Jordan Henderson hails England star as a 'one-off'
Jordan Henderson has described an England star as a 'one-off'.
England 3-0 Senegal: Player ratings as Bellingham inspires England to quarter final
Match report and player ratings from England 3-0 Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Who were England's standout performers against Senegal?
The stars of the show from England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16
England star admits frustration at limited World Cup playing time
England star Phil Foden admits he has been left frustrated by a lack of starts at the World Cup.
Twitter reacts as England ease into World Cup quarter-final
Twitter reacts to England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
The best breakout tournaments for young players ever
Jude Bellingham is ripping it up for England at the 2022 World Cup. The midfielder joins a long list of superstars who enjoyed breakout tournaments at a young age.
Gareth Southgate praises 'phenomenal' development of England youngsters
Gareth Southgate praised England's young starlets after their 3-0 win over Senegal at the World Cup.
Raheem Sterling misses England's clash with Senegal due to 'family matter'
Raheem Sterling is confirmed to miss England's World Cup match against Senegal due to a 'family matter'.
Gareth Southgate fires England warning about quality of France
England manager Gareth Southgate warns that World Cup quarter-final opponents France carry more of a threat than just Kylian Mbappe.
Gareth Southgate reveals what impressed him most in England's convincing win over Senegal
Gareth Southgate gives his thoughts on England's convincing win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16.
England winger 'expected to start' against Senegal
Bukayo Saka is set to start for England in their World Cup meeting with Senegal on Sunday.
Ismael Kone: Watford win the race to sign talented CF Montreal midfielder
Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone is set to join Championship side Watford from CF Montreal this winter, 90min sources confirm. The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising talents in Major League Soccer right now after a breakout 2022 campaign, helping Montreal finish second in the Eastern Conference and featuring in the CanMNT's World Cup campaign.
Portugal vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Portugal's World Cup round of 16 tie against Switzerland, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Senegal manager Aliou Cisse at risk of missing England clash
Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse is at risk of missing his side's clash with England due to illness.
Japan 1-1 Croatia (1-3 on pens): Player ratings as shootout hero Livakovic sends Croatia through
Player ratings as Croatia beat Japan on penalties in the last 16 to reach the 2022 World Cup quarter finals.
Kylian Mbappe reveals World Cup 'obsession' ahead of England quarter-final
Kylian Mbappe calls the World Cup his 'obsession' ahead of France's quarter-final clash with England.
Neymar returns to Brazil lineup to take on South Korea
Brazil boss Tite has thrown Neymar straight back into the starting lineup for their World Cup last 16 tie with South Korea.
France 3-1 Poland: Player ratings as Mbappe scores twice & Giroud makes history
Player ratings from France's 3-1 victory over Poland at the 2022 World Cup.
Twitter reacts as USA fall to Netherlands in last 16
Reactions from Twitter as the Netherlands see off the USA at the World Cup.
USMNT reacts to World Cup elimination
The US men’s national team was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, after falling 3-1 to the Netherlands on Saturday in their Round of 16 fixture.
