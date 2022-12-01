Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Officials propose DC Housing Authority board overhaul after HUD report
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser wants to dissolve the D.C. House Authority's (DCHA) governing board after a federal report from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), pointed out the agency's inadequate management and poor oversight. On Thursday, Bowser proposed legislation alongside D.C. Council Chairman Phil...
fox5dc.com
DC top brass rallies for OUC nominee Karima Holmes
WASHINGTON - What was billed as a public safety event to discuss beefed-up police patrols at busy shopping areas this holiday season turned into a rally with the city’s top brass throwing their support behind Karima Holmes. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser led the call for the D.C. Council to...
State Roundup: Baltimore sees reliable ally in Wes Moore; lawmakers to test limits of gun rights; Prince George’s Latinos left out of historic election
BALTIMORE HOPES FOR BETTER RELATIONS WITH NEW GOV: If Democrats statewide relish having one of their own occupying the state’s most powerful office after eight years of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, Baltimoreans in particular see an advantage in having a governor from their city. Hannah Gaskill and Emily Opilo/The Baltimore Sun.
D.C. Officials Propose Shrinking D.C. Housing Authority Board, A Move Critics Call A ‘Power Grab’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson have introduced emergency legislation that would dissolve the D.C. Housing Authority’s current 13-member Board of Commissioners and replace it with what they call a streamlined seven-person “stabilization and reform” board to help steady the embattled agency in the wake of a scathing federal audit on its management of public housing in the city.
D.C. Leaders Float Bill to Overhaul City’s Housing Authority Board
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson introduced Thursday a bill to overhaul the city's beleaguered housing authority board. The post D.C. Leaders Float Bill to Overhaul City’s Housing Authority Board appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
DC mayor moves to dissolve city’s troubled housing authority board
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson want to replace the existing D.C. Housing Authority Board of Commissioners with a temporary board after a scathing federal report found the city’s housing authority failed to provide “decent, safe and sanitary” public housing. The emergency legislation that...
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
Free Metro bus rides and 24/7 service on busy routes: DC Council’s latest push to expand public transit services
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District is one step closer to free bus service and would make the nation’s capital the first major city to make public bus service completely free. The D.C. Council is working to advance two bills that would make Metro bus service free for all riders. Free bus service is […]
NBC Washington
‘Bold': DC Council Mulls Free Metrobus Rides, Overnight Bus Routes, $100 Farecards for Residents
D.C. could become the first major city in the United States to offer free city bus trips for all riders. For many people, buses are their only option for getting around town. For others, it’s a way to help avoid traffic congestion. Those bus rides could be free starting next year — if the D.C. Council gives approval to the idea, which was proposed by Ward 6 Council Member Charles Allen and Council Chair Phil Mendelson.
WTOP
New report faults DC crime lab’s internal oversight — and prosecutors
A new report from the D.C. Auditor says internal oversight practices at the troubled D.C. crime lab were broken and ineffective long before the lab lost its accreditation last year. But the report also finds fault with federal prosecutors and the D.C. Office of the Attorney General for going outside...
bethesdamagazine.com
Candidate in District 14 Democratic primary to seek Luedtke’s seat
A delegate that finished just out of the running earlier this year in the Democratic primary for District 14 in the House of Delegates is now vying for an open seat. The seat in the District — which covers part of Damascus, Laytonsville, Olney, Sandy Spring, Burtonsville and other eastern parts of the county — will open up on Jan. 2, when Del. Eric Luedtke, the House Majority Leader, will resign to take a seat in Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s cabinet.
Detroit News
Accused Proud Boys leader wants D.C. police officer to testify in his defense
Attorneys for Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio and his co-defendants on Friday said federal prosecutors threatened to charge a D.C. police lieutenant with obstruction of justice to prevent him from testifying as a key defense witness at their upcoming seditious conspiracy trial in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Maryland Gov. Elect Wes Moore Talks Patriotism, Service Overseas On 'The Daily Show'
Maryland Gov. Elect Wes Moore took to prime time this week to explain what patriotism means to him as the country continues to be divided between parties. Moore, a Democrat, was a guest star on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah, where the pair mused about his unlikely election victory in a state that traditionally leans toward the other side of the aisle.
grid.news
Washington, D.C., is about to vote on free public transit. Is it as good as it sounds for a community?
Washington, D.C., might be the first major U.S. city to offer free bus service. The city council is considering a bill that would make it free to ride on the Metrobus in the District and provide 24-hour bus service for some of the city’s more traveled routes. Not many...
Heads or tails? Coin toss could decide D.C. ANC race
It could be next week before it's not who will win a seat as a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission that represents American University.
Baltimore's new sheriff puts a stop to eviction notices in common areas
Anyone who's lived in a Baltimore City apartment complex has likely seen eviction notices posted on common doors or in common spaces, for everyone to see.
Washington City Paper
‘I Don’t Think Any New Law Will Fix This’: Can Legislation Repair D.C.’s Troubled Crime Lab?
This story was supported with funds from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. It is probably no surprise that former Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham doesn’t think much of City Paper. “You guys have had a bad reputation for 30 years,” he says in a recent interview. Nevertheless, a recent article caught his eye.
electrek.co
This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas
Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Gov.-Elect Moore Headlines Black Educators Conference
The NABSE held its 50th annual conference featuring a history-making keynote speaker: Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore. The post Gov.-Elect Moore Headlines Black Educators Conference appeared first on The Washington Informer.
