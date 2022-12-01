The Danbury Railway Museum's Christmas Fundraiser begins Saturday December 3rd and runs every Saturday and Sunday through December 18th. That portly gent from the North Pole will once again pay a visit to the Danbury Railway Museum and you can take a ride in a vintage train through the historic railyard to visit him. This is a major fund-raising event for the museum and will take place on Saturdays and Sundays, December 3-4, 10-11, and 17-18. The museum will be open each day from noon to 7:00 PM.Trains will depart at 12:30, 2:00, 3:30, 5:00, and 6:30. The 5:00 and 6:30 trains will run in darkness which will be ideal for enjoying the lighted railyard.

3 DAYS AGO