Here’s Your Go-To Holiday Gift Guide for Each Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer
The only thing better than receiving the perfect gift is knowing you’ve given one. And if you’re anything like me, the best part of the holiday season is seeing the look on someone’s face when they finally open the present you’ve thoughtfully selected and carefully wrapped. If you’re at a loss for where to begin, I’ve curated a comprehensive gift guide for each zodiac sign , because there’s no way your loved ones will be disappointed.
Finding the perfect gift can be a daunting task, especially if you’re dealing with a particularly stubborn recipient . The last thing you want to do is disappoint them or spend money on something less-than-stellar. Luckily, one of the ultimate cheat codes to nailing gift-giving during the holidays is by using astrology to find a suitable gift for everyone in your life. Each zodiac sign has their own tastes and unique preferences, especially when it comes to gifts. By using someone’s zodiac sign as a guide—or even better, their entire birth chart—there’s no way your present won’t be the hot topic of your next gift exchange. Prepare to hear the words “How did you know I wanted this?” as you and your loved ones unwrap presents during your chosen holiday of celebration.
To make this guide even more helpful to your gift-giving needs—and to your financial budget—I’ve suggested three separate items at varying price ranges for each zodiac sign. Whether you’re looking for an inexpensive gift to bring to your next White Elephant or a next-level luxury item to impress your sweetheart , I’ve got you covered.
Your Go-To Holiday Gift Guide For Each Zodiac Sign
Aries
As an active fire sign ruled by the planet Mars, Aries tends to always be on the go, so Aries will enjoy gifts that complement an active lifestyle. A lightweight, unisex bag from BALEINE would be the perfect accessory for Aries to bring everywhere since the BALEINE bag can be used for the gym, travel, and more. But Aries will need some tunes while running around, so the Beats wireless headphones would be the perfect accessory. If Aries wants to track their physical activity, then the red aluminum Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent gadget to give Aries.
BALEINE Unisex Gym Bag
BALEINE unisex gym bag from AmazonBALEINE Unisex Gym Bag $19.95 (Originally $29.99) Buy Now
Beats Wireless Headphones
Beats wireless headphones from AmazonBeats Wireless Headphones $99.95 (Originally $149.95) Buy Now
Apple Watch series 8
Apple Watch series 8 from AmazonApple Watch series 8 $399 Buy Now
Taurus
There is no better gift to give Taurus than the gift of relaxation, especially being ruled by the luxurious planet, Venus. So, you can assume that Taurus would love R&R gifts. The Chesapeake Bay Balance + Harmony Candle will surely be a winner, especially with notes of pear and waterlily to put Taurus at ease. However, Taurus will need some loungewear to relax in, so the Moonlight Eco Pajamas will be the perfect outfit. If you want to blow Taurus’s mind on Christmas morning, then a gravity blanket will be the ultimate gift for Taurus to receive!
Chesapeake Bay Balance + Harmony Candle
Chesapeake Bay Balance + Harmony Candle from Amazon
Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Moonlight Eco Pajamas from NordstromMoonlight Eco Pajamas $44.99+ Buy Now
Gravity Blankets
Gravity Blankets from Saks Fifth AvenueGravity Blankets $205 Buy Now
Gemini
Nobody loves hosting friends like Gemini does! As a social air sign who is ruled by chatty Mercury, Gemini is a fantastic host. But Gemini will need a new game at their friendly get-togethers, so give Gemini the gift of “ I Should Have Known That! ”! This fun card game will spark conversation as everyone gets to test how well they know each other. Gemini may love a personalized charcuterie board to use for their friendly hangouts. If you want to surprise Gemini, then gift the GoShow LED WiFi Projector to use for binging movies with loved ones.
I Should Have Known That! Game
I Should Have Known That! Game at NordstromI Should Have Known That! Game $20 Buy Now
Personalized Charcuterie Board
Personalized charcuterie board on EtsyPersonalized Charcuterie Board $49.95+ Buy Now
GoShow LED WiFi Projector
GoShow LED WiFi Projector at NordstromGoShow LED WiFi Projector $279.99 Buy Now
Cancer
As a homebody who is ruled by the moon, Cancer tends to be all about cozy living, especially since comfort food is one of Cancer’s staples. Part of embracing their inner Martha Stewart is dressing the part, so give Cancer a personalized apron for Christmas to wear while whipping up something tasty! Cancer may also need an upgraded kitchen set, so the Cuisinart 15-piece knife set will make an excellent gift. While Cancer is slicing and dicing, surprise them with a Le Creuset 5-piece signature enameled cast iron cookware set ! Just be prepared for some waterworks for your thoughtful gifts.
Personalized Gray Canvas Apron
Personalized gray canvas apron from EtsyPersonalized Gray Canvas Apron $19.60 Buy Now
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set from AmazonCuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $79.95 (Originally $160) Buy Now
Le Creuset 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set
Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set from NordstromLe Creuset 5-Piece Cast Iron Cookware… $575 (Originally $820) Buy Now
Leo
Glamorous Leo would love nothing more than to receive gifts that help Leo feel ridiculously beautiful and confident! This sun-ruled fire sign likes to be the center of attention and be celebrated for their radiance. Help Leo shine like a superstar by gifting the Rare beauty liquid highlighter . The shimmery highlighter would be perfectly complemented by the lush vanilla notes in Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium , which is Leo’s tried and true seductive fragrance. Blow Leo away on Christmas by surprising them with the Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler , which will be undeniably perfect for styling this Lion’s mane of hair!
Rare Beauty Liquid Highlighter
Rare Beauty liquid highlighter from Sephora for $22.00Rare Beauty Liquid Highlighter $22 Buy Now
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium from SephoraYves Saint Laurent Black Opium $83 Buy Now
Dyson Airwrap Multi Styler
Dyson Airwrap™ Multi-Styler from NordstromDyson Airwrap Multi Styler $599 Buy Now
Virgo
Given that this Mercury-ruled sign’s mind never stops running, Virgo would likely appreciate gifts that would help them feel more at ease. Since Virgo typically loves to learn and be self-reflective, Virgo may appreciate the no-nonsense self-help book, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living the Good Life by Mark Manson. Pair this by fixing all your problems with Dr Jart+ 10 Must Haves to help a Virgo feel pampered. Take Virgo’s Christmas gift to the next level by giving Virgo their personal Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Massager .
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living the Good Life by Mark Manson from AmazonThe Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by… $13.99 Buy Now
Dr Jart+ 10 Must Haves
Dr Jart+ 10 Must Haves from Sephora for $68.00Dr Jart+ 10 Must Haves $68 Buy Now
Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Massager from SaksHyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Massager $199 Buy Now
Libra
Similar to Leo, the Venusian Libra is also impartial to gifts relating to beauty and self-care. Since Libra rules over skin in astrology, this zodiac sign may enjoy gifts that amplify Libra’s natural beauty and skincare routine. Every Libra will love receiving a jade roller and gua sha set since this can help Libra tone their skin. Then upgrade Libra’s skincare routine with the The Youth System™ skincare set along with the pro facial steamer from the Dr. Dennis Gross skincare line to help Libra keep their skin beautiful and blemish-free.
Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set
Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set from AmazonDeciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set $9.99 Buy Now
The Youth System™
The Youth System™ skincare set from SephoraThe Youth System $55 Buy Now
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare pro facial steamer from SephoraDr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial… $149 Buy Now
Scorpio
Scorpio is an incredibly classy sign who prefers gifts that could amplify their intimate relationships, so Scorpio may appreciate gifts relating to wining and dining. Before Scorpio hosts a lush dinner with their romantic interest, Scorpio may enjoy reading up on wine with the Wine Simple: A Totally Approachable Guide from a World-Class Sommelier by Aldo Sohm to impress their date. Top it off with a luxury item like the Coravin Pivot™ Wine Preservation System , and if Scorpio is interested in attending a holiday soiree in something warm, comfortable *and* year-round chic, then purchase Scorpio the Evan Cashmere Sweater Dress from Reformation.
Wine Simple by Aldo Sohm
Wine Simple: A Totally Approachable Guide from a World-Class Sommelier by Aldo Sohm from AmazonWine Simple by Also Sohm $16.39 Buy Now
Coravin Pivot™ Wine Preservation System
Coravin Pivot™ Wine Preservation System from NordstromCoravin Pivot™ Wine Preservation System $83.30 Buy Now
Evan Cashmere Sweater Dress
Evan Cashmere Sweater Dress from ReformationEvan Cashmere Sweater Dress $250 Buy Now
Sagittarius
Jetsetter Sagittarius is known for their fun-loving, adventurous spirit! Ruled by expansive Jupiter, Sagittarius tends to be the sign who lives life to the fullest. Help Sagittarius improve their travel game by gifting them a Melsbrinna Passport Holder to hold all of their essentials for their next trip. You could even give Sagittarius a pair of UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers to fly in comfort. But don’t forget the most important part—the luggage! Upgrade Sagittarius’s luggage with the Samsonite Four-Wheel Spinner 5520 Suitcase . Now all Sagittarius will need are plane tickets to go on their next adventure!
Melsbrinna Passport Holder
Melsbrinna Passport Holder from AmazonMelsbrinna Passport Holder $13.99 Buy Now
UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper from AmazonUGG Women’s Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper $44.99+ Buy Now
Monos 23-Inch Carry-On Pro Plus Spinner Luggage
Monos 23-Inch Carry-On Pro Plus Spinner Luggage from NordstromMonos 23-Inch Carry-On Pro Plus Spinner… $305 Buy Now
Capricorn
Hardworking Capricorn is usually busy since this Saturn-ruled sign never rests. Christmastime is the perfect time to express your support for Capricorn by giving luxurious yet efficient gifts to use regularly. Capricorn will definitely appreciate the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea since it will keep their drinks warm throughout their busy day, especially if Capricorn wants to drink their coffee in style with the Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs . If you want to give Capricorn the gift of espresso, then the Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi will be a showstopper!
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea
Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea from AmazonMr. Coffee Mug Warmer for Coffee and Tea $14.29 Buy Now
Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs
Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs from NordstromLe Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce… $64 Buy Now
Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Lattissima One Coffee and Espresso Maker from AmazonNespresso Lattissima One Coffee and… $279.30 Buy Now
Aquarius
Co-ruled by Saturn and Uranus, Aquarius tends to be a traditional yet unconventional zodiac sign. Finding a gift for quirky Aquarius can be challenging, but the best way is to play on Aquarius’s love for technology. The Echo Dot could be an excellent addition to Aquarius’ home. Since Aquarius also enjoys spending time with their BFFs, the KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer would be an amazing gift to give since Aquarius can use this to snap real-time memories with friends. Impress Aquarius on Christmas by gifting the Meta Quest 2 , which will surely blow Aquarius’ mind!
Echo Dog Smart Speaker With Clock & Alexa
Echo Dot Smart speaker with clock and Alexa from AmazonEcho Dog Smart Speaker $33.44 Buy Now
KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer
KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer from AmazonKODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini… $69.99 Buy Now
Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset
Meta Quest 2 from AmazonMeta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset $399.99 Buy Now
Pisces
Artistic Pisces is always looking for new ways to showcase their creativity. Since Pisces is co-ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, they will undoubtedly love any gift that brings out their inner creatrix. The Stirring Up Magic Spells Tea Coffee Mug will be a winner since this beautiful yet sleek mug will help Pisces manifest a more magical life. If you want to amplify Pisces’ artistic talent, then leave the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera under the Christmas tree for them. Dazzle Pisces with the Frida Kahlo Complete Paintings book so that Pisces can display this beautiful book in their home.
Stirring Up Magic Spells Tea Coffee Mug
Stirring Up Magic Spells Tea Coffee Mug from Amazon for $18.99Stirring Up Magic Spells Tea Coffee Mug $18.99 Buy Now
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera from Amazon for $83.47Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera $83.47 Buy Now
Frida Kahlo Complete Paintings by Taschen Books
Taschen Books ‘ Frida Kahlo Complete Paintings ‘ Book from Nordstrom for $200.00Frida Kahlo Complete Paintings by… $200 Buy Now More from StyleCaster
