Court documents have revealed that there was likely a troubled home life for the Chicago-area family that was found dead on Wednesday morning in their suburban house. Those killed included Andrei Kisliak and his wife Vera Kisliak, who were going through a divorce, as well as their daughters Vivian, 6, and Amilia, 4. A fifth family member, 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, was also found dead. Court docs reveal that the Kisliaks were set to lose their Buffalo Grove home as their marriage was falling apart. Vera, 36, had also filed an order of protection against her 39-year-old husband, records say. Neighbors also took note of potential family troubles, telling NBC 5 they’d seen officers respond to the home before. Cops said they made the grim discovery early Wednesday while conducting a welfare check. All five of those killed died from “sharp force injuries,” cops said. Few other details about the slaying was released by authorities, but a local newspaper, the Lake and McHenry County Scanner, reported that sources said it was the husband Andrei who fatally stabbed his family—and then himself—to death. Read it at NBC 5

3 DAYS AGO