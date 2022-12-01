ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State wrestling: Meet Mason Gibson, the standout 2024 recruit who picked the Nittany Lions

By Greg Pickel
 4 days ago

Penn State wrestling made a massive Class of 2024 splash in November when the Lions flipped Pennsylvania standout Mason Gibson from Cornell. The junior is the third-ranked 126-pound grappler in the country, according to InterMat, even if he won’t wrestle a traditional high school season this fall.

Mason Gibson picked the Lions on the same day his brother Erik did. He, too, was once set to compete for the Big Red. But, Erik decided that coming back to the Keystone State was the right move for him. After a gap year, he’ll compete for a middleweight spot in head coach Cael Sanderson’s lineup next fall. Mason, meanwhile, will be in State College for the 2024-2025 season.

“I mean, this recruitment, I already had my top three schools when I really started in Ohio State, Cornell, and Penn State,” Mason Gibson told BWI. “When they were allowed to contact us, Cornell really hit me hard. My brother was there and everything. So, that’s when I was like, we took a visit, and I was like alright, let’s go, and we talked to the coaches, and I committed there. And then, about [a month ago], we got the news that Erik decommitted, and that really made me second guess, because he was a big part of why I went there and verbally committed to Cornell.

“We just really came home, we had a good talk with me, and my mom and dad, and Erik, and then Erik had his options open, and then Penn State really came to his mind, and he kind of talked me into it, and it kind of felt good because, he’s going to Penn State, and I’m going to Penn State as well.”

A brotherly connection is coming to Penn State

Mason Gibson said that, at the end of his middle school career, he couldn’t envision wrestling in college with his brother one day. But, as their high school careers progressed, it became obvious what he wanted to do.

“It’s always cool to have brothers on the same team and keep the family with each other, and it’s like an hour from our house,” Mason Gibson said. The pair live in Johnstown and competed for Bishop McCourt. The school’s wrestling program is currently under sanctions, though, which means Mason will only wrestle in the Iron Man, Powerade, and Beast of the East this winter.

Mason Gibson is aware that some fans believe he’ll change his choice again. But, he says that isn’t the case.

“So this recruitment, I saw some comments like, ‘oh, well, you’ll probably flip again,’ and ‘he’s got three years to do that.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m definitely not going to flip again,” Mason Gibson said.

“I just feel great at Penn State. It’s right in my backyard. My brother’s there [at M2], so I’m there like three or four times a week. Just being committed to Penn State, it’s just the right place for me just to be there, wrestle, have fun, and hopefully, win some national titles for them.”

The Gibsons train frequently with Taylor, Mark McKnight, and Brad Pataki at the M2 training center in Pleasant Gap.

“Everybody there is there to have fun,” Mason Gibson said. We all help each other out, wrestle each other; the coaches love you. They do anything for the wrestlers.

“It’s not like, ‘oh, focus on one wrestler.’ They focus on every wrestler. They make sure every wrestler is getting better. That’s what really stuck out there, is just how good State College is.”

Looking toward the future

Erik Gibson will likely slot in at 157 in State College. Mason, meanwhile, is certified at 126 pounds as a junior for the aforementioned tournaments. He could grow into a 133-pounder at the next level. But, it’s more likely than not that his career starts at 125 pounds. It’s a spot Penn State has struggled to win at since Nico Megaludis ran out of eligibility in 2016. But, Mason Gibson aims to change that.

“Some people are talking about, like Mason Gibson coming here and breaking the 125 curse,” Mason Gibson said. “I’m coming in there with a mindset of winning national titles for them. But this dynasty, it means a lot at Penn State, because Penn State has been dominating. Erik will be there next year, and going there and watching him in those environments will definitely get me excited for the season and to bring all my skills up to college and wrestle on their team, and just keep the momentum going and hopefully get them a championship at 125 and just bring the dynasty forward with them.

“I’m happy that they want me there, and I’m ready to take on the challenge to take on that curse and just keep the dynasty going.”

