Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Caught on cam: Mother fights off raccoon attacking daughter
ASHFORD, CONN. — A mother and daughter are recovering after a frightening attack by a raccoon. Home surveillance video shows the creature aggressively latching onto the girl's leg outside her Connecticut home. the animal viscously attacked the 5-year-old girl on Friday unprovoked. "I was going out to get on...
WRAL
Mt. Olive Pickle Co. employee "severely injured" after getting stuck in machine
The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials say the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder machine for about 40 minutes. The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said an employee was "severely injured" in a...
WRAL
Shipwreck from gold rush discovered
A salvage company in Washington state believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly 150-year-old shipwreck. The steamship S.S. Pacific went down in November of 1875 with the loss of at least 325 passengers. A salvage company in Washington state believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly...
Comments / 0