What the Heck is Broasted Chicken? The Great Escape, Schiller Park

When we first moved to Oak Park in the final decades of the twentieth century, George’s Family Restaurant had painted on their awning the words “Broasted Food.” At that time, we weren’t sure what that meant. More recently, when I called George’s to ask if they still had Broasted food on the menu, the person who answered the phone seemed not to know what the heck I was asking about.
Chicago marks 64th anniversary of fire that killed 96 people in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Thursday, Chicago honored those lost in one of the deadliest fires in the city's history.Thursday marked 64 years since the fire at Our Lady of the Angels in Humboldt Park. The fire started at the base of a stairway and quickly spread, cutting off the escape for 93 students and three nuns, all of whom were killed.Several other students were hurt when they jumped from second floor windows.The tragedy led to a national reckoning for fire codes and public safety.
Ridiculous Illinois Laws That You Won’t Believe Are Real Laws

These laws will make you think twice about throwing a snowball, feeding birds in a park, and kite flying. There are some pretty crazy/weird laws in Illinois, but towns also have their own ordinances that you need to be aware of it you ever visit or move to these towns. If you're planning a trip to Chicago and wanting to fly a kite, you might want to think that through. Kites can't be flown in the city limits of Chicago, according to Neighborhood Newspapers.
Here Are Northern Illinois’ Chances Of Having A White Christmas

There are generally 3 different takes about having a white Christmas; there's the hope and pray that we do have blanket of snow at Christmas time, there's the hope and pray that we don't, and then there's the "whatever, doesn't really matter to me" angle on things. Around our house,...
Court Docs Reveal Troubled Home Life for Slain Chicago-Area Family

Court documents have revealed that there was likely a troubled home life for the Chicago-area family that was found dead on Wednesday morning in their suburban house. Those killed included Andrei Kisliak and his wife Vera Kisliak, who were going through a divorce, as well as their daughters Vivian, 6, and Amilia, 4. A fifth family member, 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, was also found dead. Court docs reveal that the Kisliaks were set to lose their Buffalo Grove home as their marriage was falling apart. Vera, 36, had also filed an order of protection against her 39-year-old husband, records say. Neighbors also took note of potential family troubles, telling NBC 5 they’d seen officers respond to the home before. Cops said they made the grim discovery early Wednesday while conducting a welfare check. All five of those killed died from “sharp force injuries,” cops said. Few other details about the slaying was released by authorities, but a local newspaper, the Lake and McHenry County Scanner, reported that sources said it was the husband Andrei who fatally stabbed his family—and then himself—to death. Read it at NBC 5
Passenger killed, driver charged with DUI in Huntley crash

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - A 19-year-old man from Lake in the Hills turned himself in to state police after charges were filed against him for a fatal car crash that happened in Kane County this fall. Around 1:54 a.m. on Sept. 3, Anthony Curtain was driving under the influence when...
Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Oswego Park, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a wooded area in west suburban Oswego, authorities said Saturday. At approximately 11:29 a.m., officers with the Oswego Police Department were called to near Jaycee Park, 134 Sauguatuck Rd., for the report of an unresponsive subject. Officers found the body of an adult male in "dense brush" just south of the park, police said in a news release.
