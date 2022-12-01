ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville-area judge charged with misconduct

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
 4 days ago
PRINCETON, Ind. — A Gibson County judge who is currently acting as special judge in a high profile case in Vanderburgh County has had disciplinary charges filed against him.

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Meade faces four counts of misconduct related to his handling of a paternity case and Child in Need of Services cases, the Indiana Supreme Court's office said in a news release Thursday. The charges come from the seven-member Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications.

Meade was named as the special judge to handle the city's case against former Evansville Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz. Holtz has appeared before Meade twice in Gibson County Circuit Court, most recently to have trial dates set.

The trial is expected to start in August 2023, at which point Meade is set to preside.

The charges against Meade, who has held his position since 2007, allege he "violated judicial canons, which require judges to respect the law, avoid impropriety, and promote confidence in the judiciary."

One charge is related to his demeanor in proceedings of a juvenile paternity case. The other three are associated with his alleged actions during an off-the-record hearing in CHINS cases.

Meade, one of two judges in Gibson County, is known for his speech to first-time offenders on "ratcheting up" charges. The judge takes an actual ratchet from under the bench, which he then turns while speaking to illustrate that he doesn't want to see the person return to his court another time.

The commission alleges that in a custody case Meade presided over from 2015 to February 2022, he acted "impatient, undignified and discourteous" to the father.

The formal filing states Meade told the father to "zip it" and "shut up" even after the man apologized and said he understood during a November 2019 hearing, court transcripts state. He also interrupted cross-examination to say, "This is just bulls***. I'm sorry, I'm a farm boy. I was raised - I'm older than you. I was scooping hogs*** long before you, man. I'm going to tell you what, this is crap. It stinks. This kind of behavior stinks. OK?"

During the same hearing, Meade reportedly made statements about his own divorce and custody proceedings, comparing his situation to the mother and father's.

A hearing in May 2021, Meade called the father involved "bud," "buddy," "bro" and "man."

According to the filing, Meade also said he was not prejudging anything, but told the father "you best be calling daddy up to get some money coming, I'm telling you right now, because you have intentionally interfered with this woman's parenting time.

"You do not follow my order again you bring your toothbrush, you're going to be over there for days and weeks and months," he continued. "Is this crystal for you, man?"

The other three charges relate to a CHINS hearing held May 14, 2020. The first charge alleges he ruled on various motions in an off-the-record, unrecorded hearing, violating multiple rules of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

In that same hearing he also allegedly violated rules by failing to give all parties in the CHINS case sufficient notice and an opportunity to be heard during oral motions.

The final charge comes from Meade's alleged failure to provide all parties the opportunity to "fairly" participate in proceedings and allowing only one party to assist in creating a court entry.

The Indiana Supreme Court will have the final decision on if any judicial misconduct occurred.

Possible outcomes include:

  • Charges could be dismissed
  • An agreement could be accepted or rejected
  • A public hearing in front of a panel of appointed judges could be held
  • Impose a fine
  • Impose sanctions ranging from a reprimand to suspension to a permanent ban

