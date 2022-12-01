Read full article on original website
WavePad audio editor review
WavePad, from NCH Software, boasts compatibility with a huge variety of platforms and formats, with useful batch functions. The attractive interface offers streamlined and customisable menus, teaching resources in the app and varied views including spectral analysis. As a multi-platform audio editor, there are more options for Windows than for Mac. WavePad does what it does well and looks and sounds great doing it.
How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone
IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
iFi's smallest ever portable DAC wants to big up the sound from your Mac, PC or phone
British audio specialist iFi seems to be on a miniaturization mission, with a new "super-affordable" GO Link portable DAC measuring the size of a regular USB stick. Coming hot on the heels of the palm-sized iFi Uno, this new dongle-style headphone amp connects to your Mac, PC or smartphone via USB-C with a 3.5mm headphone input at the other end.
OnePlus forgets it makes smartphones and announces... a mechanical keyboard?
OnePlus has announced that it’s making, or rather co-creating, a mechanical keyboard, which is a bit of a curveball for a firm that is best known for its smartphones. To be fair, OnePlus does produce kit other than smartphones – like earphones, and a smartwatch – but we didn’t see a mechanical keyboard coming. However, as the company tells us, it’s taking this direction due to popular demand.
How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business
Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family.
Building the modern web with headless CMS
Websites have come a long way since the first page (opens in new tab) was created in 1989 at CERN by Tim Berners-Lee. Rather than simple information and links to other pages, today’s websites can deliver rich content experiences to users that are the equivalent of native applications. Of course, building and running those pages has become more complex.
Google picks the best Android apps and games of 2022 – download them now
Google has followed Apple in announcing its apps and games of the year – and if you're looking for something new to install on your Android phone then these Play Store picks are well worth checking out. These picks were made (opens in new tab) by the Google Play...
Snapchat's new AR plans include revolutionizing shopping, one outfit at a time
“How do we support friendships?” asks Kathryn Carter, APAC General Manager for Snap Inc – the company behind social media app Snapchat – at a recent Summer Showcase for the platform held in Sydney. It’s the question that’s driving Snap’s mission as a company in the coming...
5 SSL issues to avoid and how to fix them
SSL, or Secure Sockets Layer, is a protocol that provides secure communications between two devices. It is most commonly used in website transactions, such as when a customer is entering their credit card information to make a purchase. For SSL to work, a valid SSL certificate (opens in new tab)...
Microsoft Teams might start telling on you to your parents
The days of bringing home a note from your teacher to your parents (or vice versa) will soon be at an end thanks to a new update to Microsoft Teams. The video conferencing service is working on a new feature that will make parent-teacher communication much more tech-savvy, allowing messages to be sent either by email or SMS to set up a Microsoft Teams call.
Almost all new malware is targeting Windows
Cybercriminals are releasing hundreds of thousands of new malware strains every day, with a huge proportion exclusively targeting Windows users, a new report has claimed. Researchers from Atlas VPN using statistics published by AV-TEST GmbH concluded that in the first three quarters of 2022, there had been a total of 62.29 million new malware sample detections, or roughly 228,164 new variants every day.
Time for VPNs to go? Why zero trust is the way forward
Workplace policies continue to trend towards more flexible work, with over 58% of Americans (opens in new tab) reporting in a Spring 2022 survey that they had the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week. While this is excellent news for employee freedom, it also poses increased security challenges for companies.
Fortnite Chapter 4 powered by Unreal Engine 5.1 looks truly next-generation
Fortnite Chapter 4 has finally landed, and outside of an entirely new map, some intense visual upgrades have arrived. Now powered by Unreal Engine 5.1, Fortnite has showcased some drastic yet enchanting new visuals to highlight the best use of the new update. The latest debut spotlights what Unreal Engine...
Pro-Ject's super-stylish white turntable takes me back to days of the classic iPod
Having seemingly taken reference from Jony Ive’s design look book, Pro-Ject has unveiled an all-white limited-edition version of its mid-range Debut PRO turntable. The Austrian company’s original version of the Debut Pro was released last year as a successor to their audiophile-friendly Pro-ject Debut Carbon Evo. As with...
Apple finally stumps up cash for MacBook customers hit by butterfly keyboard problems
Do you own a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard which required a repair? Well, you might be able to claim some money as part of a settlement to a lawsuit on behalf of affected parties, with a judge in California now having granted preliminary approval to that settlement. Apple has...
Realme GT 3: what we want to see
The Realme GT line excels at offering high-end features for a fraction of the price. These phones do this so well that they’re sometimes contenders for our best Android phones and even best phones lists, so we’re looking forward to the Realme GT 3. We might not have...
Geekom Mini IT11 review
Another high-quality design from Geekom offers a good computing platform and GPU combination. Able to cope with tasks that would swamp other NUC designs. The only weakness here is the cheap NVMe drive that comes pre-installed. Geekom Mini IT11: Two minute review. A global operation headquartered in Taiwan, Geekom makes...
Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure
Google has announced that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It's already supported in the...
McAfee Total Protection: price, discounts and deals right now
No matter if you're using a Mac, PC or smartphone: you're not exempt from malware-based attacks. Running one of the best antivirus apps in the background of your device is the first step for a successful defense against malware. But, with cybercriminals targeting your data on several fronts, such software isn't enough to fully protect your online life anymore.
Unlimited vs metered vs unmetered bandwidth hosting
Whether you’re searching for a solid web hosting (opens in new tab) provider to start a website or looking to switch your current web hosting solution for a superior one, you’ll have to consider a couple of things. For starters, you’ll want to choose a superb web hosting...
