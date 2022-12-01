Read full article on original website
Is it Time to Allow Wine Sales in Grocery Stores in Connecticut?
Are you sick of Holland House cooking wines too? I always thought it was odd that I could buy small bottles of White and Red Holland House products in Connecticut grocery stores, but they're forbidden to sell the real deal. Isn't it time to allow wine sales in grocery stores too?
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
Fellow Sneakerheads: Snipes is Coming to Waterbury
I bought a pair of Nike Air Jordan 2 sneakers in 1986, I think I paid just over $100 for them and they were worth every penny. If I want a pair of those now, where could I buy them? Have you heard of a store named Snipes? One is just about to open in Waterbury.
ctexaminer.com
Various Towns Across Fairfield County Debate Limits on Leaf Blowers
Autumn offers the quiet sound of dry leaves rustling from tree branches or moving along pavement, pushed by a breeze. But the calm often is shattered by an obnoxious noise: whining gas-powered leaf blowers. People hate them. But town officials in Fairfield County have been unable to find a way...
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
bee-news.com
Waterbury-Oxford Airport – Part II
Waterbury-Oxford Airport runways are shown c. 1970 (left) and in the mid-1970s (right). The cross-wind runway seen above has since been removed. (Photos courtesy Airport Manager Matthew Kelly). By DR. ROBERT L. RAFFORD. The road to building an airport in Oxford was not a smooth one. Before Oxford residents voted...
Look Historic Church For Sale in High Falls, NY
This just might be the most interesting place for sale right now in the Hudson Valley. Imagine being able to live in an old church that was once a museum. Built in 1945 this 4500-plus square foot building in the heart of High Falls is just waiting for you to come to convert it.
Foodie Favorites: 5 must-try dishes in Connecticut!
(WTNH) — What’s the difference between pizza and apizza? Well, ask any Nutmegger and they should know, especially if they’re from New Haven. There are certain foods that Connecticut is known for, even dishes that the state invented! News 8 put together this list of delectable dishes that all Connecticut citizens should try, at least […]
New Cat Café In Connecticut Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests.All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17.The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old Saybrook, is only the se…
Why Do the Food Experts / Reviewers Treat Greater Danbury Restaurants Like Outcasts?
You might have seen some of my articles on our website and Facebook page about new restaurants and the best restaurants in the greater Danbury area. If given a choice, Mindy and I would dine out five out of seven days a week if we had money to burn. I...
Which Greater Danbury Town Would Be the Best Setting for a Christmas Movie?
I love the Greater Danbury area and I'm proud to have lived here for so many years. I'm also a huge fan of films, which is like saying you like ice cream, but it's true. I've always thought that all of the towns in the area have at least one section of town that has a cinematic quality to it. I believe this area would be especially good for shooting Christmas movies.
Paltrow, Portnoy, and The Fonz Weigh-in on Best Pizza in New Haven
You probably have seen it out there on social media already, that Academy Award Winner Gwyneth Paltrow was recently seen at Sally's Apizza where she wrote a nice message to the popular New Haven establishment. Who Has The Best Pizza In New Haven?. For more articles written by this guy,...
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
macaronikid.com
All aboard The Snow Clipper for the First Gift Express!
The Danbury Railway Museum's Christmas Fundraiser begins Saturday December 3rd and runs every Saturday and Sunday through December 18th. That portly gent from the North Pole will once again pay a visit to the Danbury Railway Museum and you can take a ride in a vintage train through the historic railyard to visit him. This is a major fund-raising event for the museum and will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, December 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18. The museum will be open each day from noon to 7:00 PM.Trains will depart at 12:30, 2:00, 3:30, 5:00, and 6:30. The 5:00 and 6:30 trains will run in darkness which will be ideal for enjoying the lighted railyard.
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
This Is The Best Pie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Naugatuck community holds vigil in honor of slain 11-month-old girl
The event celebrates what would have been the first birthday of Camilla.
PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity
VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline was running high on Ridgefield Running Company’s Instagram page last night when they shared live footage from Austin, Tx of The Running Event. It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show that Ridgefield Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss...
