Nordstrom

Personalized Charcuterie Board

Personalized charcuterie board on Etsy

GoShow LED WiFi Projector

GoShow LED WiFi Projector at Nordstrom

Cancer

As a homebody who is ruled by the moon, Cancer tends to be all about cozy living, especially since comfort food is one of Cancer’s staples. Part of embracing their inner Martha Stewart is dressing the part, so give Cancer a personalized apron for Christmas to wear while whipping up something tasty! Cancer may also need an upgraded kitchen set, so the Cuisinart 15-piece knife set will make an excellent gift. While Cancer is slicing and dicing, surprise them with a Le Creuset 5-piece signature enameled cast iron cookware set ! Just be prepared for some waterworks for your thoughtful gifts.

Personalized Gray Canvas Apron

Personalized gray canvas apron from Etsy

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set from Amazon

Le Creuset 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set

Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set from Nordstrom

Leo

Glamorous Leo would love nothing more than to receive gifts that help Leo feel ridiculously beautiful and confident! This sun-ruled fire sign likes to be the center of attention and be celebrated for their radiance. Help Leo shine like a superstar by gifting the Rare beauty liquid highlighter . The shimmery highlighter would be perfectly complemented by the lush vanilla notes in Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium , which is Leo’s tried and true seductive fragrance. Blow Leo away on Christmas by surprising them with the Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler , which will be undeniably perfect for styling this Lion’s mane of hair!

Rare Beauty Liquid Highlighter

Rare Beauty liquid highlighter from Sephora for $22.00

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium from Sephora

Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler

Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler from Nordstrom

Virgo

Given that this Mercury-ruled sign’s mind never stops running, Virgo would likely appreciate gifts that would help them feel more at ease. Since Virgo typically loves to learn and be self-reflective, Virgo may appreciate the no-nonsense self-help book, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living the Good Life by Mark Manson. Pair this by fixing all your problems with Dr Jart+ 10 Must Haves to help a Virgo feel pampered. Take Virgo’s Christmas gift to the next level by giving Virgo their personal Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Massager .

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living the Good Life by Mark Manson from Amazon

Dr Jart+ 10 Must Haves

Dr Jart+ 10 Must Haves from Sephora for $68.00

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Massager

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Massager from Saks

Libra

Similar to Leo, the Venusian Libra is also impartial to gifts relating to beauty and self-care. Since Libra rules over skin in astrology, this zodiac sign may enjoy gifts that amplify Libra’s natural beauty and skincare routine. Every Libra will love receiving a jade roller and gua sha set since this can help Libra tone their skin. Then upgrade Libra’s skincare routine with the The Youth System™ skincare set along with the pro facial steamer from the Dr. Dennis Gross skincare line to help Libra keep their skin beautiful and blemish-free.

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set from Amazon

The Youth System™

The Youth System™ skincare set from Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare pro facial steamer from Sephora

Scorpio

Scorpio is an incredibly classy sign who prefers gifts that could amplify their intimate relationships, so Scorpio may appreciate gifts relating to wining and dining. Before Scorpio hosts a lush dinner with their romantic interest, Scorpio may enjoy reading up on wine with the Wine Simple: A Totally Approachable Guide from a World-Class Sommelier by Aldo Sohm to impress their date. Top it off with a luxury item like the Coravin Pivot™ Wine Preservation System , and if Scorpio is interested in attending a holiday soiree in something warm, comfortable *and* year-round chic, then purchase Scorpio the Evan Cashmere Sweater Dress from Reformation.

Wine Simple by Aldo Sohm

Wine Simple: A Totally Approachable Guide from a World-Class Sommelier by Aldo Sohm from Amazon

Coravin Pivot™ Wine Preservation System

Coravin Pivot™ Wine Preservation System from Nordstrom

Evan Cashmere Sweater Dress

Evan Cashmere Sweater Dress from Reformation

Sagittarius

Jetsetter Sagittarius is known for their fun-loving, adventurous spirit! Ruled by expansive Jupiter, Sagittarius tends to be the sign who lives life to the fullest. Help Sagittarius improve their travel game by gifting them a Melsbrinna Passport Holder to hold all of their essentials for their next trip. You could even give Sagittarius a pair of UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers to fly in comfort. But don’t forget the most important part—the luggage! Upgrade Sagittarius’s luggage with the Samsonite Four-Wheel Spinner 5520 Suitcase . Now all Sagittarius will need are plane tickets to go on their next adventure!

Melsbrinna Passport Holder

Melsbrinna Passport Holder from Amazon

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper from Amazon

Monos 23-Inch Carry-On Pro Plus Spinner Luggage

Monos 23-Inch Carry-On Pro Plus Spinner Luggage from Nordstrom

Capricorn

Hardworking Capricorn is usually busy since this Saturn-ruled sign never rests. Christmastime is the perfect time to express your support for Capricorn by giving luxurious yet efficient gifts to use regularly. Capricorn will definitely appreciate the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea since it will keep their drinks warm throughout their busy day, especially if Capricorn wants to drink their coffee in style with the Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs . If you want to give Capricorn the gift of espresso, then the Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi will be a showstopper!

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea from Amazon

Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs

Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs from Nordstrom

Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee and Espresso Maker

Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee and Espresso Maker from Amazon

Aquarius

Co-ruled by Saturn and Uranus, Aquarius tends to be a traditional yet unconventional zodiac sign. Finding a gift for quirky Aquarius can be challenging, but the best way is to play on Aquarius’s love for technology. The Echo Dot could be an excellent addition to Aquarius’ home. Since Aquarius also enjoys spending time with their BFFs, the KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer would be an amazing gift to give since Aquarius can use this to snap real-time memories with friends. Impress Aquarius on Christmas by gifting the Meta Quest 2 , which will surely blow Aquarius’ mind!

Echo Dog Smart Speaker With Clock & Alexa

Echo Dot Smart speaker with clock and Alexa from Amazon

KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer

KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer from Amazon

Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset

Meta Quest 2 from Amazon

Pisces

Artistic Pisces is always looking for new ways to showcase their creativity. Since Pisces is co-ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, they will undoubtedly love any gift that brings out their inner creatrix. The Stirring Up Magic Spells Tea Coffee Mug will be a winner since this beautiful yet sleek mug will help Pisces manifest a more magical life. If you want to amplify Pisces’ artistic talent, then leave the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera under the Christmas tree for them. Dazzle Pisces with the Frida Kahlo Complete Paintings book so that Pisces can display this beautiful book in their home.

Stirring Up Magic Spells Tea Coffee Mug

Stirring Up Magic Spells Tea Coffee Mug from Amazon for $18.99

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera from Amazon for $83.47

Frida Kahlo Complete Paintings by Taschen Books

Taschen Books ‘ Frida Kahlo Complete Paintings ‘ Book from Nordstrom for $200.00