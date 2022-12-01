ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student, 10, brings knife, hit list to Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

A 10-year-old from Mt. Clemens brought a knife to school — and a detailed plan to use it, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The Prosecutor's Office said the child had a "hit list" composed of other kids who were mean to him. The suspect, a student at the Prevail Academy, allegedly asked a peer to hold someone down so he could stab them.

The student took the knife away from the suspect and gave it to an adult when he was picked up from school, the release said.

“The juvenile who gave the knife to an adult is a hero," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "He saw something and said something, which saved lives."

The boy was charged with solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony, and having a weapon in a weapon-free school, a 93-day misdemeanor.

The Prevail Academy will be the first school to receive the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Hero Award because of the student who prevented the potential tragedy.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Student, 10, brings knife, hit list to Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens

