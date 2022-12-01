Read full article on original website
Illinois Raising Cane’s Decorates Their Restaurant Just Like Clark Griswold’s House in ‘Christmas Vacation’
“That’s the gift that keeps on givin’, Clark.”. We all know and love National Lampoons: Christmas Vacation as one of the most hilarious and most quotable Christmas movies of all time. Chevy Chase absolutely killed it with this 1989 classic, and it’s definitely on my “Mount Rushmore” of...
Where is the ‘Home Alone' House? A Look Inside the Iconic Suburban Chicago Movie Home
It's one of the most iconic holiday movies, and it just happens to take place in a Chicago suburb. The iconic movie house from Home Alone, at 671 Lincoln Ave., in suburban Winnetka, is still standing today. While it's not currently for sale, according to Zillow, it last sold in 2012, for $1.5 million.
oakpark.com
What the Heck is Broasted Chicken? The Great Escape, Schiller Park
When we first moved to Oak Park in the final decades of the twentieth century, George’s Family Restaurant had painted on their awning the words “Broasted Food.” At that time, we weren’t sure what that meant. More recently, when I called George’s to ask if they still had Broasted food on the menu, the person who answered the phone seemed not to know what the heck I was asking about.
Beef Shack Opening Two New Locations in Chicagoland
The company plans to open in St. Charles and Oswego next year
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln Park
A Very Harry Winter returns this season for a limited time at Replay Lincoln Park. Photo byingus.kruklitis.gmail.com/Depositphotos.com. (CHICAGO) It's back in time for the holiday season. The vintage video games bar, Replay Lincoln Park, at 2833 N. Sheffield Avenue, has turned its upstairs bar into a Harry Potter-themed pop-up bar for the third season.
Bad 2010 Movie Influenced Chicago Duo to Dress as Nuns and Rob an Illinois Bank
A stinker of a movie from 2010, influenced some Chicago area people to get dressed as nuns and rob a bank...Ben Affleck must be proud! SG. Boston bank robber Doug MacRay falls for a woman his gang had previously taken hostage. The gang dresses like nuns and rob a bank.
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
‘It's a Wonderful Life' Returns to Theaters. Here's When and Where You Can Watch it in the Chicago Area
"It's a Wonderful Life" may be coming to a theatre near you. The 1946 holiday classic will roll on the big screens once again to celebrate its 75th anniversary at select cinemas across the country -- and the Chicago area is on the bill for showings. Both fans and first-time...
Metallica Announces 2 Chicago Shows on M72 World Tour
The iconic thrash metal band will play two shows at Chicago's Soldier Field on their M72 World Tour in 2024.
Cook County property tax hike riles homeowners: ‘What would constitute such a big increase?’
Delayed bills were posted online about two weeks ago.
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws
These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Violent Night’
CHICAGO — Check out Dean’s reviews on the new movies ‘Emancipation’ and ‘Violent Night.’
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas
There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
fox32chicago.com
Proposal would allow state-licensed drug injection sites in Illinois to fight opioid crisis
CHICAGO - A proposal in Springfield would allow state-licensed drug injection sites to open across Illinois in an effort to reduce fatal overdoses amid a nationwide opioid crisis that has hit Cook County particularly hard. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, a Democrat from the Austin neighborhood, introduced the measure last year,...
‘Lost his life after he served four years for his country’: Father mourns slain Army veteran
The Army veteran was 30 years old.
Court Docs Reveal Troubled Home Life for Slain Chicago-Area Family
Court documents have revealed that there was likely a troubled home life for the Chicago-area family that was found dead on Wednesday morning in their suburban house. Those killed included Andrei Kisliak and his wife Vera Kisliak, who were going through a divorce, as well as their daughters Vivian, 6, and Amilia, 4. A fifth family member, 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, was also found dead. Court docs reveal that the Kisliaks were set to lose their Buffalo Grove home as their marriage was falling apart. Vera, 36, had also filed an order of protection against her 39-year-old husband, records say. Neighbors also took note of potential family troubles, telling NBC 5 they’d seen officers respond to the home before. Cops said they made the grim discovery early Wednesday while conducting a welfare check. All five of those killed died from “sharp force injuries,” cops said. Few other details about the slaying was released by authorities, but a local newspaper, the Lake and McHenry County Scanner, reported that sources said it was the husband Andrei who fatally stabbed his family—and then himself—to death. Read it at NBC 5
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Oswego Park, Police Say
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a wooded area in west suburban Oswego, authorities said Saturday. At approximately 11:29 a.m., officers with the Oswego Police Department were called to near Jaycee Park, 134 Sauguatuck Rd., for the report of an unresponsive subject. Officers found the body of an adult male in "dense brush" just south of the park, police said in a news release.
‘At maximum capacity’: Anti-Cruelty Society waiving some adoption fees due to overcrowding
CHICAGO — Due to “catastrophic” overcrowding, the Anti-Cruelty Society is waiving adoption fees next week for dogs over 40 lbs. Over the last year or so since the pandemic, the non-profit, which was established in 1899, told WGN News a “firehouse” situation has been happening — with six to seven adoptions per day compared to 15 to 20 in-take requests.
